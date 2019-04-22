Eduardo Santiago notched a hat trick and added two assists to help visiting Washington & Lee get a 5–4 non-district win boys’ soccer win over Middlesex Monday.
Yahir Antunez supplied a goal and three assists, and Alexis Trejo also scored for the Eagles (5–3–1), who host Essex in Northern Neck District play on Wednesday, at A.T. Johnson/Westmoreland YMCA.
BOYS TENNIS
JAMES RIVER 9, COLONIAL FORGE 0
Singles: James Wilkey (JR) d. Will Russell 10-4; Ben Harrison (JR) d. Gabe Gillespie 10–4; Zain Quader (JR) d. Boone Orton 10–3; Brian Holahan (JR) d. Sam Bryan 10–0; Nathan Park (JR) d. Jake Porzeinski 10–4; Steven Szilagyi (JR) d. C.J. Kilgore 10–3.
Doubles: Wilkey/Harrison (JR) d. Russell/Gillespie 10–2; Quader/Holahan (JR) d. Bryan/Porzeinski 10–2; Crane/Szilagyi (JR) d. Orton/Kilgore 10–2.