Erick Rodriguez scored a header off a corner kick from Michael Lenhard late in the second half as Brooke Point secured a Commonwealth District boys soccer win at Stafford on Thursday night.
Jake Mendoza recorded five saves to earn the shutout in goal for the Black–Hawks, who host Woodbridge on April 24.
BOYS SOCCER
RIVERBEND 2,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Kaden Sims and Phillip Bech each scored a goal as Riverbend defeated North Stafford.
Ryan Hornung had an assist and Blake Stallard made five saves for the Bears (3-5, 3-2), who host Massaponax on Tuesday.
COURTLAND 3,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Camryn McDonald, Josh Stoner and Chris Gutierrez all scored for Courtland in a shutout victory over Spotsylvania.
Brandon Brito had an assist and Antonio Carrante recorded four saves for the Cougars (4-3-1) who host Chancellor on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
COURTLAND 3,
SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Kate Ignudo, Amanda Trapp and Olivia Haynes each scored once to help Courtland notch a Battlefield District home win.
Kylie Reid earned two assists and goalie Kacey Wright registered five saves for the Cougars (6-2, 4-1), who visit Chancellor on Tuesday.
Madison Pittman scored for Spotsylvania.
RIVERBEND 1,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Kiki Byrd scored off a corner kick for Kenzie Burn for homestanding Riverbend in a Commonwealth District game that finished all square.
Kaitlin Riggleman led the defensive effort for the Bears (2-3-3, 2-0-3), who visit Massaponax on Tuesday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6,
COLONIAL FORGE 0
The host Wildcats got a pair of goals each from Megan Watts, Brooke Burzynski and Ruby Darling in posting the Commonwealth District victory over the Eagles.
Lacey Winkels earned the shutout in goal for Mountain View (7-2-2, 6-1-2), which travels to Stafford on April 26.
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 19,
T.C. WILLIAMS 8
Kadence Stanton and Mary Ellen Schuster each registered five goals, and Anne Marie Hanville doled out six assists in visiting Colonial Forge’s nondistrict win.
Emma Ponce (four), Maggie Hatton (three), Annamarita Sofis and Kailey Clasen also scored for the Eagles. Clasen (two), Stanton, Ponce, Hatton and Sofis also supplied assists.
Goalie Mel Rodgers collected 11 saves for Colonial Forge, which visits Clover Hill on April 24.
JM 19, KETTLE RUN 11
Caroline Wack amassed six goals and one assists, while Emma Kruus, Rosa Williams and Taylor Hough each tallied hat tricks to lead visiting James Monroe to an Evergreen District win.
Morgan Rigual (two), Dagny Oakley and Carrie Stinchcomb also scored, while Kruus (two), Rigual (two), Williams and Grace Marchosky earned assists for the Yellow Jackets. Goalie Rahkiya Lane contributed seven saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 6,
NORTH STAFFORD 3
Singles: Kiersten Chang (Rb) d. Katie Antonucci 8-0; Caroline Patton (Rb) d. Fatmata Sesay 8-1; Grace Long (Rb) d. Jessica Guerrero 8-0; Sophia Long (Rb) d. Kelly Bye 8-1; Mallory Mulenburg (Rb) d. Alyssa Fenton 8-1; Maddie Urian (Rb) d. Amaya Henderson 8-0.
Doubles: Riverbend forfeited all three matches.
Next match: North Stafford visits Colonial Forge on April 23.
JM 9, KING GEORGE 0
Singles: Kelsey DuPuy (JM) d. Lauren Wentzel 10-0; Clare Kinglsey (JM) d. Jenna Andrews (score n/a); Bella McDermott (JM) d. Bella Payne 10-0; Amanda Lin (JM) d. Emma LeBlanc 10-1; Gabby Minonne (JM) d. Julia Mrotek 10-1; Hollis Glancey (JM) d. Terry Scaif 10-1.
Doubles: Olivia Adams/Madeline Weber (JM) d. Wentzel/Andrews 10-4; Anna Heller/Nicole Weber (JM) d. Payne/LeBlanc 10-1; Cassi Spencer/Mymin Waite (JM) d. Mrotek/Mikaela Bararoza 10-0.
COLONIAL FORGE 5,
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4
Singles: Casey Jackson (MV) d. Caroline Bignell 10-2; Corinne Wong (CF) d. Taylor Larnes 11-9; Priya Singh (MV) d. Helen Choi 10-2; Kate Sportsman (MV) d. Abby Dickinson 10-1; Annika Stone (CF) d. Maya Madore 10-7; Ani Sibel (CF) d. Jordan Pearson 10-6.
