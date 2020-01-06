The Mountain View wrestling team took second place at Spotsylvania Duals by going 4–1 at Saturday’s event.

Elijah White was named the meet’s outstanding wrestler after finishing 5–0. Also finishing at 5–0 were Joe Scarfe and Stone Summers.

Ethan Heitchew, Dalton Arce and Assem Chew each finished 4–1.

Friday’s results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 74, JAMES MONROE 48

Eastern View rolled past James Monroe on Friday night behind a powerful offensive attack. Ten different Cyclones scored with four players totalling double figures.

Gianna Gilmore led the way with 14 while Sarah Hatfield contributed 13 points. Eastern View had 31 field goals in the game, all of which were 2-pointers.

Za Niya Young had a game-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets.

James Monroe   71017   14   —48
Eastern View   28   13   267   —   74

James Monroe: Isabel Whitman 7, Nia Bryant 7, Harmoni Swain 5, Amath Chol 3, Tianna Firms 7, Za Niya Young 17, Kayana Cloud 2, Brianna Bracy 0. Totals: 17 7-12 48.

Eastern View: Makayla McCombs 2, Anya Lawson 8, Trinity Washington 10, Sarah Hatfield 13, McKenna Warren 0, Gianna Gilmore 14, Cherish Strother 2, Destiny Washington 6, Christa Brown 2, Khloe Bowles 10, Montana Hoffman 7. Totals: 31 12-16 74.

3-pointers: James Monroe 7 (Young 5, Whitman, Bryant). Eastern View 0.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 83, RAPPAHANNOCK 77

In a thrilling game, the Mountain View Wildcats found a way to hold off Rappahannock on Friday night.

Jack Harter and Andrew Pitts combined for 33 points while Jabez Clark scored 10 for the Wildcats. Mountain View had 11 different players in the scoring column.

Rappahannock had a trio of 16-point scorers including William West, Ke’Vaun Brown, and Delonta’ Butler.

Mountain View      18   26   19   20   —   83
Rappahannock17181626   —77

Mountain View: Will Hamill 2, Duncan Beaumont 2, Jack Harter 19, Andrew Pitts 14, Jabez Clark 10, Darius Crouch 8, Jordan Jackson 5, Reggie Annor 0, Alex Davis 6, Braden Jory 6, Derek Alstaetter 9, Colin Carroll 0, Slater Sparks 2, Russell Gerald 0. Totals: 29 17-24 83.

Rappahannock: Juwane Veney 0, Demetrius Parker 5, Jeremiah Lanier 5, Elijah Carey 8, Xavian Fauntleroy 0, Trayvon Carter 0, Korey Gordon 5, William West 16, Ke’Vaun Brown 6, Cashmere Ball 16, Delonta’ Butler 16. Totals: 33 8-16 77.

3-pointers: Mountain View 8( Pitts 2, Clark 2, Jory 2, Harter, Jackson). Rappahannock 3 (Parker, lanier, Carey),

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments