Javon Swinton totaled a game-high 22 points in North Stafford’s 66–42 nondistrict boys basketball win over visiting King George on Monday night.
Anthony Nieves added 10 for the Wolverines. Nehemiah Frye scored 12 points to lead the Foxes.
|King George
|8
|6
|13
|15
|—
|42
|North Stafford
|27
|17
|14
|8
|—
|66
King George (0-13): Ty McDowney 2, Von Whiting 9, Kyle Reviello 2, Mitchell Freitag 5, Connor Gray 8, Nehemiah Frye 12, Joe Billingsley 4, Josh Faneuf 0, Omar Cinpron 0. Totals: 17 6-15 42.
North Stafford (7-4): Aiden Pittman 4, Javon Swinton 22, Holt Egan 4, Caleb Vasquez 0, Cole Maruchi 3, AJ Labruciano 7, Elisha Brown 3, Isaiah Shaw 6, Anthony Nieves 10, Hezekiah Brown 5. Totals: 26 8-13 66.
3-pointers: KG 2 (Gray 2). NS 6 (Nieves 2, Swinton, Maruchi, Labruciano, E. Brown.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 61, FOXCROFT 30
Taylor Thomas totaled 29 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists to help Fredericksburg Christian cruise to a win.
Morgan Griffis grabbed 10 rebounds and Grayson Scott eight for the Eagles, who host James Monroe on Wednesday.
|Foxcroft
|4
|15
|7
|4
|—
|30
|Fredericksburg Christian
|19
|12
|16
|14
|—
|61
Foxcroft: Lucy Moan 4, Csenge Vores 3, Brianna Ma 2, Gracie Schriner 4, Elizabeth Stanley 4, Adair Stanley 10, Allie McManancey 3. Totals: 12 5-6 30.
Fredericksburg Christian (6-6): Bella Izadi 7, Kyndal Jones 2, Grayson Scott 8, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 29, Morgan Griffis 9, Claire Derr 3, Brianna DeArmis 3, Cassie Miller 0, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 25 10-27 61.
3-pointers: Foxcroft 1 (McManancey). FCS 1 (Izadi).
