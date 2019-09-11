Sarah Statler had 13 digs and Zoe Topper added
10 to lead the defensive effort in Riverbend’s nondistrict 25-21, 25-10, 25-21 volleyball win over visiting Chancellor on Wednesday night.
Cassidy Plucker supplied 18 assists, while Mallory Burns added seven kills for the Bears (2-4), who visit Rappahannock County on Monday.
Melody Washington contributed 16 assists, Abby Cook had eight kills and Rachel Margelos totaled nine digs for Chancellor (1-4), who visits Louisa on Monday.
Tuesday’s results
GOLF
TRIM-MATCH AT FAWN LAKE
Riverbend’s Ethan Crowder and Brady Falk shared medalist honors with Brooke Point’s Grayson Evatt, and Colonial Forge posted the lowest team score in a Commonwealth District tri-match.
Colonial Forge (175): Rhonan Muller 42, Gabe Cook 42, AJ Hartley 45, Sam Calder 46.
Riverbend (182): Ethan Crowder 40, Brady Falk 40, Ari Baqaie 49, Daniel DeGallery 53.
Brooke Point (182): Grayson Evatt 40, Austin Vallejos 46, Brenden DeSena 47, Chauncey Jones 49.
