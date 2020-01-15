Khai Seargeant scored 24 of his 34 points in the first half to help Courtland jump out to a 16-point halftime lead en route to an 85-54 Battlefield District win over visiting James Monroe on Wednesday night.
Zane Fox and Corey John added 12 points apiece for the Cougars, who host Eastern View on Friday.
Tyler Whitman had 21 points to lead the Yellow Jackets, who host Caroline on Friday.
|James Monroe
|17
|12
|16
|9
|—
|54
|Courtland
|29
|16
|23
|17
|—
|85
James Monroe (6-5, 2-2): Aaron Carter 5, Ricky Goode-Wright 8, Tyler Whitman 21, Jack Hardy 7, Christian hamm 3, Travis Hudson 10, DaQuane Brown 0. Totals: 18 13-20 54.
Courtland (12-1, 3-0): Xander Alston 8, Robert Harvey 5, Brandon Hilliard 5, Khai Seargeant 34, Raul Gil 1, Kristion Plummer 6, Barren Green 2, Zne Fox 12, Corey John 12, Michael Salvary 0. Totals: 30 16-20 85.
3-pointers: JM 5 (Whitman 3, Carter, Goode-Wright). Courtland 9 (Seargeant 4, Plummer 2, Alston, Harvey, Hilliard).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 61, STAFFORD 47
Massaponax took control of their Commonwealth District matchup with Stafford early and didn’t let go.
Alphonzo Williams led the Panthers with 20 points and nine assists. Dorion Staples added 12 and Arkese Claiborne scored 13 points for Massaponax.
Donovan Arnason led Stafford with 11 points and three 3-pointers.
The two teams meet again on Tuesday at Stafford.
|Stafford
|5
|13
|13
|16
|—
|47
|Massaponax
|12
|18
|17
|14
|—
|61
Stafford (5-6, 2-2): Tishawn Ellis 6, Donovan Arnason 11, Adrian Penn 5, Joshua Wallace 9, Jalen Smith 1, Amari Moorer 5, Jacob Duniver 10. Totals: 16 9-14 47.
Massaponax (9-3, 4-1): Alphonzo Williams 20, Noryen Lasley 3, Dorion Staples 12, Carlton Jacobs 11, Arkese Claiborne 13, Amenique Roberts 2, Kaiden Rosenbaum 0, Tyheem Kimble 0, Mike Swain 0. Totals: 23 8-13 61.
3-pointers: Stafford 6 (Arnason 3, Ellis, Penn, Duniver). Massaponax 7 (Jacobs 3, Williams 2, Claiborne 2).
TRACK & FIELD
BATTLEFIELD MEET #4 AT EASTERN VIEW
The Caroline boys topped the field ahead of Culpeper, which competed despite not belonging to the district. On the girls side, the Blue Devils finished comfortably ahead of the Battlefield teams.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Caroline 109, 2. Culpeper 92, 3. Spotsylvania 64, 4. Courtland 61, 5. Eastern View 55, 6. Chancellor 32, 7. King George 29, 8. James Monroe 21.
55 meters: 1. Justin Aggrey (Cu) 6.75; 300: 1. Jasen Wilkerson (Ca) 38.84; 500: Matthew Spicer (Ct) 1:05.79; 1000: 1. Elijah Akbar (EV) 2:50.03; 1600: 1. Connor Adkins (Ch) 4:39.04; 3200: 1. Alexander Dachos (KG) 11:04.07; 55 hurdles: 1. Osmond Reindorf (Cu) 8.67; 800 relay: 1. Culpeper 1:35.96; 1600 relay: 1. Spotsylvania 3:45.21; 3200 relay: 1. Courtland 8:56.69.
High jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 5-11; Pole vault: 1. Byran Kovach (Ca) 8-0; Long jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 19-4; Triple jump: 1. Donovan Bastidas (Ca) 38-7.5; Shot put: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 44-11.5.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Culpeper 134, 2. Courtland 107, 3. Chancellor 73, 4. Eastern View 54, 5. King George 28, 6. Spotsylvania 25, 7. James Monroe 18, 8. Caroline 14.
