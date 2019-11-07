Grace Pietro swept home a cross from Emily Catlett 10 minutes into the first half and Massaponax used strong defensive team effort to make the lead stand up and give the visiting Panthers a 1-0 win over Battlefield in the Region 6B field hockey championship game on Thursday night.
It is the first-ever regional field hockey title for Massaponax, which outshot the Bobcats 10-0 and held a 15-2 edge in corners.
Tristan Craig led the defense, while Mollie McGann and Taryn Saunders led the midfield for the seventh-seeded Panthers (12-8).
Natalie LaFleur, and sisters Kristina and Kaitlyn Venzen were key contributors on the front line for Massaponax, which will host Region A runner-up Western Branch in Tuesday’s Class 6 state quarterfinals.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 3,
PATRICK HENRY_ROANOKE 0
Victoria Barrett delivered a season-high .643 hitting percentage in leading North Stafford to a 25–17, 25–17, 25–7 victory over visiting Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the Region 5D volleyball semifinals on Thursday night.
Barrett made 21 kills on 28 attempts and also produced 10 aces and seven digs. Sydney Hart had six kills, Ashley Blackwell contributed four kills and 3 blocks and Izabelle Allen and Aubrey Lynch combined for 31 assists.
The victory ensures the Wolverines a spot in the Class 5 state playoffs. North Stafford will travel to Albemarle for the 5D final on Tuesday.
BATTLEFIELD 3,
COLONIAL FORGE 1
Paityn Walker had 41 assists and seven kills for visiting Colonial Forge, but Battlefield was able to get a 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 25-15 win in the Region 6B semifinals.
Haley Smalls added 12 kills and Baylie Ostvig nine for the Eagles (23-7).
CROSS COUNTRY
5D REGION CHAMPIONSHIP
Stafford’s Justin Polcha took a second-place finish in the Region 5D boys cross country championships to help Stafford achieve a second-place team finished in the meet held at Panorama Farms in Earlysville on Thursday.
Emma Wunderly and Helena Ramirez of Mountain View both placed in the girls top 5, boosting the Wildcats to a second-place mark, while Stafford came in third.
Boys team standings: 1. Albermale 29, 2. Stafford 59, 3. North Stafford 90, 4. Patrick Henry-Roanoke 93, 5. Harrisonburg 99, 6. Mountain View 136, 7. Brooke Point 200.
Boys individual results: 1. Will Mackenzie (Al) 16:10.50, 2. Justin Polcha (St) 16:11.20, 3. Charles Murphy (PH) 16:33.20, 4. J.D. Macknight (Al) 16:35.10, 5. Stephen Smith (Al) 16:44.90, 6. David Beck (Ha) 16:47.30, 7. Nathan Notgrass (St) 16:47.50, 8. Harris Naseh (Al) 16:48.40, 9. Noah LeCain (NS) 16:57.60, 10. Craig Swain (MV) 17:15.50, 14. Ben Putka (St) 17:25.60, 15. Jacob Polcha (St) 17:28.70, 17. Samuel Yakulis Jr. (NS) 17:34, 18. Jordan Smith (NS) 17:35, 19. Xavier Echevarria (NS) 17:49.30.
Girls team standings: 1. Albermale 21, 2. Mountain View 58, 3. Stafford 71, 4. Patrick Henry-Roanoke 170, 5. North Stafford 137, 6. Brooke Point 154, 7. Harrisonburg 169.
Girls individual results: 1. Arianna DeBoer (Al) 19:00.50, 2. Emma Wunderly (MV) 19:30.40, 3. Madelyne Zarzyski (Al) 20:29.80, 4. Olivia St Amand (Al) 20:31.50, 5. Helena Ramirez (MV) 20:52, 6. Hanna Guyton (Al) 20:58.60, 7. Madeline Kronebusch (Al) 21:00.80, 8. Kate Kirwan (Ha) 21:07.10, 9. Greta Lambert (St) 21:09.90, 10. Aylin Yirmibesoglu (PH) 21:12.30, 11. Naomi Dausman (MV) 21:12.80, 12. Hailey Smith (NS) 21:15.60, 13. Zoi Betties (St) 21:18.50, 15. Norah Sutton (St) 21:21.70, 16. Brenna Elchenko (St) 21:23.40.
6B REGION CHAMPIONSHIP
Riverbend’s Josh Daggett placed second on the boys side of the 6B region championship to help the Bears finish in fifth place.
For the girls, Ali DiClemente of Colonial Forge finished third en route to the Eagles landing a sixth-place finish.
Boys team standings: 1. Battlefield 52, 2. John Champe 69, 3. Patriot 72, 4. Colgan 94, 5. Riverbend 101, 6. Forest Park 132, 7. C.D. Hylton 203, 8. Woodbridge 232.
Boys individual results: 1. Bryce Lentz (Co.) 16:04, 2. Josh Daggett (Rb) 16:28, 3. Jacob Hamacher (Pa) 16:31, 4. Blake Fairbanks (Rb) 16:35, 5. Kyle Wendon (Po) 16:38, 6. Alex Hewitt (Ba) 16:38, 7. Kyle Lauffenberger (JC) 16:40, 8. David Kennedy (Ba) 16:44, 9. Michael Arner (CF) 16:45, 10. Gregory Dalla (JC) 16:50, 25. Ethan Wrye (Ma) 17:41, 32. Ryan Butcher (Rb) 18:01, 36. Austin Applegate (Rb) 18:10, 40. Evan Maliszewski (Rb) 18:15, 56. Jack Hauger (Rb) 18:49.
Girls team standings: 1. John Champe 47, 2. Colgan 63, 3. Osbourn Park 91, 4. Patriot 100, 5. Forest Park 108, 6. Colonial Forge 110, 7. Woodbridge 208.
Girls individual results: 1. Bethany Graham (JC) 17:55, 2. Catherine Gregory (FP) 18:34, 3. Ali DiClemente (CF) 19:14, 4. Marianne Jayaraj (JC) 19:16, 5. Hailey Yentz (Pa) 19:35, 6. Emily Graves (Pa) 19:43, 7. Campbell Pagell (OP) 19:45, 8. Olivia Lecker (JC) 19:49, 9. Charlotte Denardo (Co) 19:54, 10. Taylor Gibson (JC) 19:55, 15. Caroline Fairbanks (Rb) 20:27, 22. Kayla Kosco (Ma) 20:40, 23. Kalina Frick (CF) 20:47, 27. Kendall Loescher (CF) 21:07, 33. Kayla Loescher (CF) 21:17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.