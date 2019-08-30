The Stafford Indians opened up with a strong team showing in South County’s Stick Stallion Field Hockey Tournament on Friday sweeping past both Chantilly, 3-2, and Oakton, 5-0.
In the Chantilly win, Alaina McCoy scored two goals for Stafford, with Camryn DeLeva adding one. Lexi Bove and Amani Ross each had an assist.
Against Oakton, McCoy again led the pace, this time scoring four goals, while Amani Ross chipped in one for the Indians. Ross, Bove, Maddie Furrow and Lauren Doty all notched assists.
Stafford continues tournament play Saturday with games against Fairfax and Hayfield.
GOLF
SPOTSYLAVANIA 193, CAROLINE 222
Rachel Detore carded a 41 to earn medalist honors and lead visiting Spotsylvania past Caroline in a Battlefield District match at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club.
The Knights take on Courtland at Lee’s Hill Golf Club on Wednesday.
Spotsylvania (193): Rachel Detore 41, Jack DiFilippo 50, Troy Moskowitz 51, Bryce Daltan 51.
Caroline (222): Kyle Pettigrew 45, Hannah Pettigrew 50, Will Carter 59, Lukas Graham 68.
