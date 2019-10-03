In a hard-fought game that Massaponax mostly controlled, even while struggling hitting the cage against Riverbend’s defense, Mollie McGann assisted Grace Pietro for for the game’s lone goal six minutes into overtime, giving the Panthers a 1-0 field hockey win on Thursday.
Emily Catlett, Kaitlyn Venzen, Taryn Saunders and Tristen Craig all played critical supporting roles. Riverbend goalie Kierra Byrd had seven solid saves.
FIELD HOCKEY
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
Madi Hyatt scored the Wildcats’ lone goal in a Commonwealth District win over Colonial Forge.
STAFFORD 5,
NORTH STAFFORD 0
Having a boost from five different players all netting goals, the Stafford Indians would dominate in a shutout Commonwealth District outing.
Emily Wright, Lauren Buckle, Elissa Bustamante, Amani Ross and Sydney Ulmer all scored a goal apiece. Buckle, Lexi Bove, Alissa Iannarelli, Camryn DeLeva and Skylar Duffy chipped in assists for Stafford.
CHANCELLOR 3,
COURTLAND 1
Kaitlyn Bestick led the way with a goal and an assist as the Chargers defeated Courtland in Battlefield District play.
Ella Newman and Emma Bernard rounded out the scoring with a goal each for Chancellor (9-2, 6-1). Tubba Noor and Kylee Tuebner added one assist apiece.
Chancellor will next have its Senior Night on Wednesday when they host Spotsylvania.
VOLLEYBALL
FRED. CHRISTIAN 3,
CHRISTCHURCH 0
Sydney Whittaker dictated the Eagles’ offense with 12 kills and nine digs, helping Fredericksburg Christian to a 25-6, 25-17, 25-8 nonconference victory.
Emma Shaeffer had 21 assists and four aces. Taylor Thomas added 12 aces and nine digs, while Erin Wardlaw totaled five kills for the Eagles ( 10-7), who entertian Highland School on Friday.
KING GEORGE 3,
SPOTSYLVANIA 2
Kellie Bentz had six aces, 12 digs and five dimes, and Emma Birkitt added a line of three aces, 41 assists and 13 digs to help King George beat Spotsylvania 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 21-25, 15-7 on Friday night.
Lauren Wentzel produced three aces, 40 digs and 21 dimes, while Megan Andrews chipped in 16 kills. Rebecca Heim totaled eight kills and four digs. Jaylin Washington notched six kills, while Bri Ellis contributed five kills, two blocks, and three digs.
King George (6-8, 4-2) hosts its annual varsity tournament this Saturday.
MASSAPONAX 3,
RIVERBEND 0
Mya Green’s stat line of 24 assists, 10 digs and four aces helped the Panthers get a 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 Commonwealth District win.
Kimberly Dishman had 16 digs and seven dimes. Mackenzie Green and Imani Lewis finished with 10 and eight kills, respectively. Olivia Fountain enjoyed a good serving game and added three digs.
For Riverbened, Mallory Burns and Zoe Topper posted eight kills each. Carly Seay chipped in six kills and Sarah Statler finished with 20 digs.
COLONIAL FORGE 3,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Mountain View narrowly took the first set, but Colonial Forge responded by winning the next three for a 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 win.
Bailey Ostvig, Lauren Hyman and Alexis Cummins finished with three kills apiece for the Eagles. Paityn Walker collected 48 of the team’s 50 assists.
Lauren Nelson sparked Mountain View’s offense with 12 kills and Nella Bayard added 10. Nalani McBride had 20 digs and 12 dimes. Claire Wiese tallied four blocks, while Isa Diaz contributed 38 assists and 11 digs.
COURTLAND 3,
CHANCELLOR 0
Led by Emily Flamm’s 13 kills, 10 digs and two aces, the Cougars would take downed Chancellor 26-24, 27-25, 25-21.
Alexa Walsh stood out for Courtland also with 28 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Balla Caudill added seven kills and Olivia Haynes had five kills, eight digs and two aces.
For Chancellor, Sierra Patterson went for seven kills, with Taylor Collins adding five of her own. Rachel Margelos had 12 digs and Melody Washington chipped in 22 assists.
Courtland improved to 11-3 overall, while being undefeated in the Battlefield District (6-0).
NORTH STAFFORD 3,
STAFFORD 0
Victoria Barrett posted 19 kills and six digs to help lead charge in the Wolverines’ sweeping of Stafford in three sets, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22.
Lexi Allen contributed five kills. Aubrey Lynch had 19 assists and Grace Mae Griffin added six digs for North Stafford, which returns to its home floor on Tuesday to face Colonial Forge.
COLONIAL BEACH 3,
ESSEX 1
Cynari Davis gave the Drifters a spark with seven kills, three blocks, one ace and one dig to help Colonial Beach finish off Essex in four sets for a home victory, 23-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-19.
Justice Richardson had three aces, two assists, two blocks and one dig. Tiffany Payne and Katelyn Franks both added two aces and one kill, with Franks also notching two digs. Taylor Moss helped with seven aces, two assists, two blocks and one dig, while Anna O’Sullivan contribued two kills and four blocks.
Colonial Beach (6-6 overall) travels to Washington & Lee on Tuesday.
BROOKE POINT 3,
LIBERTY 0
Sophia Kaiser’s 10 kills and nine digs helped give Brooke Point a necessary edge to achieve its first win of the season by defeating Liberty 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.
Tayianna Terrell added six kills and five digs. Jadyn Brown also stood out with 23 assists and 11 digs for the Black–Hawks.
Now at 1-9 overall, Brooke Point will next turn its attention to a Tuesday match at home versus Stafford.
