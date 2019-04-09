Erick Rodriguez scored a tie-breaking goal to give Brooke Point a 2–1 victory over North Stafford in a Commonwealth District matchup on Tuesday.
Brooke Point’s Bryce Graf scored on a header that was assisted by Michael Lehard. Ryan Smith scored the Wolverines’ lone goal.
The Black-Hawks travel to Stafford on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 9, CAROLINE 0
Anderson Vasquez scored three goals and Eduardo Vargas and Bertrand Niyungeko two each in the Chargers’ Battlefield District victory.
Eli Carr and Jack Grados also scored, and Andres Correa added two assists. Isaiah Benton, Jake Peterson, Mason Sheetz, D’Marco Cabrera and Brandon Stokes also had assists.
Chancellor (7–0, 4–0) hosts Eastern View Thursday.
KING GEORGE 3,
COURTLAND 2 (OT)
Ryan Boyette scored and assisted on goals, Josh Stoner scored, but Courtland fell to King George in overtime in a Battlefield District match.
MASSAPONAX 6,
STAFFORD 1
Tareq Al-Jumaili recorded a hat trick in Massaponax’s victory over Stafford.
Godfrey Abel and Gadsoni Abel each scored and assisted on goals. Gabe Bailey also scored for the Panthers.
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 4,
STAFFORD 0
Kaitlyn Venzen, Alexa Stohr, Kristina Venzen, and Kristina Tweedy all scored for Massaponax in a shutout win over Stafford.
Rylie White had two assists and Aramis Dominguez led the defensive effort for the Panthers (7–2–1) who travel to Chancellor on Friday.
COURTLAND 6,
KING GEORGE 1
Kate Ignudo scored two goals and had two assists in Courtland’s win over King George.
The Cougars were down 1–0 at halftime. Kylie Reid also had two goals. Teammates Madison McDermott and Suraia Abud rounded out the scoring for Courtland.
Amanda Trap assisted on a goal and was a key part in the Cougars’ comeback, providing offensive opportunities frequently. Alana Clark tallied an assist for Courtland (6–2) which hosts Spotsylvania on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 8,
COLONIAL FORGE 7 (OT)
James Mooney scored three goals and Tanner Van Liew had two goals as well as two assists in Mountain View’s overtime win over Colonial Forge.
Jack Hook had two goals and an assist for the Wildcats in the victory. Tyler Ferron assisted on a goal for Mountain View.
Sam Duggan scored four goals and Ben Hyams had two for Colonial Forge. Daniel Ghazzaoui had a goal and an assist for the Eagles. Tyler Howard finished with four assists.
Colonial Forge (7–1, 4–1) returns to action on April 24 at North Stafford.
OSBOURN PARK 13,
JAMES MONROE 6
Mac Holland scored two goals and also had an assist but James Monroe fell to Osbourn Park.
Turner White scored and assisted for the Yellow Jackets. Jared Kinnard, Mason Myers, and Paul Lucas also scored for James Monroe.
BOYS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 9,
STAFFORD 0
Singles: Connor Hyldahl (M) d. Luke Osleger 10–1; Donny Brewster (M) d. Sam Emerson 10–0; Kaleb Dougherty (M) d. Zach Allen 10–2; Nolan Brewster (M) d. Henry Counsell 10–7; Jacob Lohman (M) d. Henry Melson 10–8; Harrison Gagnon (M) d. Eric Nan 10–5.
Doubles: Hyldahl/D. Brewster (M) d. Austin Jacob/Emerson 10–0; Dougherty/N. Brewster (M) d. Robert Kohlhaas/Counsell 10–1; Lohman/Gagnon (M) d. Allen/Preston Gilmore 10–2.
COURTLAND 9,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Singles: Matthew Leonard (Ct) d. Johnny Bernard 8–2; John Freemyers (Ct) d. Bryce Dalton 8–2; Will Sides (Ct) d. Shaun Gupta 8–1; Makeon Sprinkle (Ct) d. Luke Gregory 8–0; David Ruiz-Rivera (Ct) d. Erik Waterman 8–1; Billy Virganio (Ct) d. Dushi Sharp 8–0.
