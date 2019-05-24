Trey Pietras hurled a perfect game to lead the Colonial Beach baseball team to a 5–0 victory over host Windsor in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Region 1B tournament.
Pietras denied the Dukes a hit or walk while fanning eight. He also helped his cause by connecting for two singles, driving in a run and scoring one himself.
Mason Delane and Cole Setliff each had an RBI single and Garrett Mothershead also had a hit for the Drifters (11–11), who host West Point on Tuesday in the region semifinals.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|103
|000
|1
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Windsor
|000
|000
|x
|—
|0
|0
|1
TREY PIETRAS and Cole Setliff. F. FILLHART, Z. Walsh (3) and P. Feldt.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 5, ALBEMARLE 1
Massaponax made school history, capturing the Region 5D girls tennis championship 5-1 over visiting Albemarle on Friday.
This marks the first time in that the Panthers (18-0) are unbeaten, while being regular-season and district tournament, and region champions. It is the school’s first region title since 2006.
Next up for Massaponax in a Class 5 state quarterfinal against Region C runner-up Broad Run. The Panthers will host the match next Friday
Singles: Alexa Brewster (Ma) d. Eliza Sanusi 6-1, 6-2; Katherine Sullivan (Ma) d. Kelsey Marks 6-3, 6-2; Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Lillian Peskova 7-5, 4-2 (retired); Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Mia When 6-4, 6-1; Emma Paitrick (Al) d. Anna Wei 6-1, 6-0; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Carherine Beiter 6-2, 6-4.
JM 5, BRENTSVILLE 0
The James Monroe girls cruised to the Region 3B title over visiting Brentsville on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets advance to the Class 3 state quarterfinals where they will host Region A runner-up New Kent. Date and time TBD.
Singles: Haley Casperson (JM) d. Kristen Capiden 6-2, 6-3; Winnie Hall (JM) d. Kate Diamond 6-1, 6-0; Kelsey DuPuy (JM) won by forfeit); Clare Kingsley (JM) won by forfeit); Bella MacDermott (JM) d. Samantha Sirk 6-0, 6-0.
SOFTBALL
SPOTSYLVANIA 29,
JOHN MARSHALL 0
Jordan Delaney, Taylor Fines and Malorie Bettis each had four hits in Spotsylvania’s home win over John Marshall in the Region 3B quarterfinals.
Delaney and Bettis each drove in four runs for the Knights (9-10). Carmen Rodgers (10) and Brandy Roberts (four) combined for 14 strikeouts and a no-hitter.
Spotsylvania travels to Warren County for the regional semifinals.
|R
|H
|E
|John Marshall
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|0
|12
|Spotsylvania
|956
|441
|x
|—
|29
|29
|2
E. BENNETT, Warren (6) and Williams. CARMEN RODGERS, Brandy Roberts (6) and Lilly Martinez.
WINDSOR 4,
WASHINGTON & LEE 1
Visiting Washington & Lee couldn’t overcome four errors in falling to Windsor in the Region 1A quarterfinals.
Anne Carter Harding went the distance on the mount, allowing just one earned run for the Ealges, while striking out three. The senior added a hit and run scored.
Maddie Harris had W&L’s other hit, plating in Carter in the second inning.
|R
|H
|E
|Washington & Lee
|010
|000
|0
|—
|1
|2
|4
|Windsor
|200
|200
|x
|—
|4
|5
|2
ANNE CARTER HARDING and Kelly Taylor. MAJA ANGLE and L. Massey.
GIRLS SOCCER
SPOTSYLVANIA 6,
WARREN COUNTY 0
Sophomores Kendall Loveless and Mariah Evans each tallied a goal and an assist in Spotsylvania’s home win over Warren County in the Region 3B quarterfinals.
Senior Melissa Alsop tallied one goal and two assists for the Knights.
Abygail Counts, Willow Stroh and Ava Wangness rounded out the scoring for Spotsylvania. Natalie Swink also assisted on a goal.
Audra Wise and Sabrina Hart led a stout defensive effort in the shutout for the Knights (9-5-2), who travel to William Monroe on Tuesday for the regional semifinals.
BOYS SOCCER
WASHINGTON & LEE 1, WEST POINT 0
Eduardo Santiago scored his 27th goal of he season off a cross from Yahir Antunez with seven minutes left in regulation to give Washington & Lee a Region 1A quarterfinal win.
Dewayne Reynolds, Braulio Salcedro and William Luzier led a defensive effort that help West Point to no shots on goal for the Eagles (11-6-1), who advance to visit Rappahannock in the semifinals on Tuesday.