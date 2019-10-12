Jalen Smith scored four touchdowns to help St. Michael remain unbeaten at home with a 30-0 win over Virginia Spartans Saturday afternoon.

The defense was the key in the win, remaining unscored upon in its three home games—outscoring its guests 138-0 for the season—for the Warriors (5-1), who visit Massanutten Military Academy next Saturday.

COLONIAL BEACH 30, RAPPAHANNOCK 28

Randall Annino scored three times to help visiting Colonial Beach pick up a Northern Neck District win on Friday night. The Drifters (3-3, 1-0) host Essex next Friday.

Colonial Beach7788   —30
Rappahannock      0   15   7   6   —   28

First Quarter

CB—Randall Annino 17-yard pass from Corvion Davis (Garrett Mothershead kick)

Second Quarter

CB Randall Annino 71-yard pass from Corvion Davis (Garrett Mothershead kick)

Ra—Ivon’Ta Brown 39-yard pass from Ke’Vaun Brown (William West kick)

Ra—Ivon’Ta Brown 62-yard pass from Ke’Vaun Brown (Ke’Vaun Brown run).

Third Quarter

CB—Garrett Mothershead 25-yard pass from Corvion Davis (Josiah Buckner pass from Corvion Davis)

Ra—Ke’Vaun Brown 1-yard run (William West kick)

Fourth Quarter

CB—Randall Annino 61-yard fumble return (Corvion Davis run)

Ra—William West 1-yard fumble return (run failed).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Colonial Beach—Trey Allison 19-57; Randall Annino 7-20; Corvion Davis 13-45; Zahkye Greshem 2-7. Rappahannock—Ke’Vaun Brown 19-36, TD; Darawn Kenner 10-25; Kraig Norman 2-10; William West 4-17; Team 1-1.

PASSING: Colonial Beach—Corvion Davis 6-8-0, 135 yards, 3TD. Rappahannock—Ke’Vaun Brown 12-17-1, 237 yards, 2TD.

RECEIVING: Colonial Beach—Randall Annino 3-89, 2TD; Garrett Mothershead 3-46, TD. Rappahannock—William West 7-108; Ivon’Ta Brown 2-101, 2TD; Team 5-38.