55 meters: 1. Makaila Keyes (Ct) 7.53; 300: 1. Megan Heidebrect (Cu) 44.92; 500: 1. Makaila Keyes (Ct) 1:22.70; 1000: 1. Rebecca Schoenberger (Ch) 3:38.93; 1600: 1. Maya Cea-Lavin (Ch) 5:52.55; 3200: 1. Isabella Hardaway (Cu) 12:32.55; 55 hurdles: 1. Brianna London (Ct) 8.92; 800 relay: 1. Culpeper 1:53.85; 1600 relay: 1. Courtland 4:36.47; 3200 relay: 1. Chancellor 10:48.27.
High jump: 1. Yasmin Deane (JM) 5-0; Pole vault: 1. Maddie Phillips (EV) 8-0; Long jump: 1. Megan Heidebrect (Cu) 15-4; Triple jump: 1. Samantha Tollefson (Sp) 31-1.5; Shot put: 1. Kyla Gee (EV) 32-2.5.
WRESTLING
SPOTSYLVANIA 44, KING GEORGE 33
106: Jayden Richardson (KG) won by forfeit; 113: Jacob Derby (Sp) p. Devin McPherson 0:55; 120: Moses Wilson (Sp) tf. Gabe Nesmith 17-0; 126: Will Landauer (KG) tf. Luke Wahlquist 18-3; 132: Hunter Cairnes (Sp) d. David Norris 6-2; 138: Caputo Brett (KG) p. Braden Knop 2:14; 145: Jacob Garrant (KG) p. Seth Morcom 3:34; 152: Chase Lindal (KG) p. David Mabie 1:55; 160: Cole Waddy p. Benjamin Barcikowski 170: Ryan Hanks (Sp) p. Ryan Green 3:01; 182: Mettres Murrill (KG) md. Edward Poppke 15-3; 195: Sonny Stewart (Sp) p. Gavin Kristiansen 1:02; 220: Logan Kern (Sp) won by forfeit; 285: Kyle Orris (Sp) p. David Peebles 3:57.
Tuesday’s result
SWIMMING
BROOKE POINT VS. MOUNTAIN VIEW
Mountain View and Brooke Point split a Commonwealth District meet at the Jeff Rouse Aquatic Center with the Black–Hawk boys winning 184-102 and the Wildcat girls winning 208-78.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: Brooke Point (Nathan Pechacek, Colin Feliciano, Michael Megna, Micah Hunt) 1:46.22; 200 free: Micah Hunt (BP) 1:59.54; 200 IM: Nathan Pachacek (BP) 2:16.25; 50 Free: Colin Feliciano (BP) 22.91; 100 Fly: Michael Megna (BP) 56.59; 100 Free: Adam Rogers (BP) 53.23; 500 Free: Andrew Fiore (MV) 5:14.49; 200 Free relay: Brooke Point (Adam Rogers, Bryce Patterson, Brian Miller, Micah Hunt) 1:35.69; 100 Back: Colin Feliciano (BP) 56.78; 100 Breast: Andrew Fiore (MV) 1:08.64; 400 Free relay: Brooke Point (Adam Rogers, Brian Miller, Bryce Patterson, Colin Feliciano) 3:32.93.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: Mountain View (Lena Steckler, Shay Walker, Georgia Johnson, Anka Whelan) 1:55.61; 200 free: Anka Whelan (MV) 2:02.72; 200 IM: Georgia Johnson (MV) 2:12.12; 50 Free: Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 25.34; 100 Fly: Anka Whelan (MV) 1:03.19; 100 Free: Shay Walker (MV) 55.90; 500 Free: Emily Waite (BP) 5:37.19; 200 Free relay: Mountain View (Macy O’Reilly, Taylor Walker, Bridgette Pearson, Chloe Schmitz) 1:48.31; 100 Back: Lena Steckler (MV) 59.94; 100 Breast: Shay Walker (MV) 1:11.26; 400 Free relay: Mountain View (Georgia Johnson, Chloe Schmitz, Anka Whelan, Shay Walker) 3:48.85.
