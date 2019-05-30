Pitchers Robert Baker and Tucker Sullivan allowed only one run over a combined nine innings as the Stafford baseball team defeated host Halifax 3-1 on Thursday to clinch their first Region 5D championship since 2009.
The victorious Indians scored two in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead over the Comets.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Halifax
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|6
|3
Robert Baker, TUCKER SULLIVAN (6) and Joe Tolson. A. Lowery, C. LARUE and n/a.
LANCASTER 6,
COLONIAL BEACH 0
Garrett Mothershead had two hits but Colonial Beach fell to host Lancaster in the Region 1A Championship.
The Drifters (12-12) will face the Region 1B winner on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|4
|3
|Lancaster
|300
|003
|x
|—
|6
|7
|2
TRE PIETRAS, Garrett Mothershead (7) and Cole Setliff. MATTHEW KLEINFELDER and Adam Wilmore.
SOFTBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 2,
HALIFAX 0
Caroline Pollock started the game off strong with a double, scored by Annaliese Franklin, as the Mountain View Wildcats went on to secure the 5D regional championship.
Pollock finished 2-4 at the plate. Her team will now move on into the state tournament, hosting next Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|100
|100
|0
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Halifax
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|5
|0
JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin. LAUREN CHAPPELL and Madison Barnes.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 0,
ALBEMARLE 3
Maggie McMullen scored two goals—one in each half—to lead the Patriots over the visiting Wildcats in the Region 5B championship game.
Albemarle out-shot Mountain View 13-2 in the first 40 minutes and was first on the ball most of the night.
Savannah Alexander pounced on a loose ball that deflected off a Mountain View defender’s legs and drilled it in for a 2-0 lead with 32:13 left.
Both teams will advance to Monday’s Class 5 state quarterfinal game.
—Information from The Daily Progress was used to compile the girls soccer game brief.