North Stafford’s Morgan Snow took part in three event victories at Monday’s Region 5D indoor track championships in Winchester.
Snow won the girls’ 55- (7.18) and 300-meter (41.23) dashes and anchored the Wolverines’ first-place 800 relay team.
Other local event winners included Brooke Point’s Logan Andros (boys’ high jump), Michael Riley (boys’ triple jump), Kailynn Tyson (girls’ long jump) and Isha Sesay (girls’ 55 hurdles); Mountain View’s Colton Ocetnik and Jamie Macecevic (pole vault), Jaden Dixon (boys’ shot put), Jordan Venning (girls’ triple jump) and Rebekah Simmons (girls’ 1,000); Stafford’s Ronald Gaymon (boys’ 300); and North Stafford’s boys’ 800 relay.
Albemarle swept the team titles.
The Class 5 state meet will be held Feb. 28–29 in Hampton.
Following are event winners and local athletes who placed in the top eight:
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. Albemarle 125; 2. William Fleming 87; 3. Brooke Point 75; 4. Mountain View 69; 7. Stafford 46; 8. North Stafford 35.
High jump: 1. Logan Andros (BP) 5–10.
Long jump: 1. Micah Jones (WF) 19–11; 2. Michael Riley (BP) 19–9.75; 5. Giovanni Zelaya (BP) 18–7.75; 6. Ryan Taylor (NS) 18–7.5; 7. Elias Richardson (MV) 18–4.25.
Triple jump: 1. Riley (BP) 40–2; 2. Richardson (MV) 40–0.5; 4. Taylor (NS) 39–5.5; 5. Zelaya (BP) 38–0.75; 8. Isaiah Stevens (NS) 34–10.25.
Shot put: 1. Jaden Dixon (MV) 45–6; 3. Justin Watson (MV) 43–0; 4. Trayvon Smith (NS) 41–10; 8. Benjamin Boateng (MV) 37–1.
Pole vault: 1. Colton Ocetnik (MV) 13–6; 4. Jaden Pearson (MV) 11–0.
55 meters: 1. Jones (WF) 6.61; 4. Tevin White (NS) 6.79; 5. Nigel Martinez (NS) 6.83; 6. Zelaya (BP) 6.96; 7. Stevens (NS) 6.99.
55 hurdles: 1. Jones (WF) 7.97; 3. Nayton Nontong (BP) 8.97; 5. Emilio Mas (BP) 9.16.
300: 1. Ronald Gaymon (St) 36.47; 5. Aidan Billings (MV) 38.21; 6. Daveon Estes (BP) 38.44; 7. Nathan Lane (BP) 38.64; 8. Kamauri Sanders (BP) 38.85.
500: 1. Samuel Tambrle (Alb) 1:09.43; 2. Gaymon (St) 1:09.62; 4. Joseph Del Priore (BP) 1:10.86; 6. Matt D’Lugos (MV) 1:11.65; 7. Daniel Celeste (St) 1:12.97.
1,000: 1. Will Mackenzie (Alb) 2:40.08; 3. Craig Swain (MV) 2:42.50; 6. Nathan Notgrass (St) 2:47.33; 7. Jacob Petska (MV) 2:47.94.
1,600: 1. David Beck (Harrisonburg) 4:27.39; 4. Daniel Merryman (St) 4:50.05; 6. Isaac Islas (BP) 5:06.55; 8. Owen Lenzmeier (BP) 5:08.46.
3,200: 1. Joe Yung (Alb) 9:51.03; 4. Justin Polcha (St) 10:04.94; 8. James Russ (MV) 11:22.94.
800 relay: 1. North Stafford (Taylor, Dahmir Bradshaw, Stevens, White) 1:38.04; 3. Brooke Point 1:39.17.
1,600 relay: 1. Albemarle 3:36.50; 2. Stafford 3:39.44; 4. Mountain View 3:42.57; 7. Brooke Point 3:45.57.
3,200 relay: 1. Harrisonburg 8:13.93; 3. Mountain View 8:36.86; 4. Stafford 8:38.34; 6. Brooke Point 9:27.89.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Albemarle 144; 2. Mountain View 106; 3. Brooke Point 78; 5. North Stafford 66; 6. Stafford 24.
High jump: 1. Finley Curnutte (Alb) 4–10.
