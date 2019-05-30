Pitchers Robert Baker and Tucker Sullivan allowed only one run over a combined nine innings as the Stafford baseball team defeated host Halifax 3-1 on Thursday to clinch their first Region 5D championship since 2009.

The victorious Indians scored two in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead over the Comets.

     RHE
Stafford        001  000  002  3  110
Halifax000001000  —16  3

Robert Baker, TUCKER SULLIVAN (6) and Joe Tolson. A. Lowery, C. LARUE and n/a.

LANCASTER 6,

COLONIAL BEACH 0

Garrett Mothershead had two hits but Colonial Beach fell to host Lancaster in the Region 1A Championship.

The Drifters (12-12) will face the Region 1B winner on Tuesday.

     RHE
Colonial Beach    0000000043
Lancaster  300  003  x  —  6  7  2

TRE PIETRAS, Garrett Mothershead (7) and Cole Setliff. MATTHEW KLEINFELDER and Adam Wilmore.

SOFTBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 2,

HALIFAX 0

Caroline Pollock started the game off strong with a double, scored by Annaliese Franklin, as the Mountain View Wildcats went on to secure the 5D regional championship.

Pollock finished 2-4 at the plate. Her team will now move on into the state tournament, hosting next Tuesday.

     RHE
Mountain View       100  100  0  —  2  71
Halifax000000005  0

JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin. LAUREN CHAPPELL and Madison Barnes.

GIRLS SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VIEW 0,

ALBEMARLE 3

Maggie McMullen scored two goals—one in each half—to lead the Patriots over the visiting Wildcats in the Region 5B championship game.

Albemarle out-shot Mountain View 13-2 in the first 40 minutes and was first on the ball most of the night.

Savannah Alexander pounced on a loose ball that deflected off a Mountain View defender’s legs and drilled it in for a 2-0 lead with 32:13 left.

Both teams will advance to Monday’s Class 5 state quarterfinal game.

—Information from The Daily Progress was used to compile the girls soccer game brief.

