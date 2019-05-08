Eduardo Santiago notched four goals and Corey Mumford supplied two assists in Washington & Lee’s 5-1 Northern Neck District boys soccer win over visiting Lancaster on Wednesday night.

Yahir Antunez added a goal and an assist for the Eagles (8-4-1, 4-1-1).

BOYS SOCCER

RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 1

Phillip Beck, Ryan Kenton and Tywan Campbell each netted a goal for the Bears, Kenton’s coming via a penalty kick.

Ryan Hornung collected two assists for Riverbend (5-8, 5-4), while goalie Blake Stallard finished with four saves and Kenji Epling led the defense.

GIRLS SOCCER

RIVERBEND 6, BROOKE POINT 0

Kenzie Burns tallied three goals and goalie Kyra Dolieslager helped Riverbend earn a Commonwealth District shutout win at home.

Aileen Garcia and Lauren Peyton also scored, with the Bears (6-4-3, 6-0-3) other score coming via an own goal.

Shelley Winebarger, Kaitlyn Butcher and Jamie Hoover added assists for Riverbend, which visits Mountain View on Friday.

COURTLAND 8, KING GEORGE 0

Kate Ignudo paced the Cougars’ scoring with three goals in Courtland’s shutout Battlefield District victory.

Alanna Clark, Suraia Abud, Rachael Low, Amanda Trapp and Olivia Haynes added a goal apiece for the Cougars (10-4, 7-3).

Kylie Reid chipped in two assists for Courtland, which will match up against Chancellor in another district showdown on Friday at Spotsylvania High School.

SOFTBALL

COLONIAL FORGE 3, JAMES RIVER 1

Amber Hunte was 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored to help Colonial Forge get a 3-1 nondistrict softball win over visiting James River on Wednesday.

Taylor Long added two hits and an RBI for the Eagles, who host King George on Friday.

     RHE
James River1000000   —141
Colonial Forge    110 100 x   —   3   5   0

J. Webster, R. BLAHA (1) and B. Thornton. KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese.

BOYS TENNIS

BROOKE POINT 5, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4

Singles: Ben Tivin (BP) d. Claudiu Rogojan, 10-0; Lucas West (MV) d. Xander Boit, 11-9; Nhue Emerson (BP) d. Michael Shelton, 11-9; Michael Hatfield (BP) d. Cole McCommons, 10-8; Zane Ballister (MV) d. Michael Foley, 10-5; Dante Renteria (MV) d. Nick Hoang, 10-8.

Doubles: West/Mark Shelton (MV) d. Tivin/Boit, 10-7; Hatfield/Emerson (BP) d. McCommons/Michael Shelton, 10-7; Foley/Hoang (BP) d. Rogojan/Jarod Auletti, 10-4.

Tuesday’s games

SOFTBALL

MASSAPONAX 8, BROOKE POINT 5

Brooke Vaillancourt drove in three runs and pitcher Payton Kilmer struck out 10 in a Commonwealth District win for Massaponax.

Emily Sowa and Kayden Whitlock had two hits apiece for the Panthers (11-5, 6-3).

Angela Hams of Brooke Point collected three hits, while Jenna Marsden added two.

On Friday, Massaponax will play at Stafford, while the Black–Hawks visit North Stafford.

     RHE
Massaponax 005 000 3   —   8   10   1
Brooke Point   1001003   —580

PAYTON KILMER and Rachel Foster. JENNA MARSDEN and Deoni Winstead.

