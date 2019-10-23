Victoria Barrett’s 30 kills and 24 digs paced North Stafford’s offense as the Wolverines edged Massaponax 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11 in the Commonwealth District volleyball semifinals on Wednesday night.
Sydney Hart posted six kills, while Aubrey Lynch and Izabelle Allen combined for 44 aces.
On the Massaponax side, Mackenzie Green led the way with 24 kills and 12 digs. Shelby Lam contributed five aces and 16 digs, with Makayla Wonpat notching 21 digs and 13 dimes. Mya Green had a line of 38 assists, 15 digs, and four aces. Kimberly Dishman added 17 digs.
North Stafford faces Colonial Forge today for the championship.
VOLLEYBALL
COURTLAND 3,
KING GEORGE 2
Olivia Haynes led Courtland with 17 kills, 17 digs, and three aces in a 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 24-26, 15-8 win.
Emily Flamm chipped in 10 kills, 13 digs and three aces. Macy Burnette totaled 26 digs and Alexa Walsh collected 36 assists and three aces.
Emma Birkitt finished with five aces, 26 assists, three kills and 11 digs f0r King George. Kellie Bentz had three aces, eight kills and 23 digs. Megan Andrews chipped in five kills and three blocks, while Jaylin Washington tallied six kills. Lauren Wentzel’s 47 digs led the defense.
FIELD HOCKEY
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5,
MASSAPONAX 0
Sophia Marquez led the Wildcats’ scoring output with two goals en route to a win over Massaponax in the Commonwealth District tournament semifinals.
Caroline Fortiz, Mackenzie Proffitt and Meghan Hyatt netted one goal apiece.
For Massaponax, goalkeeper Nina Otto recorded a season-high 13 saves. Tristen Craig and Mollie McGann also stood out on the defensive end.
Mountain View will travel to Stafford for today’s championship.
STAFFORD 1,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Lexi Bove scored the lone goal for the Indians, boosting them past Colonial Forge in the Commonwealth District Tournament semfinals.
Stafford hosts Mountain View today in the championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.