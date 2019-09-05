Nella Bayard and Lauren Nelson had 17 kills and eight kills, respectively, for Mountain View in a 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 Commonwealth District victory over North Stafford on Thursday.
Nalani McBride totaled three aces and 28 digs for the victorious Wildcats.
Gabrelle Figueroa had 11 kills and Eva Krutzel tallied 12 digs and four aces for the Wolverines. Kiani Joseph recorded seven kills for North Stafford.
Mountain View (2-0, 2-1) will play in the Albemarle Tournament on Saturday while North Stafford (1-1) hosts Stafford on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
KING GEORGE 3,
LEE-DAVIS 1
Emma Birkitt had 23 assists, six digs, four ace and three kills, and Lauren Wentzel led the defense with 18 digs to help visiting King Geroge secure a 25-12, 16-25, 25-16, 25-18 nondistrict win.
Other leaders for the Foxes (2-0) were Megan Andrews with eight kills, five blocks and two aces; Kellie Bentz with eight digs, seven kills and two aces; Jenah Deike with three kills; and Jaylin Washington with two blocks.
King George will participate in the Albemarle Tournament on Saturday.
MASSAPONAX 3,
BROOKE POINT 0
Imani Lewis had eight kills, and Kimberly Dishman added nine digs and four aces as visiting Massaponax brought home a 25-14, 25-20, 25-23 Commonwealth District win.
Tess Humphreys (four kills, two blocks) and Cassie Getch (six digs, three aces) also contributed for the Panthers (4-0, 2-0), who visit Riverbend on Tuesday.
JM 3, MANASSAS PARK 1
Virginia Howard totaled 17 kills and two aces, and Stacie Tate supplied 30 assists, five aces and four blocks to help James Monroe lock up a 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-11 nondistrict win.
Mary Cousley added six kills and two assist, and Scarlett Allen seven blocks and four kills for the Yellow Jackets (3-0), who host Colonial Beach on Monday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3,
RIVERBEND 0
Haley Ann Smalls and Baylie Ostvig each recorded six kills as Colonial Forge defeated Riverbend 25-14, 25-17, 25-17.
Mallory Burns had seven kills and 10 blocks for Riverbend.
The Eagles (7-3, 2-0) travel to Mountain View on Tuesday and the Bears host Courtland on Monday.
HENRICO 3,
COLONIAL BEACH
Caroline (2-2) won the first set, but visiting Henrico rallied for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-16, 15-6 win.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLONIAL FORGE 1,
RIVERBEND 0
Goalie Jaedia Rodgers earned a shutout and Annamarita Sofis cleaned up a rebound for the lone goal on the game to give homestanding Colonial Forge a Commonwealth District win.
Kylee Fields, Charlotte Vazquez and Julia Salamis led the defensive effort for the Eagles (3-0, 3-0), who visit Mountain View on Tuesday.
MASSAPONAX 3,
BROOKE POINT 1
Mollie McGenn, Natalie LaFleur and Liz Denecke each scored a goal to help Massaponax pick up a Commonwealth District victory.
Tristen Craig supplied an assist, with goalie Nina Otto collecting five saves for the Panthers. Sydney Gouldman, Ellie Butler and Taryn Saunders were also key contributors.
Leslie Colliver scored for Brooke Point.
FRED. ACADEMY 5,
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 0
Ashley Luce scored twice, Izzy Larimore added a goal and two assists and Fredericksburg Academy blanked John Paul the Great for its first Delaney Athletic Conference win of the season.
Grace Norair and Hope Ambergers also scored for the Falcons (2-0). Sheridan Simes, Annika Luce and Kyle Amberger each tallied an assist.
Fredericksburg Academy travels to Trinity Christian School on Sept. 13.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7,
NORTH STAFFORD 0
Madi Hyatt recorded a hat trick in Mountain View’s shutout win.
Meghan Hyatt, Mackenzie Proffitt, Lizzie Ranberger and Caroline Fortiz tallied one goal each for the Wildcats.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT
MEADOWS FARMS
Spotsylvania’s Rachel Detore carded a 40 to win medalist honors, but Chancellor (187) edged the Knights (190) and Culpeper (191) on the Waterfall Nine at Meadows Farms Golf Course.
Chancellor (187): Nic Gregory 44, Kai Crockett 46, Kyle Kaiser 48, Mason Sheetz 49.
Spotsylvania (190): Rachel Detore 40, Jack DiFilippo 45, Troy Moskowitz 49, Bryce Daltan 56.
Culpeper (191): Brett Lauritzen 45, Colton Metzgar 45, Will Bates 48, Decklan Pertee 53.
JM 194, COURTLAND 199
Grayson Wood carded a 44 to win medalist honors and edge Courtland in a Battlefield District match at Fredericksburg Country Club.
James Monroe (194): Grayson Wood 44, Noah Adams 46, Gary Dameron 50, Clare Kingsley 54.
Courtland (199): Charlie Welsh 47, Emma Winter 49, Hunter Pugh 50, (tie) Jack Hayden, Taylor Welsh, Mason Kozloff 53.
MASSAPONAX 193, BROOKE POINT 205
Andrew Steis shot a 42 to win medalist honors and help host Massaponax get a Commonwealth District win at Lee’s Hill Golf Club.
Massaponax (193): Andrew Steis 42, Sydney Vaillancourt 44, Brooke Vaillancourt 51, Dylan Allen 56.
Brooke Point (205): Brenden Desena 45, Chauncey Jones 52, Grayson Evatt 53, Austin Vallejos 55.
Wednesday’s result
VOLLEYBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 3,
KING & QUEEN 0
Tiffany Payne enjoyed a solid night with two aces, 11 points from serve and two kills, helping Colonial Beach take home a 25-10, 25-9, 25-12 on the road.
Jordan Allison added three assists, two blocks, and one kill for the Drifters (4-1). Cynari Davis had six attacks, two kills, one ace and one block.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. GERTRUDE 4,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 3
Grayson Scott added a goal and two assists, and Emma Jones registered 22 saves for Fredericksburg Christian in a nonconference loss.
Alaina Webb and Ella Webb also scored for the Eagles.
