Carlie Clements, Aleena De Sir and Allison Masterson each won two individual events to lead Massaponax girls swim team to a 204–82 rout of North Stafford at the Rouse Aquatic Center on Friday night.
Panthers teammates Matthew Appleton, Kyle Hensen and Nathan Puchalski also won two individual events each as the Massaponax boys topped North Stafford 346–226.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Matt Troidl, Zack Hubbard, Ethan Abbott, Zacchary David (North Stafford) 1:58.78; 200 free: Kyle Hensen (Massaponax) 2:08.45; 200 IM: Noah White (Ma) 2:14.16; 50 free: Nathan Puchalski (Ma) 23:60; 100 fly: Puchalski (Ma) 57.01; 100 free: Matthew Appleton (Ma) 53.09; 500 free: Hensen (Ma) 6:25.31; 200 free relay: White, Hensen, Appleton, Puchalski (Ma) 1:37.89; 100 back: Appleton (Ma) 1:02.38; 100 breast: Hubbard (NS) 1:10.17; 400 free relay: White, Hensen, Apleton, Puchalski (Ma) 3:39.45.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Carlie Clements, Allison Masterson, Maddie Foreman, Aleena De Sir (Massaponax) 1:59.10; 200 free: A. Masterson (Ma) 2:12.75; 200 IM: Caroline Masterson (Ma) 2:32.69; 50 free: A. Masterson (Ma) 27.06; 100 fly: Clements (Ma) 1:02.88; 100 free: Foreman (Ma) 1:02.44; 500 free: De Sir (Ma) 5:35.59; 200 free relay: C. Masterson, Nadia Varga, Ainslie Allred, Kelly Morrison (Ma) 1:57.94; 100 back: Clements (Ma) 1:02.22; 100 breast: De Sir (Ma) 1:12.68; 400 free relay: Foreman, De Sir, A. Masterson, Clements (Ma) 4:02.07.
BROOKE POINT VS. STAFFORD
Stafford swept a Commonwealth District meet held at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center. The Indians girls edged out the Black–Hawks 143-140, while the Stafford boys were victorious 154-132.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: Stafford (Devin Bateman, Ben Eichberg, Jonah Unruh, Luke Osleger) 1:43.39; 200 free: Smith Martin (St) 1:55.68; 200 IM: Ben Eichberg (St) 1:57.18; 50 Free: Micah Hunt (BP) 23.52; 100 Fly: Devin Bateman (St) 55.33; 100 Free: Luke Osleger (St) 50.67; 500 Free: Jonah Unruh (St) 5:08.29; 200 Free relay: Stafford (Luke Osleger, Ian Jones, Devin Bateman, Ben Eichberg) 1:32.19; 100 Back: Ben Eichberg (St) 59.22; 100 Breast: Colin Feliciano (BP) 1:02.69; 400 Free relay: Brooke Point (Adam Rogers, Brian Miller, Nathan Pechacek, Colin Feliciano) 3:34.37.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: Brooke Point (Kelly Harrison, Emily Waite, Trinity Luxeder, Natalie Hidrobo) 2:00.95; 200 free: Ellen Pataky (St) 2:24.58; 200 IM: Emily Waite (BP) 2:20.37; 50 Free: Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 25.00; 100 Fly: Trinity Luxeder (BP) 1:06.63; 100 Free: Kelly Harrison (BP) 1:00.81; 500 Free: Trinity Luxeder (BP) 5:45.20; 200 Free relay: Stafford (Libbie Warren, Jenni Ryniewicz, Hannah Tse, Maya Wick) 1:51.68; 100 Back: Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 1:00.25; 100 Breast: Emily Waite (BP) 1:13.27; 400 Free relay: Brooke Point (Emily Waite, Trinity Luxeder, Kelly Harrison, Natalie Hidrobo) 4:02.32.
SWIMMING
SPOTSYLVANIA AT CAROLINE
Bryce Daltan, Tucker Hoben, Nicholas Pacheck and Wyatt Schooley paced the Knights with victories in two individual events each as the Spotsylvania defeated Caroline 106–45 at the Spotsylvania YMCA.
Sydney Jakubik won two events to lead the Knights girls over the Cavaliers 117-52. Caroline Hale won two individual events for the Cavaliers.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Wyatt Schooley, Nicholas Pacheck, Ryan McCulloch, Tucker Hoben (Spotsylvania) 2:01.63; 200 free: Bryce Daltan (Sp) 2:08.27; 200 IM: Schooley (Sp) 2:44.77; 50 free: Daltan (Sp) 24.97; 100 fly: Pacheck (Sp) 1:01.65; 100 free: Hoben (Sp) 1:00.32; 500 free: Pachek (Sp) 5:49.25; 200 free relay: Schooley, Nicholas Alfaro, Noah Flenard, Daltan (Sp) 1:57.50; 100 back: Hoben (Sp) 1:11.19; 100 breast: Schooley (Sp) 1:22.39; 400 free relay: Daltan, McCulloch, Hoben, Pacheck (Sp) 4:01.45.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Sydney Jakubik, Noel Wright, Natalie Buchanan, Hannah Alfaro (Spotsylvania) 2:22.25; 200 free: Virginia Finch (Sp) 2:44.29; 200 IM: Mia Nocco (Sp) 2:59.52; 50 free: Caroline Hale (Ca) 28.39; 100 fly: Hale (Ca) 1:12.60; 100 free: Jakubik (Sp) 1:05.66; 500 free: Buchanan (Sp) 6:54.85; 200 free relay: Kaylin Waldron, Jayda Anderson, Ellie Nichols, Hale (Ca) 2:11.16; 100 back: Jakubik (Sp) 1:17.66; 100 breast: Gracem Kelley (Ca) 1:28.94; 400 free relay: Alfaro, Nocco, Buchanan, Jakubik (Sp) 4:01.45.
