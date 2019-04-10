Hanna Nacarro tallied four goals and goalie Mackenzie Shaeffer registered 11 saves to help Mountain View notch a 11-4 Commonwealth District girls lacrosse win over Massaponax on Wednesday.
Mackenzie Proffitt, Mary D’Lugos and Lizzie Ranberger each scored twice and Faith Delinas once for the Wildcats.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 14, BROOKE POINT 4
Jenna Hauger totaled four goals, and Paige Barnett amassed three goals and five assists to help Riverbend get a Commonwealth District win at home.
Rachel Lynch (two), Erin Moulton (two), Kayla Surles, Haven Doherty and Alix Carrao also scored for the Bears. Lynch, Surles, Doherty and Carrao also supplied an assists.
Amelia Crilley (two), Janiya Rourk and Lilian Hoit scored for Brooke Point, while goalie Faith Julius totaled 15 saves.
COLONIAL FORGE 18, NORTH STAFFORD 13
Kadence Stanton and Emmy Ponce led the way, with five and four goals, respectively, to lead the Eagles in their 18-13 win over North Stafford.
Maggie Hatton finished with two goals and an assist for Colonial Forge, while teammate Mary Ellen Schuster produced two goals, three assists, and eight draw controls.
Mel Rodgers had eight saves in-goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 20, MASSAPONAX 1
Tyler Ferron had four goals, while Jack Hook and Emory Harshman each notched hat tricks to help Mountain View cruise to a Commonwealth District home win.
Derek Alstaetter (two), Tanner Van Liew (two), Jordan Brown (two), James Mooney, Zach Fernow, John Comer and Will Frampton also scored for the Wildcats.
CULPEPER 10, JAMES MONROE 6
Mac Holland tallied three goals for James Monroe, but visiting Culpeper got the Evergreen District win.
Jared Kinnard and Paul Lucas each had a goal and an assist, and Same Dumont had a goal for the Yellow Jackets. Goalie Christian Powell made 17 saves.
RIVERBEND 21, BROOKE POINT 7
James Stewart accumulated six goals and three assists to help visiting Riverbend secure a Commonwealth District win.
Joe Thorpe (three), JR Harvey (three), Daniel Weber (two), Grant Messick (two), Austin Rodriguez (two), Coy Mattson, Nasir Smith and Jack Reeves also scored for the Bears.
Weber (two), Thorpe, Harvey and Messick also supplied assists, while goalie Shane Hecht had nine saves for Riverbend.
Kuane Vila (three), Christian Leap (two), Noah Sanders and Cole Jasso scored for Brooke Point. Leap and Nathan Turner each added two assists.
BASEBALL
KING GEORGE 9, JAMES MONROE 2
Kyle Reviello had three hits, including a double, and three runs scored to help King George get a Battlefield District home win, its first win of the season.
Ryan Tayman struck out seven in going the distance to get the win for the Foxes (1-9, 1-6), who host Lafayette on Monday. Kris Hamilton and Joey Liptak added two hits.
For James Monroe, Sam Horn belted a two-run homer and Joe Hardy had two hits.
|R
|H
|E
|James Monroe
|000
|200
|0
|—
|2
|5
|3
|King George
|200
|034
|x
|—
|9
|10
|1
JOE HARDY, Evan Foresman (6) and Sam Horn. RYAN TAYMAN and Joey Liptak.
SOFTBALL
RIVERBEND 3, PATRIOT 0
Pitcher Akexi Benson finished with 11 strikeouts in the Bears’ shutout victory over Patriot.
Courtney Jamison added a triple and two RBIs, while Mackenzie Snell went 2-3 with two doubles.
Riverbend is currently 9-2 overall and will host North Stafford today.
|R
|H
|E
|Patriot
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|1
|Riverbend
|000
|210
|x
|—
|3
|5
|0
Ozark and Sirios. ALEXI BENSON and Kendall Jackson.
KING GEORGE 9, COLONIAL FORGE 4
KING GEORGE 15, JAMES MONROE 1
Hailey Linder hit a 2-run homer with the score tied in the bottom of the 6th inning, as King George prevailed in the first outing of their doubleheader, 9-4 over Colonial Forge.
Lauren Sheehan was 3-4 with a double, triple, three runs and two RBIs. Melanie Brown, Mya Lyburn, Jennifer Childers, and Brooke Rolocut all had 2 hits.
Kayla Stephenson had a solo homerun for Colonial Forge.
In the doubleheader’s second matchup, Mya Lyburn finished 3-3 with three RBIs to pace the Foxes in their dominant 15-1 victory over the James Monroe Yellow Jackets.
Jennifer Childers had a triple, scored two runs and drove in three RBIs.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|102
|010
|0
|—
|4
|7
|1
|King George
|000
|225
|x
|—
|9
|13
|2
Kayla Stephenson and Tessa Genovese. LAUREN SHEEHAN and Mya Lyburn.
|R
|H
|E
|James Monroe
|000
|10
|—
|1
|3
|4
|King George
|537
|0x
|—
|15
|7
|5
PAIGE BAKER and Mya Lyburn, Brianna Kasper (5) and Mackenzie Rollins (5).