Doubles: Bignell/Wong (CF) d. Jackson/Larned 10-8; Dickinson/Adelle Bloom (CF) d. Sportsman/Madore 10-6; Singh/Jaliana Calvert (MV) d. Stone/Sibel 10-0.
COURTLAND 9,
CHANCELLOR 0
Singles: Lauren Michaud (Ct) d.Kylie Tuebner 8-3; Rebecca Smith (Ct) d. Olivia Byram 8-2; Abbey Flowers (Ct) d. Cara Seely 8-0; Emma Flowers (Ct) d. Lea Perez 8-0; Allison Lake (Ct) d. Gillian Salsberry 8-0;Charlotte Smith (Ct) d. Aaliyah Smith 8-1.
Doubles: A. Flowers/E. Flowers (Ct) d. Tuebner/Byram 8-4; R. Smith/ C. Smith (Ct) d. Seely/Perez 8-1; M. Watkins/E. Holt (Ct) d. Salsberry/ A. Smith d. 8-4.
STAFFORD 7,
BROOKE POINT 2
Singles: Sara Selby (St) d. Grace Nelson 10-1; Sydney Selby (St) d. Abby Tivin 10-3; Lauren Sisson (St) d. Gloria Johnson 10-2; Maria Wiss (St) d. Zhaleen Emerson 10-6; Kameryn Daniels (St) d. Victoria Rios 10-2; Grace Daley (BP) d. Junga Steves 10-5.
Doubles: Sara Selby/Sydney Selby (St) d. Nelson/Tivin 10-0; Sisson/Wiss (St) d. Emerson/Rios 10-5; Johnson/Daley (BP) d. Daniels/Steves 10-4.
BOYS TENNIS
STAFFORD 6,
BROOKE POINT 3
Singles: Nhue Everson (BP) d. Zach Allen 10-7; Nesta Fletcher (St) d. Michael Hatfield 10-5; Michael Foley (BP) d. Eric Ngo 10-2; Luke Osleger (St) d. Nick Hoang 10-8; Henry Melson (St) d. John Yoo 10-6; Henry Counsel (St) d. Bernard Washington 10-3.
Doubles: Everson/Hatfield (BP) d. Allen/Fletcher 10-7; Melson/Counsel (St) d. Foley/Hoang 10-2; Emerson/Osleger (St) d. Yoo/Washington 10-7.
COURTLAND 9,
CHANCELLOR 0
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Bryce Jones 10-2; John Freemyers (Ct) d. Nick Cabrera 10-4; Will Sides (Ct) d. Jason Ransom 10-0; Makeon Sprinkle (Ct) d. Silas Lacey 10-4; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Craig Himko 10-1; Billy Virganio (Ct) d. Aiden Campbell 10-0.
Doubles: Leonard/Ryan Meek (Ct) d. Jones/Ransom 10-1; Freemyers/Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Cabrera/Lacey 10-3; Virganio/Jadon Clinkscales (Ct) d. Himko/Campbell 10-1.
Next match: Courtland (6-1, 4-0)visits Massaponax on Monday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6,
COLONIAL FORGE 3
Singles: Mark Shelton (CF) d. Will Russell 10-1; Lucas West (CF) d. Gabe Gillespie 10-4; Cole McCommons (MV) d. Boone Orton 10-4; Michael Shelton (MV) d. Sam Bryan 10-1; Zane Ballister (MV) d. Jake Porzeinski 10-5. Claudiu Rogojan (MV) d. CJ Kilgore, 10-7.
Doubles: Russell/Gillespie (CF) d. Mark Shelton/West 10-6; McCommons/Michael Shelton (MV) d. Bryan/Porzeinski 10-5; Ballister/Rogojan (MV) d. Orton/Kilgore 10-7.
JM 9, KING GEORGE 0
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. Mitchell Freitag 10-0; Nathan Payne (JM) d. Max Freitag 10-1; Levi Hoffman (JM) d. Alex Shea 10-2; Cooper Sims (JM) d. Lucas Umbeger 10-0; Micah Dornbush (JM) d. Kiao Rocha 10-1; Joseph Cherion (JM) d. Evan Moore 10-3.
Doubles: Adam Payne/Sims (JM) d. Mitchell Freitag/Shea 10-1; Nathan Payne/Hoffman (JM) d. Max Freitag/Umbeger 10-2; Marcus Larme/Mike Montere (JM) d. Rocha/Moore 10-1.
Wednesday’s results
BOYS SOCCER
WASHINGTON & LEE 4, KING WILLIAM 2
Eduardo Santiago tallied all four goals to help Washington & Lee get a nondistrict home win.
Yahir Antunez, Hayden Dove and Dimas Lopez added assists for the Eagles (3-3), who entertain Rappahannock on Friday.