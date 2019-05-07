Dan Weber had three goals and three assists, and James Stewart totaled one goal and four assists to help Riverbend get an 11–10 Commonwealth District boys lacrosse win over visiting North Stafford on Tuesday afternoon.
JT Harvey and Grant Messick each had two goals, and Austin Rodriguez and Jack Reeves and Coy Mattson also scored for the Bears. Goalie Shane Hecht registered 12 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLONIAL FORGE 6,
STAFFORD 0
Riley Morrison had a goal and an assist in the Eagles’ Commonwealth District shutout win.
Lily Morrison, Sasha Fields, Andrea Jackson, Jaelei Spears and Ashley Ha also scored for Colonial Forge (8–7, 5–5), which hosts Manchester Friday. Sydney Pincumbe earned the shutout in goal.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Brooke Burzynski had two goals and one assist to help visiting Mountain View secure a Commonwealth District win.
Megan Watts and Lili Guerrero also scored for the Wildcats (11–2–2, 10–1–2), who entertain Riverbend on Friday.
MASSAPONAX 8,
BROOKE POINT 0
Kristina Venzen scored a hat trick and Taryn Saunders added two goals, and an assist in the Panthers’ Commonwealth District win.
Kendal Smith and Dominique Cunningham each had a goal and an assist, and Sara Frensley also scored for the Panthers. Alexa Stohr had two assists.
Massaponax (11–4–1) hosts Stafford Friday.
COURTLAND 10,
CAROLINE 0
Kate Ignudo recorded a hat trick, teammates Rachael Low and Amanda Trapp each tallied two goals and an assist as Courtland defeated host Caroline in Battlefield District play.
Macy Burnette, Dez Johnson and Madison McDermott rounded out the Cougars’ goal scorers. Kylie Reid (two), Alexa Walsh, Hannah Aiken, and Olivia Haynes assisted on goals.
Courtland (9–4, 6–3) will face King George at Spotsylvania High School on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
KING GEORGE 4,
SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Christian Fuentes, AJ Dale, Ryan Kuberek and Jason Healey each scored goals in visiting King George’s Battlefield District win.
Fuentes added two assists and Healey one for the Foxes (6–7–1, 5–4–1), who host Courtland on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
STAFFORD 5,
COLONIAL FORGE 4
Singles: Will Russell (CF) d. Luke Osleger 10–1; Gabe Gillespie (CF) d. Eric Ngo 10–3; Boone Orton (CF) d. Zach Allen 10–2; Nesta Fletcher (St) d. Sam Bryan 10–3; Henry Melson (St) d. Jake Pornzeinski 10–6; Henry Counsell (St) d. C.J. Kilgore 10–3.
Doubles: Russell/Gillespie (CF) d. Osleger/Ngo 10–0; Allen/Fletcher (St) d. Orton/Kilgore 10–8; Melson/Counsell (St) d. Kyburz/Taylor 10–0.
COURTLAND 9,
KING GEORGE 0
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Mitchell Freitag 8–4; John Freemyers (Ct) d. Max Freitag 8–4; Will Sides (Ct) d. Lucas Umberger 8–3; Makeon Sprinkle (Ct) d. Evan Moore 8–2; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Kaio Rocha 8–6; Billy Virganio (Ct) d. Connor Biondi. 8–0.
Doubles: Leonard/Ryan Meek (Ct) d. Freitag/Freitag 8–3; Freemyers/Ruiz-Rivera Ct) d. Umberger/Rocha 8–4; Virganio/Clinkscales (Ct) d. Moore/Biondi 8–0.
Next match: Courtland (11–3, 8–0) host Spotsylvania Thursday.
MASSAPONAX 6,
BROOKE POINT 3
Singles: Connor Hyldahl (M) d. Ben Tivin 10–5; Donny Brewster (M) d. Xander Boit 10–0; Nhue Everson (BP) d. Kaleb Dougherty 10–5; Nolan Brewster (M) d. Michael Hatfield 10–2; Michael Foley (BP) d. Jacob Lohman 10–4; Harrison Gagnon (M) d. Nick Hoang 10–8.
Doubles: Hyldahl/D. Brewster (M) d. Tivin/Boit 10–4; Dougherty/N. Brewster (M) d. Hatfield/Everson 11–10 (8–6); Foley/Hoang (BP) d. Lohman/Gagnon 10–7.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 7,
BROOKE POINT 2
Singles: Alexa Brewster (M) d. Zhaleen Emerson 10–0; Katherine Sullivan (M) d. Gloria Johnson 10–0; Abby Cinco (M) d. Victoria Rios 10–2; Brooke Hyldahl (M) d. Ashlyn Engleman 10–1; Grace Daley (BP) d. Gwen Daniels 11–9; Miranda Parrish (M) d. laila Thomas 10–1.
Doubles: Brewster/Sullivan (M) d. Engleman/Thomas 10–0; Cinco/Hyldahl (M) d. Emerson/Abby Tivan 10–0; Daley/Johnson (BP) d. Parrish/Kimiko Andrew 10–3.
Next match: Massaponax (12–0, 9–0) hosts Stafford Thursday.
STAFFORD 7,
COLONIAL FORGE 2
Singles: Sara Selby (St) d. Caroline Bignell 10–8; Corinne Wong (CF) d. Sydney Selby 10–4; Lauren Sisson (St) d. Natally Bisco 10–7; Maria Wiss (St) d. Helen Choi 10–6; Kameryn Daniels (St) d. Abby Dickenson 10–1; Caroline Loncar (St) d. Ani Sibel 10–5.
Doubles: Selby/Selby (St) d. Bignell/Wong 10–4; Bisco/Dashtizad (CF) d. Sisson/Wiss 10–5; Daniels/Steves (St) d. Dickenson/Sibel 10–7.
COURTLAND 9,
KING GEORGE 0
Singles: Lauren Michaud (Ct) d. Lauren Wentzel 8–2; Rebecca Smith (Ct) d. Jenna Andrews 8–2; Angel Williams (Ct) d. Shanitch Sanchez 8–0; Allison Lake (Ct) d. Bella Payne 8–0; Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Emma Leblanc 8–5; Ellie Holt (Ct) d. Julia Mrotek 8–2.
Doubles: Michaud/Emma Flowers (Ct) d. Andrews/Wentzel 8–2; R. Smith/Williams (Ct) d. Sanchez/Payne 8–0; Avery Brown/Charlotte Smith (Ct) d. Mikaela Barboza/Julia Mrotek 8–4.
Next match: Courtland (11–3, 9–2) at Spotsylvania Thursday.
Monday’s results
GOLF
FCS TRI-MATCH
Fredericksburg Christian tied John Paul the Great in its final regular-season match. Cal McDaniel will represent FCS at the Delaney Conference championship Thursday at Fauquier Springs.
FCS (218): Cal McDaniel 49, Grayson Updike 51, Tommy Garloch 57, Olivia Leonard 61.