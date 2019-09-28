Orange senior Ethan Pettyjohn placed third (16:27) and James Monroe’s Alex Kolar fifth (16:35) at Saturday’s Patrick Henry Invitational cross country meet in Ashland.
Courtland’s Kyle Ernandes (eighth, 16:56) and JM’s Aidan Ridderhof (10th, 17:01) also posted top-10 finishes in the 126-runner field for the 5,000-meter course.
Orange freshman Evelyn Anderson was ninth in the girls’ race (21:07), and JM’s Ana Heller was 16th (21:49).
CROSS COUNTRY
OCTOBERFEST
Stafford’s Nathan Notgrass and Justin Polcha registered top-15 finishes at Saturday’s Varsity A boys’ race at the Octoberfest Invitational at The Plains.
Notgrass was seventh (16:26) and Polcha 13th (16:31) on the 5,000-meter course. The Indians’ Greta Lambert was 27th (20:31) in the Varsity A girls’ race.
Friday’s results
FOOTBALL
EASTERN VIEW 59, CAROLINE 14
Till Butler completed 11 of 15 passes for 196 yards and five first-half touchdowns—two each to Blake Leake and Alex Spangler—as the Cyclones (5–0) won their Battlefield District opener and posted the 100th victory in school history.
Chance Graves also caught a touchdown pass. Eastern View also got touchdown runs by Ronta Robinson and Raq Lawson, a 70-yard kickoff return for a score by Graves and a 38-yard field goal by Garrett Hutchinson in winning its 41st straight regular-season game.
Sam Branigan had a 65-yard touchdown run for Caroline (0–4, 0–1). Sivon Pleasants also scored.
LOUISA 55, CHARLOTTESVILLE 0
Jarett Hunter and Robert Morgan each ran for two touchdowns as the Lions (4–0) sprinted to a 40–0 halftime lead and won their Jefferson District opener. Louisa’s defense held the Black Knights to 23 total yards of offense and two first downs.
RIVERHEADS 55, COLONIAL BEACH 15
An 80-yard touchdown pass from Corvion Davis to Randall Annino and a 21-yard fumble return by Calan Brewster were among the few highlights for the Drifters in their non-district road loss.
Colonial Beach (2–2) visits West Point this Friday.