Long jump: 1. Kailynn Tyson (BP) 15–7.75; 2. Jordan Venning (MV) 14–8.25; 3. Lakiya Joshua (MV) 14–7.5; 6. Jade Buckles (BP) 14–0.
Triple jump: 1. Venning (MV) 36–6.5; 2. Tyson (BP) 33–10.25; 5. Buckles (BP) 32–2; 6. Joshua (MV) 31–3.25; 8. Meg Kenney (MV) 28–9.5.
Shot put: 1. Ja-Mya Quarles (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) 32–7; 2. Elizabeth Mensah (MV) 27–6; 3. Kayla Dunbar (MV) 27–0.
Pole vault: 1. Jamie Macecevic (MV) 13–0; 3. Amber Askelson (BP) 10–6.
55 meters: 1. Morgan Snow (NS) 7.18; 2. Laneesa Whittaker (NS) 7.32; 4. Tyson (BP) 7.52; 5. Ayanna Woods (NS) 7.55;
7. Joshua (MV) 7.63; 8. Nia Bigger (BP) 7.69.
55 hurdles: 1. Isha Sesay (BP) 8.49; 3. Venning (MV) 9.33; 5. Elizabeth Long (St) 9.77; 8. Kamyah Green (MV) 10.12.
300: 1. Snow (NS) 41.23; 2. Raichel Cornelius (NS) 44.23; 4. Bigger (BP) 45.55; 5. Denver Farrish (St) 45.93; 8. Woods (NS) 46.82.
500: 1. Madelin St. Amand (Alb) 1:20.51; 2. Skylar Duffy (St) 1:21.80; 3. Karrington Owens (MV) 1:22.40; 4. Aiyanna King (St) 1:23.06; 5. Iyana Orneval (BP) 1:23.26; 6. Laura Peterson (MV) 1:23.54.
1,000: 1. Rebekah Simmons (MV) 3:07.24; 8. Natalie Kingston (MV) 3:29.37.
1,600: 1. Arianna DeBoer (Alb) 5:13.55; 3. Emma Wunderly (MV) 5:24.18; 5. Adelyn Perez (MV) 5:58.56; 8. Katherine Craig (NS) 6:01.85.
3,200: 1. Beth Shifflett (Alb) 12:11.20; 3. Grace Dausman (MV) 13:10.16; 4. Wunderly (MV) 13:12.50; 5. Craig (NS) 13:14.40.
800 relay: 1. North Stafford (Cornelius, Whittaker, Pearson, Snow) 1:49.02; 2. Brooke Point 1:49.05; 6. Stafford 1:56.07.
1,600 relay: 1. Albemarle 4:14.51; 2. Mountain View 4:16.55; 3. Brooke Point 4:18.85.
3,200 relay: 1. Albemarle 9:51.16; 2. Brooke Point 11:03.14; 3. Mountain View 11:30.96.
SWIMMING
REGION 4B CHAMPIONSHIPS
Orange’s Matthew Marquis, King George’s Jeanie Graham and Courtland’s Tessa Campbell each won individual events at Friday’s Region 4B swimming championships in Richmond.
Marquis won the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (22.35) and also placed second in the 100 butterfly (53.16). Graham was first in the girls’ 100 free (53.90), and Campbell claimed the 100 breaststroke (1:07.22). Courtland’s Caroline Storen was second in two events.
Monacan swept the team titles.
The Class 4 state meet will be held this Saturday at Swim RVA in Richmond.
Following are event winners and local athletes who placed in the top eight:
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. Monacan 483; 2. Hanover 320; 3. King George 310; 4. Courtland 285; 5. Chancellor 180; 9. Orange 61; 10. Eastern View 48; 11. Spotsylvania 47; 12. Louisa 26; 13. Caroline 21.
200 medley relay: 1. Monacan 1:38.46; 2. Courtland 1:46.38; 5. Spotsylvania 1:55.21; 6. Chancellor 1:55.75; 7. King George 1:58.04; 8. Orange 1:58.25.
200 freestyle: 1. Ryan Hufford (Mon) 1:44.44; 4. Jackson Lusk (KG) 1:50.28; 5. Jackson Hunter (Ct) 1:51.21.
200 IM: 1. Ben Gordon (Han) 1:56.87; 4. Nicholas Pacheck (Sp) 2:03.76; 8. Cole Owen (Lou) 2:10.08.
50 free: 1. Matthew Marquis (Org) 22.35; 6. Cayden Moore (Ct) 23.46; 8. Jonah Kapp (KG) 23.57.
