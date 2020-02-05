Noelia Cevalos and Makayla Johnson each hit a free throw in the closing seconds to snap a 31-all tie and help North Stafford secure a 33-31 Commonwealth District girls basketball win at Mountain View on Wednesday night.
Maya Taylor had 10 points to lead the Wolverines, who visit Massaponax on Friday.
Taleah Gaither totaled 10 points to lead Mountain View, which travels to Stafford on Friday.
|North Stafford
|3
|14
|8
|8
|—
|33
|Mountain View
|4
|8
|9
|10
|—
|31
North Stafford (9-7, 4-6): Makayla Johnson 8, Kaliyah Bradley 0, Nyla Siler 0, Maggy Duckett 0, Maya Taylor 10, Lauren Farace 8, Cayla Thomas 0, Brianna Savatino 0, Noelia Cevalos 1, Desiree Roy 6, Olivia Mickins 0, Kendra brooks 0, Erica Lee 0, Faliyah Opoku 0. Totals: 8 13-31 33.
Mountain View (8-12, 1-9): Emma Stalteri 9, Caroline Pollock 0, Jasmine Alexander 4, Janelle Anderson 1, To’seana Hook 1, Nia St. Cyr 6, Zarai Marbra 0, Taleah Gaither 10. Totals: 9 12-19 31.
3-pointers: NS 4 (Roy 2, Taylor, Farace). MV 1 (Stalteri).
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 63, FOXCROFT 9
Taylor Thomas had 22 points and Bella Izadi added 17 as visiting Fredericksburg Christian cruised to a win.
Morgan Griffis added 14 points for the Eagles, who host Fuqua on Friday.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|17
|22
|16
|8
|—
|63
|Foxcroft
|2
|6
|0
|1
|—
|9
Fredericksburg Christian (10-9): Bella Izadi 17, Kyndal Jones 0, Grayson Scott 2, Katie Winters 0, Taylor Thomas 22, Morgan Griffis 14, Claire Derr 0, Brianna DeArmas 6, Cassie Miller 2, Madi Bachman 0. Totals: 27 5-9 63.
Foxcroft: E. Vang 0, L. Moan 2, C. Vores 0, G. Scheiner 0, E. Stanley 2, R. Patterson 0, A Stanley 4, A. McMancy 1. Totals: 3 3-11.
3-pointers: FCS 4 (Izadi 3, Thomas). Foxcroft: none.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 61, MOUNTAIN VIEW 25
The Wolverines jumped out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back as they kept pace with the leaders in the Commonwealth District.
Javon Swinton and Elisha Brown each scored 12 points for North Stafford. Cole Maruchi also contributed 10 points.
Derek Altstaetter scored six points for Mountain View.
|North Stafford
|17
|16
|22
|6
|—
|61
|Mountain View
|0
|6
|12
|7
|—
|25
North Stafford (13-6, 8-2): Aiden Pittman 0, Javon Swinton 12, Holt Egan 4, Shawn Asbury 4, Anthony Nieves 7, Nashawn Leftridge 0, Caleb Vasquez 6, Cole Maruchi 10, AJ Labruciano 0, Elisha Brown 12, Isaiah Shaw 2, Hezekiah Brown 4. Totals: 24 4-8 61.
Mountain View (7-12, 0-10): Will Hamill 4, Duncan Beaumont 1, Andrew Pitts 3, Jabez Clark 3, Darius Crouch 0, Brayden Hanny 3, Alex Davis 2, Braden Jory 0, Derek Altstaetter 2, Slater Sparks 3, Colin Carroll 0. Totals: 8 7-15 25.
3-pointers: NS 9 (E. Brown 4, Maruchi 2, Nieves, Swinton, Vasquez). MV 2 (Hamill, Hanny).
EASTERN VIEW 60, BROOKE POINT 48
Corey Long scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the second quarter as Eastern View built a 12-point halftime lead en route to a nondistrict win.
Deshaun Mears led Brooke Point, which host Riverbend on Monday, with a game-high 18 points.
The Cyclones host Chancellor on Friday.
|Brooke Point
|17
|7
|12
|12
|—
|48
|Eastern View
|17
|19
|11
|13
|—
|60
Brooke Point (5-14): Deshaun Mears 18, Christian Taylor 1, Ty Wright 3, Christian Leap 0, Gary Moran 1, DeShawn Henderson 3, Xavier Purnell 3, Avante Nation 0, Eric Mason 6, Matt Harris 0, Riley Wavada 2, Chase Scroggins 2, Pat Sullivan 0, Michael Hammond 9. Totals: 17 11-18 48.
Eastern View (9-8): Raq Lawson 2, Blake Leake 5, Alex Spangler 3, D’Aze Hunter 15, Corey Long 17, Bryan Maxie 6, Dylan White 1, Ron Ward 4, Meme Melvin 3, Ricky Butler 2. Totals: 25 5-11 60.
3-pointers: BP 3 (Mears, Wright, Henderson). EV 5 (Maxie 2, Leake, Hunter, Melvin).
