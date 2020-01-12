Dalton Arce and Elijah White posted first-place finishes as the Mountain View wrestling team took second place in the 16-team Tommy Legge Invitational in Atlee over the weekend.

Stone Summer finished in second place while George Schmitt and Joe Scarfe earned third-place finishes. Mountain View hosts Brooke Point on Wednesday.

Friday’s results

SWIMMING

CHANCELLOR VS. EASTERN VIEW

The Chargers teams got multiple individual event victories from Maddie Brown, Abby Cook, Cole Hudak and Garrett Peck in defeating the host Cyclones at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility. The Chargers girls triumphed 137–90 while the Chanceller boys won 118–60.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: Xander Lee, Cole Hudak, Garrett Peck, Kyle Kaiser (Chancellor) 2:02.06; 200 free: Lee (Ch) 2:20.52; 200 IM: Hudak (Ch) 2:10.17; 50 free: Peck (Ch) 25.10; 100 fly: Peck (Ch) 1:02.92; 100 free: Griffin Taylor (Ch) 1:08.72; 500 free: Hudak (Ch) 5:28.91; 200 free relay: Taylor, Lee, Aidan Campbell, Griff Barnum (Ch) 2:04.24; 100 back: Barnum (Ch) 1:29.05; 100 breast: Tyler Woodside (Eastern View) 1:15.66; 400 free relay: Peck, Tade Wangberg, Lee, Hudak (Ch) 4:04.15.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: Abby Cook, Maddie Brown, Peyton Parker, Kenya Lawson (Chancellor) 2:05.63; 200 free: Lawson (Ch) 2:20.30; 200 IM: Cook (Ch) 2:37.46; 50 free: Brown (Ch) 27.35; 100 fly: Brown (Ch) 1:07.86; 100 free: Madelyn Miller (Ch) 1:09.54; 500 free: Cook (Ch) 6:10.68; 200 free relay: Lawson, Miller, Brown, Cook (Ch) 1:55.99; 100 back: Parker (Ch) 1:12.94; 100 breast: Paige Rankins (Eastern View) 1:26.00; 400 free relay: Parker, Miller, Katie Hinegardner, Rachel Margelos (Ch) 4:49.83.