100 butterfly: 1. Xavier Raymondson (Mon) 51.85; 2. Marquis (Org) 53.16; 5. Tyler Lowe (Ct) 55.62; 6. Jimmy Granger (KG) 55.84.
100 free: 1. Collin Marks (Lee-Davis) 48.03; 5. Moore (Ct) 51.80.
500 free: 1. Gordon (Han) 4:53.20; 3. Hunter (Ct) 4:59.57; 4. A.J. Green (KG) 5:02.67; 7. Owen (Lou) 5:06.84.
200 free relay: 1. Monacan 1:29.30; 4, Courtland 1:34.26; 5. King George 1:34.31; 7. Orange 1:40.41; 8. Louisa 1:47.09.
100 backstroke: 1. Luke Daley (Han) 52.30.
100 breast: 1. Logan Deal (L-D) 1:01.48; 3. Granger (KG) 1:04.40; 4. Pacheck (Sp) 1:05.28; 5. Lowe (Ct) 1:05.99.
400 free relay: 1. Monacan 3:15.89; 4. King George 3:29.24; 5. Courtland 3:42.13; 6. Chancellor 3:44.89; 7. Spotsylvania 3:52.82.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Monacan 463; 2. Hanover 411; 3. Courtland 223.5; 5. King George 183.5; 7. Chancellor 100; 8. Spotsylvania 84; 9. Orange 83; 10. Louisa 71; 11. Carolina 42; 12. Eastern View 39.
200 medley relay: 1. Monacan 1:51.65; 2. Courtland 1:53.53; 3. Chancellor 1:53.74; 4. King George 1:54.91.
200 free: 1. Jessie Wallin (Mon) 1:54.96; 2. Caroline Storen (Ct) 1:57.21; 6. Marie Han (KG) 2:01.30; 7. Carter Wasser (KG) 2:02.16.
200 IM: 1. Shannah Dillman (Mon) 2:07.23; 3. Tessa Campbell (Ct) 2:11.63; 4. Brooke Simila (Ch) 2:14.63; 5. Charlotte Samuels (Org) 2:15.23; 6. Jenna Kapp (KG) 2:16.41; 8. Natalie Szenas (Ct) 2:21.42.
50 free: 1. Kelsey Peel (Mon) 24.66; 2. Asher Joseph (Ct) 25.07; 3. Jeanie Graham (KG) 25.25; 5. Abby Cook (Ch) 26.03.
100 fly: 1. Angela Ritchie (Mon) 57.43; 2. Kapp (KG) 58.40; 5. Ciara Graves (KG) 1:00.93; 6. Simila (Ch) 1:02.40; 8. Szenas (Ct) 1:04.25.
100 free: 1. Graham (KG) 53.90; 2. Joseph (Ct) 54.92; 5. Jillian Wedding (KG) 56.52.
500 free: 1. Dillman (Mon) 5:08.92; 2. Storen (Ct) 5:14.91; 6. Han (KG) 5:26.96; 8. Samuels (Org) 5:28.03.
200 free relay: 1. Monacan 1:40.54; 2. King George 1:41.64; 3. Chancellor 1:44.09; 6. Courtland 1:48.18.
100 back: 1. Peel (Mon) 59.31; 3. Wasser (KG) 1:01.14; 5. Graves (KG) 1:03.32; 6. Cook (Ch) 1:03.99.
100 breast: 1. Campbell (Ct) 1:07.22; 5. Emma Green (Ct) 1:12.06; 6. Maddie Brown (Ch) 1:13.36; 8. E. Wardman (KG) 1:16.17.
400 free relay: 1. Monacan 3:42.31; 2. King George 3:46.19; 3. Courtland 3:47.61; 5. Chancellor 4:27.20; 7. Spotsylvania 4:42.10.
VISAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Fredericksburg Academy’s sophomore Annika Luce placed third in the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:06.43) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:15.30) at Saturday’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association meet in Christiansburg.
Luce also swam on two 14th-place relay teams. The Falcons also got a 15th-place showing from Owen Geddes in the boys’ 500 freestyle (5:06.57) and 16th-place finishes from Ashton Bishop in the boys’ butterfly (56.53) and Marissa Woodworth in the girls’ 100 backstroke (1:03.02).
