Dalton Arce and Elijah White posted first-place finishes as the Mountain View wrestling team took second place in the 16-team Tommy Legge Invitational in Atlee over the weekend.
Stone Summer finished in second place while George Schmitt and Joe Scarfe earned third-place finishes. Mountain View hosts Brooke Point on Wednesday.
Friday’s results
SWIMMING
CHANCELLOR VS. EASTERN VIEW
The Chargers teams got multiple individual event victories from Maddie Brown, Abby Cook, Cole Hudak and Garrett Peck in defeating the host Cyclones at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility. The Chargers girls triumphed 137–90 while the Chanceller boys won 118–60.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Xander Lee, Cole Hudak, Garrett Peck, Kyle Kaiser (Chancellor) 2:02.06; 200 free: Lee (Ch) 2:20.52; 200 IM: Hudak (Ch) 2:10.17; 50 free: Peck (Ch) 25.10; 100 fly: Peck (Ch) 1:02.92; 100 free: Griffin Taylor (Ch) 1:08.72; 500 free: Hudak (Ch) 5:28.91; 200 free relay: Taylor, Lee, Aidan Campbell, Griff Barnum (Ch) 2:04.24; 100 back: Barnum (Ch) 1:29.05; 100 breast: Tyler Woodside (Eastern View) 1:15.66; 400 free relay: Peck, Tade Wangberg, Lee, Hudak (Ch) 4:04.15.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Abby Cook, Maddie Brown, Peyton Parker, Kenya Lawson (Chancellor) 2:05.63; 200 free: Lawson (Ch) 2:20.30; 200 IM: Cook (Ch) 2:37.46; 50 free: Brown (Ch) 27.35; 100 fly: Brown (Ch) 1:07.86; 100 free: Madelyn Miller (Ch) 1:09.54; 500 free: Cook (Ch) 6:10.68; 200 free relay: Lawson, Miller, Brown, Cook (Ch) 1:55.99; 100 back: Parker (Ch) 1:12.94; 100 breast: Paige Rankins (Eastern View) 1:26.00; 400 free relay: Parker, Miller, Katie Hinegardner, Rachel Margelos (Ch) 4:49.83.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.