Doubles: Leonard/Ryan Meek (Ct) d. Bernard/Dalton 8–0; Virganio/Jadon Clinkscales (Ct) d. Gregory/Waterman 8–1; Gabe Avelino/Keith MacDonald (Ct) d. Sharp/Richie Robertson 8–3.
Next match: Courtland (5–1, 3–0) hosts Chancellor Thursday.
BROOKE POINT 8,
NORTH STAFFORD 1
Singles: Nhue Everson (BP) d. Ethan Gagmon 10-1; Xander Boit (BP) d. Kunal Goenka 10-0; Thomas Scheiman (NS) d. Michael Hatfield 11-9; Michael Foley (BP) d. Zach Dickinson 10-5; John Yoo (BP) d. Garrett Burke 10-7; Nick Hoang (BP) d. Aaron Patel 10-5.
Doubles: Hatfield/Boit (BP) d. Goenka/Scheiman 10-8; Everson/Foley (BP) d. Burke/Patel 10-0; Yoo/Hoang (BP) win by default.
Next match: Brooke Point visits Stafford Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 7,
MOUNTAINV VIEW 2
Singles: Kierstan Chang (Ri) d. Casey Jackson 10-0; Caroline Patton (Ri) d. Taylor Larned 10-2;
GraceLong (Ri) d. Priya Singh 11-10 (7-2); Kate Sportsman (MV) d. Sophia Long 10-6; Sarah Statler (Ri) d. Maya Madore 10-6; Jordan Pearson (MV) d. Maddie Uriah 10-8.
Doubles: Chang/G. Long (Ri) d. Larned/Singh 8-2; S. Long/Patton (Ri) d. Sportsman/Madore 8-4; Statler/Urian (Ri) d. Juliana Calvert/Kaitlyn Williams 8-3.
Next Game: Mountain View (6-3) hosts Colonial Forge on Thursday.
MASSAPONAX 6,
STAFFORD 3
Singles: Alexa Brewster (Ma) d. Sara Selby 10-2; Katherine Sullivan (Ma) d. Sidney Selby 10-6;
Abby Cinco (M) d. Caroline Longer 10-1; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Maria Wuss 11-9; Kameryn Daniels (St) d. Naveena Deva 10-1; Junga Steves (St) d. Anna Wei 10-5.
Doubles: Brewster/Sullivan (Ma) d. Selby/Selby 10-3; Cinco/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Wiss/Emme Lemmon 10-2; Daniels/Steves (St) d. Wei/Miranda Parrish 10-5.
Next Game: Massaponax (7-0, 5-0) visits Chancellor on Friday.
BROOKE POINT 7,
NORTH STAFFORD 2
Singles: Katie Antonucci (NS) d. Grace Nelson 10-2; Abby Tivin (BP) d. Fatuata Sesay 10-8; Glorida Johnson (BP) d. Jessica Guerrero 10-2; Zhaleen Emerson (BP) d. Kelly Bye 10-0; Victoria Rios (BP) d. Alyssa Feuton 10-3; Grace Daley (BP) d. Amaya Henderson 10-2.
Doubles: Antonucci/Sesay (NS) d. Nelson/Tivin 10-2; Emerson/Rios (BP) d. Guerrero/Bye 10-0; Rios/Daley (BP) d. Feuton/Henderson 10-2.
Next Game: Brooke Point visits Stafford on Thursday.
COURTLAND 9,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Singles: Lauren Michaud (Ct) d. Greta Roberson 10-6; Rebecca Smith (Ct) d. Abby McNamee 10-2; Angel Williams (Ct) d. Rachel Bernard 10-1; Emma Flowers (Ct) d. Karley Jarvis 10-4; Allison Lake (Ct) d. Melia Smith 10-1; Mac Watkins (Ct) d. Chelsea Hardin 10-2.
Doubles: Michaud/E. Flowers (Ct) d. Roberson/McNamee 10-3; Williams/R. Smith (Ct) d. Bernard/Jarvis 10-0; Ellie Holt/Abbey Flowers (Ct) d. Abby Sun/Smith 10-0.
Next Game: Courtland (6-1, 4-0) visits Chancellor on Thursday.
Monday’s results
BOYS SOCCER
COURTLAND 1, HANOVER 1
Chris Gutierrez scored on Alan Maready to help Courtland earn a non-district road draw in a game halted by storms at halftime.