Louisa’s Zane Moore shot a 2-over-par 74 to finish in a tie for 13th place at the Class 4 VHSL state golf championships held on Monday at Williamsburg National Golf Club.

Tuscarora’s Michael Brown won the individual title with a 6-under-par 66, two strokes ahead of Jamestown’s Bobby Dubeck (68).

Jamestown finished comfortably in finish place to take the team title with a score of 285—3-under par as a team—ahead of runner-up Blacksburg (304).

In Class 6, Riverbend’s Brady Falk finished in a tie for 18th place with a 6-over-par 78 at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Richmond. Benjamin Newfield of Yorktown won the individual title with a 4-under-par 68.

Langley captured the Class 6 team title with a 2-under-par 286, 15 strokes ahead of runner-up James Madison (301).

The championships continue on Tuesday with the Class 5, 3 and 1 events—Class 5 at Magnolia Green, Class 3 at Williamsburg National and Class 1 at Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Fairlawn.

Saturday’s result

FOOTBALL

ST. MICHAEL 28, BLESSED SACRAMENT 13

Blessed Sacrament   0000   —0
St. Michael   0   8   14   0   —   30

Second Quarter

SM—Shymarr Wright 18-yard run (Shymarr Wright run)

Third Quarter

SM—Jalen Smith 5-yard run (Colton Bubar pass from Jalen Smith)

SM—Chase Wormley 28-yard pass from Jalen Smith (conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

SM—Jalen Smith 2-yard run (Garret Baker pass from Jalen Smith)

 SMBS
First downs178
Rushes-yards   29-26230-59
Passing yards8731
Comp-Att-Int7-9-1   3-12-3
Fumbles-lost0-00-0
Penalties-yards5-5010-75

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: St. Michael—Shymarr Wright 9-71, TD; Jalem Smith 5-64, 2TD; Garret Baker 4-61; Melvin Spriggs 7-44; Colton Bubar 1-20; Hunter Showers 3-1.

PASSING: St. Michael—Jalen Smith 7-9-1, 87 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: St. Michael—Melvin Spriggs 2-37; Chase Wormley 2-30, TD; Colton Bubar 2-17; Garret Baker 1-3.

JAMES WOOD 28, CULPEPER 21

Culpeper07   140   —   21
James Wood      21   70   0   —28

First Quarter

JW—Joseph Vitola blocked punt recovered in end zone (kick good)

JW—Joseph Vitola 1-yard run (kick good)

JW—Jackson Turner 21-yard run (kick good).

Second Quarter

Cu—Austin Lentz 1-yard run (Gabriel Barros kick)

JW—Sam Adkins 4-yard run (kick good)

Third Quarter

Cu—Austin Lentz 6-yard run (Gabriel Barros kick)

Cu—Dejour McCrary 27-yard pass from Joseph Crenshaw (Gabriel Barros kick)

 CuJW
First downs1616
Rushes-yards   43-263
Passing yards104
Comp-Att-Int8-18-2
Fumbles-lost0-00-0
Penalties-yards6-35   2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Culpeper—C. Lacy 19-119; Austin Lentz 15-104, TD; Riley Harrison 6-41; Joseph Crenshaw 3-(-1).

PASSING: Culpeper—Joseph Crenshaw 8-18-2, 104 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Culpeper—Dejour McCray 3-71, TD; J. Holland 1-20; Armani Hoffman 2-18; Austin Lentz 2-(-5).

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments