Riverbend starting pitcher Will Dukette struck out six, as the Bears edged out Brooke Point 5–4 in a Commonwealth District victory.
Ryan Baechtel and Nate Sherman each had two hits for Riverbend. Sherman also scored a run.
Jackson Foreman drove in a pair of runs for Brooke Point.
Riverbend (6–11) will make the trip to Stafford on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|041
|000
|0
|—
|5
|6
|3
|Brooke Point
|000
|013
|0
|—
|4
|8
|2
WILL DUKETTE, Cade Fletcher (6) and Ryan Swanson. KEVIN HAYNES, Owen Bellamy (4), Ryan Knee (6) and Dillon Taylor.
GIRLS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 16, THOMAS DALE 4
Kayla Surles totaled five goals and Paige Doherty amassed four goals and two assists to help Riverbend get a nondistrict home win.
Jenna Hauger and Haven Doherty each scored three times, while Rachel Lynch, Tay Willinghan and Alix Corrao each scored once for the Bears. Lynch also had an assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Singles: Alexa Brewster (Ma.) d. Katie Antonucci, 10-0; Katherine Sullivan (Ma.) d. Jessica Guerrero, 10-0; Abby Cinco d. Kelly Bye, 10-0; Brooke Hyldahl d. Alyssa Fenton, 10-0; Gwen Daniels d. Amaya Henderson, 10-2; Miranda Parrish d. Noelia Cevallos, 10-0.
Doubles: Brewster/Sullivan d. Antonucci/Guerrero, 10-2; Cinco/Hyldahl d. Bye/Fenton, 10-0; Kimiko Andrew/Mia Howell d. Henderson/Cevallos, 11-10 (8-6).
BROOKE POINT 5, RIVERBEND 4
Singles: Kristen Chang (BP) d. Grace Nelson, 10-0; Caroline Patton (Rb) d. Ashlyn Engleman, 10-1; Gloria Johnson (BP) d. Amelia DeDecker, 10-7; Zhaleen Emerson (BP) d. Sophia Long, 10-3; Maddie Uriam (Rb) d. Kay Spevacek, 10-4; Grace Daby (BP) d. Mallory Mullenberg, 11-9.
Doubles: Chang/Patton (Rb) d. Nelson/Spevacek, 10-0; Victoria Rios/Emerson (BP) d. Long/Mullenberg, 10-8; Johnson/Daby (BP) d. DeDecker/Uriam, 10-4.
BOYS SOCCER
BROOKE POINT 3, POTOMAC 0
Steven Gunn, Bryce Graf and Owen Lenzmeier each scored in the first half of Brooke Point’s nondistrict home win.
Goalie Jake Mendoza registered 10 saves to earn the shutout for the Black-Hawks.
BOYS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Singles: Connor Hyldahl (Ma) d. Kunal Goenka, 10-0; Donny Brewster (Ma) d. Kade Rush, 10-0; Kaleb Dougherty (Ma) d. Thomas Scheiman, 10-6; Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Zach Dickinson, 10-6; Jacob Lohman (Ma) d. Aaron Patel, 10-6; Harrison Gagnon (Ma) d. Eric Martinez, 10-3
Doubles: Hyldahl/D. Brewster (Ma) d. Goenka/Rush, 10-0; Dougherty/N. Brewster (Ma) d. Scheiman/Dickinson, 10-5; Lohman/Gagnon (Ma) d. Patel/Martinez, 10-7.
BROOKE POINT 7, RIVERBEND 2
Singles: Ben Tivin (BP) d. Ronin Gick, 10-5; Xander Boit (BP) d. Nathan Lontz, 10-2; Nhue Everson (BP) d. Brian Baugher, 11-9; Ryan Catullo (R) d. Michael Hatfield, 11-9; Michael Foley (BP) d. Jack Scrivani, 10-2; Nick Hoang (BP) d. Dave Chandra, 10-4.
Doubles: Tivin/Boit (BP) d. Gick/Lontz, 10-5; Baugher/Catullo (Rb) d. Nhue Everson/Bernard Washington, 8-5; Foley/Hoang (BP) def Scrivani/Chandra, 8-4.
SOFTBALL
RIVERBEND 11, BROOKE POINT 0
Kaylee Dejesus led the way with a big performance of going 3–3, netting an inside-the-park homer, five RBIs, and a double in the Bears’ shutout win.
Baylor Dunlap was 2–3 with two RBIs andAlexi Benson had nine strikeouts.
Riverbend currently stands at 14-3 overall and visits Stafford on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Riverbend
|241
|103
|—
|11
|9
|0
|Brooke Point
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|4
ALEXI BENSON and Kendall Jackson. NOELLE STERNER, Cierra Foss (6) and Kylie Thuot.
TRACK & FIELD
NORTHWESTER DISTRICT MEET AT CULPEPER
Culpeper’s boys and girls teams comfortably won each meet, with the Blue Devils topping runner-up Brentsville 170–118 in the boys meet and second-place Warren County 174–130 in the girls.
Following are Culpeper’s top finishers in each event.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Culpeper 170, 2. Brenstsville 118, 3. William Monroe 76, 4. Manassas Park 71, 5. Warren County 55, 6. Skyline 51, 7. Liberty 45.
100 meters: 1. Justin Aggrey 11.32; 200: 1. James Hinton 23.01; 400: 5. Andrew Rogers 53.37; 800: 7. Jesus Ramos 2:18.12; 1600: 7. Brent Bowler 5:12.18; 3200: 3. Tyler Houston 11:24.95; 110 hurdles: 1. Capone Hoffman 15.92; 300 hurdles: 1. Capone Hoffman 43.04; 400 relay: 1. Culpeper 44.76; 1600 relay: 3. Culpeper 3:41.95; 3200 relay: 3. Culpeper 9:20.94.
High jump: 1. Capone Hoffman 6-2; Pole vault: 2. Tyler Houston 8-0; Long jump: 1. James Hinton 20-0.5; Triple jump: 2. Hunter Bowers 39-0.5; Shot put: 6. Ray Stanley 34-2; Discus: 10. Ray Stanley 88-8.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Culpeper 184, 2. Warren County 130, 3. Manassas Park 87, 4. Brentsville 73, 5. Skyline 50, 6. William Monroe 40, 7. Liberty 39.
100 meters: 7. Sidnee Addo 13.71; 200: 5. Sidnee Addo 28.38; 400: 1. Megan Heidebrect 1:05.57; 800: 2. Valenrina Lumas 2:42.10; 1600: 6. Brayonna Murphy 6:28.62; 3200: 1. Isabella Hardaway 12:43.65; 100 hurdles: 1. Alyssa Robson 15.73; 300 hurdles: 1. Alyssa Robson 49.42; 400 relay: 3. Culpeper 54.11; 1600 relay: 2. Culpeper 4:40.57; 3200 relay: 3. Culpeper 12:23.69.
High jump: 1. Paris Beaver 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Briana Hoffman 8-0; Long jump: 1. Alyssa Robson 15-7; Triple jump: 2. Paris Beaver 33-4; Shot put: 3. Masen Armel 27-7; Discus: 1. Masen Armel 105-10.
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 1, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Aliyah Hunter, Cheyenne Downs, Audrie Matete, Rosie Hamilton, and Hailey Smith all paced the North Stafford defense with excellent play, as Massponax did not score their lone goal until the second overtime. Goalie Alexis Gress finished with twelve saves for the Wolverines.
North Stafford, now 4–3–2 overall (3–2–1), will next travel to Mountain View on Tuesday.