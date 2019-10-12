Emma Shaeffer had a career-high 48 assists and Sydney Whittaker added a team-high 17 kills to help visiting Fredericksburg Christian edge St. Margaret’s 25-23, 23=25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10 in a showdown between two of VISAA Division II’s top volleyball teams on Friday night.

Paige Bachman and Taylor Thomas amassed 13 kills each, while Emily Freel came up with 19 digs for the No. 4 Eagles in their win over No. 3 Scotties.

VOLLEYBALL

SPOTSYLVANIA 3, CULPEPER 1

Allison Newton totalled 13 kills and Courtney Barnes- Hunter doled out 23 assists to help Spotsylvania get a 25-22, 22-25, 32-30, 25-11 Battlefield District home win. Danielle Thurston added 10 kills for the Knights (11-8).

