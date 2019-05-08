Eduardo Santiago notched four goals and Corey Mumford supplied two assists in Washington & Lee’s 5-1 Northern Neck District boys soccer win over visiting Lancaster on Wednesday night.
Yahir Antunez added a goal and an assist for the Eagles (8-4-1, 4-1-1).
BOYS SOCCER
RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 1
Phillip Beck, Ryan Kenton and Tywan Campbell each netted a goal for the Bears, Kenton’s coming via a penalty kick.
Ryan Hornung collected two assists for Riverbend (5-8, 5-4), while goalie Blake Stallard finished with four saves and Kenji Epling led the defense.
GIRLS SOCCER
RIVERBEND 6, BROOKE POINT 0
Kenzie Burns tallied three goals and goalie Kyra Dolieslager helped Riverbend earn a Commonwealth District shutout win at home.
Aileen Garcia and Lauren Peyton also scored, with the Bears (6-4-3, 6-0-3) other score coming via an own goal.
Shelley Winebarger, Kaitlyn Butcher and Jamie Hoover added assists for Riverbend, which visits Mountain View on Friday.
COURTLAND 8, KING GEORGE 0
Kate Ignudo paced the Cougars’ scoring with three goals in Courtland’s shutout Battlefield District victory.
Alanna Clark, Suraia Abud, Rachael Low, Amanda Trapp and Olivia Haynes added a goal apiece for the Cougars (10-4, 7-3).
Kylie Reid chipped in two assists for Courtland, which will match up against Chancellor in another district showdown on Friday at Spotsylvania High School.
SOFTBALL
COLONIAL FORGE 3, JAMES RIVER 1
Amber Hunte was 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored to help Colonial Forge get a 3-1 nondistrict softball win over visiting James River on Wednesday.
Taylor Long added two hits and an RBI for the Eagles, who host King George on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|James River
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Colonial Forge
|110
|100
|x
|—
|3
|5
|0
J. Webster, R. BLAHA (1) and B. Thornton. KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese.
BOYS TENNIS
BROOKE POINT 5, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4
Singles: Ben Tivin (BP) d. Claudiu Rogojan, 10-0; Lucas West (MV) d. Xander Boit, 11-9; Nhue Emerson (BP) d. Michael Shelton, 11-9; Michael Hatfield (BP) d. Cole McCommons, 10-8; Zane Ballister (MV) d. Michael Foley, 10-5; Dante Renteria (MV) d. Nick Hoang, 10-8.
Doubles: West/Mark Shelton (MV) d. Tivin/Boit, 10-7; Hatfield/Emerson (BP) d. McCommons/Michael Shelton, 10-7; Foley/Hoang (BP) d. Rogojan/Jarod Auletti, 10-4.
Tuesday’s games
SOFTBALL
MASSAPONAX 8, BROOKE POINT 5
Brooke Vaillancourt drove in three runs and pitcher Payton Kilmer struck out 10 in a Commonwealth District win for Massaponax.
Emily Sowa and Kayden Whitlock had two hits apiece for the Panthers (11-5, 6-3).
Angela Hams of Brooke Point collected three hits, while Jenna Marsden added two.
On Friday, Massaponax will play at Stafford, while the Black–Hawks visit North Stafford.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|005
|000
|3
|—
|8
|10
|1
|Brooke Point
|100
|100
|3
|—
|5
|8
|0
PAYTON KILMER and Rachel Foster. JENNA MARSDEN and Deoni Winstead.