Ivan Torres scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Mountain View to an 11-10 boys lacrosse win at North Stafford on Thursday night.
Torres also had two assists. Tanner Van Liew, Tyler Ferron, James Mooney, and Jordan Brown all contributed two goals each for the Wildcats. Emory Harshman and Jack Hook also scored.
Van Liew and Ferron each tallied an assist for Mountain View.
BOYS LACROSSE
BROOKE POINT 12,
MASSAPONAX 5
Chase Callan and Sebastian Sanchez had one goal and one assist but Massaponax fell to host Brooke Point.
Joe Bury, CJ Berry and Cameron Bridges also scored for the Panthers.
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 20,
STAFFORD 7
Kadence Stanton, Kailey Clasen and Addy Talkington all scored four goals for Colonial Forge in a win over Stafford.
Stanton recorded her 250th career point and also tallied four assists. Mary Ellen Schuster had three goals and three assists, while teammate Anne Marie Hanville put up two goals and three assists in the win.
Lauren Laveroni had three goals and Kayla Perry tallied one goal and one assist for the Indians.
SOFTBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3,
STAFFORD 0
Jessie Kantor continued her dominance on the mound with 13 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout of Stafford.
Annalise Pudimont hit a two-RBI triple in the second inning for the victorious Wildcats.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Mountain View
|120
|000
|x
|—
|3
|3
|0
EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Bosket. JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin.
SPOTSYLVANIA 17,
JAMES MONROE 4
Mallory Bettis and Haley Shepherd went 3-for-3 and 2-for-4, respectively, to pace the Knights in their satisfying Battlefield District victory.
Brandi Roberts finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs.
For James Monroe, Shannon Teri was 2-for-3 and added an RBI.
Spotslyvania (7-9 overall) will host King George on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|453
|23
|—
|17
|14
|2
|James Monroe
|202
|00
|—
|4
|7
|9
BRANDY ROBERTS and Lillian Martinez. STACI TATE and Shannon Teri.
COURTLAND 11,
EASTERN VIEW 0
Cameron Buzzell scored one of her two hits as a three-run homer over the fence in the second inning en route to Courtland’s shutout Battlefield District win.
Buzzell also struck out four batters. Bella Radnovich, Alana Tilden, and Ronni Howard had two hits each.
The Cougars currently sit at a 9-4 (5-2) mark and will face King George on the road next Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|343
|01
|—
|11
|13
|0
|Eastern View
|000
|00
|—
|0
|3
|2
CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux. DESI SCOTT, Katie Scott (3) and Macey Moore.
BASEBALL
Jonathan Olsberg tripled in the eventual winning run in the top of the sixth and finished 4-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs to lead Spotsylvania to an 11-6 Battlefield District baseball win at James Monroe on Thursday.
Trevor Croson (four runs), Brian Baker (two RBIs) and Gabe Martin each added two hits for the Knights.
Samuel Horn finished 2-for-4 with a triple two RBIs and a run scored for James Monroe. Jack Hardy also knocked in two runs.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|301
|103
|3
|—
|11
|11
|1
|James Monroe
|011
|040
|0
|—
|6
|5
|0
Jonathan Olsberg, Tyler Castle (5), Alex Boutchyard (7) and n/a. Sam Horn, Joe Hardy (5) and Chris Hall.
LANCASTER 3,
COLONIAL BEACH 0
Colonial Beach (6-10) will travel to James Monroe on Monday.
|R
|H
|E
|Lancaster
|000
|300
|x
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Colonial Beach
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|0
|3
NICK WHOLEKING and Adam Wilmore. TREY PIETRAS, Trevor Smith (6) and Cole Setliff.
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN VIEW 2,
COURTLAND 1
Ryan Boyette scored on an assist by Brandon Brito, but Courtland fell to host Eastern View.
BOYS TENNIS
COURTLAND 6,
CAROLINE 0
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Chandler Morris 10-5; John Freemyers (Ct) d. Kyle Lloyd 10-0; Will Sides (Ct) d. Andrew Parker 10-1; Makeon Sprinkle (Ct) d. Regan Brown 10-4; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Christian Shultz 10-1; Ryan Meek (Ct) d. Aidan Huff 10-3.
Next Match: Courtland (10-3, 7-0) travels to King George on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX AT
COLONIAL FORGE SUSP.
Thursday’s match between Massaponax and Colonial Forge was suspended due to weather. A make-up date has yet to be announced.
Singles: Alexa Brewster (Ma) d. Caroline Bignell 10-3; Corinne Wong (CF) d. Katherine Sullivan 10-2; Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Natally Bicoe 10-0; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Isabelle Dashtizal 10-2; Annika Stone (CF) d. Gwen Daniels 10-2; Miranda Parrish (Ma) tied 6-6 vs Ani Sibel.
SPOTSYLVANIA 6,
KING GEORGE 2
Singles: Lauren Wentzel (KG) d. Greta Roberson, 8-0; Abby McNamee (Sp) d. Jenna Andrews, 8-1; Rachel Bernard (Sp) d. Shaniyah Sanchez, 8-1; Emma Rust (Sp) d. Emma LeBlanc, 8-4; Abby Sun (Sp) d. Julia Mrotek, 8-4; Mikaela Barboza (KG) d. Chelsea Hardin, 8-2.
Doubles: Roberson/McNamee (Sp) d. Wentzel/Andrews; Bernard/Rust (Sp) d. Bella Payne and LeBlanc; #3 Doubles suspended at 5-5 due to lightning.
Wednesday’s game
GOLF
BLUE RIDGE 177,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 226
Cal McDaniel carded a 50 to lead Fredericksburg Christian in a loss to Blue Ridge at Lee’s Hill Golfer’s Club on Wednesday.
FCS: Cal McDaniel 50; Owen Morris 58; Olivia Leonard 57; Grayson Updike 61.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 16,
THOMAS DALE 4
Kayla Surles totaled four goals and Paige Barnett amassed four goals and two assists to help Riverbend get a nondistrict home win.
Jenna Hauger and Haven Doherty each scored three times, while Rachel Lynch (two), Tay Willinghan and Alix Corrao also scored for the Bears. Lynch also had an assists.
Tuesday’s results
BOYS TENNIS
KING GEORGE 6,
CHANCELLOR 3
Singles: Mitchel Freitag (KG) d. Brice Jones 9-8 (7-1); Max Freitag (KG) d. Jason Ransom 8-2; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Alex Shea 8-2; Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Craig Himko 8-4; Kaio Rocha (KG) d. Aidon Campbell 8-5; Nick Cabrera (Ch) d. Evan Moore 8-2.
Doubles: Mitchel Freitag/Shea (CF) d. Jones/Ransom 8-4; Max Freitag/Umberger d. Lacey/Himko 8-2; Campbell/Cabrera (Ch) d. Rocha/Moore 8-6.