Owen Ledford struck out 10 to earn his sixth win as homestanding North Stafford topped Massaponax 6-3 in a Region 5D first-round bseball game on Tuesday.
Cody Carter (two runs) and Micah Kruzel (RBI) each went 2-for-3 for the Wolverines (15-9), who visit Stafford in the region quarterfinals on Thursday.
Aaron Leinenbach had two hits for Massaponax.
MIKE SHANAHAN, John Fartro (5) and John Lagana. OWEN LEDFORD and Elmer Figueroa.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN VIEW 6,
KING GEORGE 2
Eastern View had five of their eight hits in the seventh inning, including three with two outs, as the Cyclones scored six runs in the final inning to shock King George in a Region 4B first-round win.
The Foxes took a 2-0 lead off a two-RBI double from Lauren Sheehan. On the mound, Sheehan only surrendered one earned run.
Eastern View travels to Courtland in the Region 4B quarterfinal on Thursday.
Desi Scott, KATIE SCOTT (6), and Macy Moore. LAUREN SHEEHAN and Mya Lyburn.
BOYS SOCCER
KING GEORGE 4,
COURTLAND 0
Andrew Porter scored twice, and Jason and Justin Healey had a goal apiece in the Foxes’ Region 4B first-round victory.
Austin Chapman, Lucas Dudley and Jason Healey had assists for the Foxes (10–8–1), who visit Chancellor in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
GIRLS TENNIS
JM 6, CULPEPER 0
Singles: Haley Casperson (JM) d. Candela Secades 6–1, 6–1; Kelsey Dupree (JM) d. Lauren Bates 6–2, 6–0; Clair Kingsley (JM) d. Zoe Harrington 6–0, 6–0; Bella MacDermott (JM) d. Maritza Lopez 6–0, 6–0; Amanda Linn (JM) d. Chloe Williams 6–0, 6–0; Gabby Manning (JM) d. Vanessa VanBuren 6–0, 6–0.
Next match: James Monroe in Region 3B final.
BOYS TENNIS
JAMES MONROE 6,
CULPEPER 0
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. Liam Addy 6-2, 6-2; Noah Adams (JM) d. Ryan Davis 6-0, 6-1; Nathen Payne (JM) d. Vincent Rudacille 6-0, 6-0; Cooper Sims (JM) d. Ethan Seely 6-0, 6-0; Levi Hoffman (JM) d. Caleb McMahan 6-1, 6-0; Micah Dornbush (JM) d. Will Bates 6-0, 6-1.
Notes: Region 3B semifinal; JM (15-1) advances to host Brentsville in the region championship match on Thursday, at 3:30 p.m., at Kenmore Park. The win also clinches a spot in the Class 3 state tournament.