GIRLS TENNIS
SPOTSYLVANIA 6, KING GEORGE 3
Singles: Lauren Wentzel (KG) d. Greta Roberson 8-1; Abby McNamee (Sp) d. Jenna Andrews 8-2; Rachel Dernard (Sp) d. Shaniya Sanchez 8-0; Karley Jarvis (Sp) d. Bella Payne 8-1; Melia Smith (Sp) d. Emma Leblanc 8-6; Abby Sun (Sp) d. Julia Mrotek 9-8 (7-5).
Doubles: Wentzel/Andrews (KG) d. Roberson/McNamme 8-2; Bernard/Jarvis (Sp) d. Sanchez/Payne 8-2; Leblanc/Mrotek (KG) d. Sun/Emmy Harold 8-2.
Next match: Spotsylvania visits Caroline on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
JAMES MONROE 8, CAROLINE 1
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. Chandler Morris 10-0; Nathan Payne (JM) d. Chris Farmer 10-0; Cooper Sims (JM) d. Kyle Lloyd 10-0; Mike Montere (JM) d.Andrew Parker 10-3; Marcus Larme (JM) d. Regan Brown 10-3; Will Rowe (JM) d. Christian Celestino 10-0.
Doubles: N. Payne/Sims (JM) d. Morris/Parker 10-3; Farmer/Brown (Ca) d. Chris Sniffen/Abew Rowe 10-1; Grey Dameron/Slias Butler (JM) d. Lloyd/Celestino 10-8.
Next match: JM visits King George on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
KING GEORGE 8, JAMES MONROE 0
Jason Healey and Andrew Porter finished with two goals apiece in the Foxes’ shutout victory. Healey also added two assists.
King George now sits at 4-4-1 overall.
WASHINGTON & LEE 4, KING WILLIAM 2
Eduardo Santiago tallied all four goals to help Washington & Lee get a nondistrict home win.
Yahir Antunez, Hayden Dove and Dimas Lopez added assists for the Eagles (3-3), who entertain Rappahannock on Friday.
TRACK & FIELD
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT MEET #3
Host Spotsylvania eked out a three-point margin over runner-up Caroline to win the boys team competition at Battlefield District track meet No. 3.
On the girls’ side, Caroline outpaced James Monroe to finish atop the team standings.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Spotsylvania 135; 2. Caroline 132; 3. Chancellor 118; Courtland 69; James Monroe 45; King George 38.
100 meters: 1. Limiah Coleman (Sp) ; 200: 1. Jahmeer Lassic (Ca) ; 400: Terence McKenzie (JM) ; 800: 1. Jeremiah Chukwu (Ch) ; 1600: 1. Connor Adkins (Ch) C; 3200: 1. Jordan Dixon (Ch) ; 110 hurdles: 1. Tivon Tillman (Ca) ; 300 hurdles: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) ; 400 relay: 1. Caroline ; 1600 relay: 1. Chancellor; 3200 relay: 1. Spotsylvania .
High jump: 1. Limiah Coleman (Sp) ; Long jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) ; Triple jump: 1. Zadok Laryea (Ca) ; Shot put: 1. Jackson Vollbrecht (Ct) ; Discus: 1. Jackson Vollbrecht (Ct) .
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Caroline 141.5; James Monroe 119; 3. Spotsylvania 89; King George 61.5; 5. Chancellor 49; Courtland 47 .
100 meters: 1. Sanaa Jones (JM) ; 200: 1. Madelyn Miller (Ch) ; 400: 1. Shakia Rivers (Ch); 800: 1. Lila Cobey (JM) ; 1600: 1. Guinevere Unterbrink (Ca) ; 3200: 1. Sierra DeVault ; 100 hurdles: 1. Keierrah Crutchfield (Ca) ; 300 hurdles: 1. Tatia Battiste (JM) ; 400 relay: 1. James Monroe ; 1600 relay: 1. Caroline ; 3200 relay: 1. King George .
High jump: 1. Mila Mejitas (JM) ; Pole vault: 1. ; Long jump: 1. Makayla Grant (Ca) ; Triple jump: 1. Makayla Grant (Ca); Shot put: 1. Mekaiyla Baker (Ct) ; Discus: 1. Amari Boddie (Ca).
Monday's results
BASEBALL
BROOKE POINT 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Jaden Isidro pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight, and Ryan Bellamy homered in the Black-Hawks' Commonwealth District win.
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|0
|Brooke Point
|030
|000
|x
|—
|3
|5
|0
GIRLS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 9, CAROLINE 1
Sierra Patterson, Ellie Byram and Madison Heishman each scored twice for Chancellor (4-2-1, 2-2-1). Caitlyn Bergemann, Brooke Burrell and Melody Washington had a goal apiece.