Louisa’s Zane Moore shot a 2-over-par 74 to finish in a tie for 13th place at the Class 4 VHSL state golf championships held on Monday at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
Tuscarora’s Michael Brown won the individual title with a 6-under-par 66, two strokes ahead of Jamestown’s Bobby Dubeck (68).
Jamestown finished comfortably in finish place to take the team title with a score of 285—3-under par as a team—ahead of runner-up Blacksburg (304).
In Class 6, Riverbend’s Brady Falk finished in a tie for 18th place with a 6-over-par 78 at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Richmond. Benjamin Newfield of Yorktown won the individual title with a 4-under-par 68.
Langley captured the Class 6 team title with a 2-under-par 286, 15 strokes ahead of runner-up James Madison (301).
The championships continue on Tuesday with the Class 5, 3 and 1 events—Class 5 at Magnolia Green, Class 3 at Williamsburg National and Class 1 at Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Fairlawn.
Saturday’s result
FOOTBALL
ST. MICHAEL 28, BLESSED SACRAMENT 13
|Blessed Sacrament
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|St. Michael
|0
|8
|14
|0
|—
|30
Second Quarter
SM—Shymarr Wright 18-yard run (Shymarr Wright run)
Third Quarter
SM—Jalen Smith 5-yard run (Colton Bubar pass from Jalen Smith)
SM—Chase Wormley 28-yard pass from Jalen Smith (conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
SM—Jalen Smith 2-yard run (Garret Baker pass from Jalen Smith)
|SM
|BS
|First downs
|17
|8
|Rushes-yards
|29-262
|30-59
|Passing yards
|87
|31
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-9-1
|3-12-3
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-50
|10-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: St. Michael—Shymarr Wright 9-71, TD; Jalem Smith 5-64, 2TD; Garret Baker 4-61; Melvin Spriggs 7-44; Colton Bubar 1-20; Hunter Showers 3-1.
PASSING: St. Michael—Jalen Smith 7-9-1, 87 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: St. Michael—Melvin Spriggs 2-37; Chase Wormley 2-30, TD; Colton Bubar 2-17; Garret Baker 1-3.
JAMES WOOD 28, CULPEPER 21
|Culpeper
|0
|7
|14
|0
|—
|21
|James Wood
|21
|7
|0
|0
|—
|28
First Quarter
JW—Joseph Vitola blocked punt recovered in end zone (kick good)
JW—Joseph Vitola 1-yard run (kick good)
JW—Jackson Turner 21-yard run (kick good).
Second Quarter
Cu—Austin Lentz 1-yard run (Gabriel Barros kick)
JW—Sam Adkins 4-yard run (kick good)
Third Quarter
Cu—Austin Lentz 6-yard run (Gabriel Barros kick)
Cu—Dejour McCrary 27-yard pass from Joseph Crenshaw (Gabriel Barros kick)
|Cu
|JW
|First downs
|16
|16
|Rushes-yards
|43-263
|—
|Passing yards
|104
|—
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-18-2
|—
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-35
|2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Culpeper—C. Lacy 19-119; Austin Lentz 15-104, TD; Riley Harrison 6-41; Joseph Crenshaw 3-(-1).
PASSING: Culpeper—Joseph Crenshaw 8-18-2, 104 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Culpeper—Dejour McCray 3-71, TD; J. Holland 1-20; Armani Hoffman 2-18; Austin Lentz 2-(-5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.