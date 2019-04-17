Stafford was three outs from a win, but surrendered six runs in the top of the seventh en route to an 11-9 loss to McLean on Wednesday.
Caleb McAlister led the way with three hits, two runs and an RBI. Senior Mike Tolson added two RBIs for the Indians.
|R
|H
|E
|McLean
|210
|020
|6
|—
|11
|13
|2
|Stafford
|430
|020
|0
|—
|9
|7
|3
MERRITT, Stieg (3), Kantor (7) and n/a. Gunter Braendel, Logan Steigerwald (7), Tristan McAlister (7) and Joe Tolson.
BASEBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 7, DIXIE (S.C.) 0
Owen Ledford went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while teammate Jacob Via also added two RBIs, going 2-for-4 in North Stafford’s shutout win in the Mingo Bay Classic (S.C.).
Cody Carter and Elvin Figueroa supplied two hits each, with Figueroa knocking in two runs for the Wolverines. Dominic Staples finished with two doubles.
North Stafford currently stands at 10-4 and will continue tournament play on Thursday.
|R
|H
|E
|Dixie (S.C)
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|4
|2
|North Stafford
|210
|103
|x
|—
|7
|13
|1
Mcalhister and Smalley. ETHAN KEARNS and Elmer Figueroa.
ORANGE 3, SPOTSYLVAnIA 0
Kyle Johnson and Tucker Hensley both finished with a hit and an RBI to pace the Hornets in a shutout victory over the defending state champs. Hensley also struck out six to get the win on the mound.
For Spotsylvania, Jonathan Olsberg, Jameson Edwards, and Trevor Croson each had two hits.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|8
|1
|Orange
|200
|001
|x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Jonathan Olsberg and Logan Parker. TUCKER HENSLEY, Brett Jennings (7) and Keenan Williams.
GIRLS LACROSSE
PATRICK HENRY 13, MASSAPONAX 9
Grace Pietro and Ellie Butler led the Panthers’ offense, as both netted three goals.
Elena Tippett, Olivia Burg and Jadynn Miller all chipped in one goal for Massaponax.
Goalie Shelby Helton collected 12 saves.
Tuesday’s results
BOYS TENNIS
JAMES MONROE 7, CHANCELLOR 2
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. Bryce Jones 8-0; Nathen Payne (JM) d. Jason Ransom 8-1; Cooper Sims (JM) d. Silas Lacey 8-0; Craig Himko (Ch) d. Mike Montere 8-5; Joseph Cherian (JM) d. Aiden Campbell 8-3; Grey Dameron (JM) d. Jaiden Shcottel 8-2.
Doubles: Noah Adams/A. Payne (JM) d. Jones/Randson 8-0; Marcus Larme/Chris Sniffen (JM) d. Himko/Campbell 8-0; Lacey/Shcottel (Ch) d. Abe Rowe/Elias Butler 8-6.
Next match: JM visits Courtland on Thursday.
TRACK & FIELD
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT MEET #4 AT CAROLINE
Meet host Caroline swept the boys and girls meets topping runner-up Spotsylvania 186-103 in the boys meet and second-place Eastern View 137-123 in the girls.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Caroline 186, 2. Spotsylvania 103, t3. Eastern View 98, t3. Chancellor 98, 5. King George 58, 6. James Monroe 42, 7. Courtland 10.
100 meters: 1. Deonte Curry (JM) 11.75; 200: 1. Ashton King (EV) 22.61; 400: Christian Walker (Ca) 54.88; 800: 1. Cole Taylor (Ch) 2:02.41; 1600: 1. Connor Adkins (Ch) 4:36.78; 3200: 1. Jordan Dixon (Ch) 10:59.40; 110 hurdles: 1. Tivon Tillmon (Ca) 16.99; 300 hurdles: 1. Marcus Washington (EV) 44.00; 400 relay: 1. Eastern View 43.75; 1600 relay: 1. Caroline 3:37.09; 3200 relay: 1. King George 9:02.75.
High jump: 1. Limiah Coleman (Sp) 6-4; Pole vault: 1. Joseph Karstetter (EV) 11-3; Long jump: 1. Jon Collins (Sp) 19-10.25; Triple jump: 1. Tivon Tillman (Ca) 40-7.5; Shot put: 1. Chester Monroe (Ca) 49-10; Discus: 1. Isaiah Blount (Ca) 142-04.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Caroline 147, 2. Eastern View 123, 3. King George 84, 4. James Monroe 77, 5. Chancellor 72, 6. Spotsylvania 61, 7. Courtland 14.
100 meters: 1. Akeila Edwards (Ch) 12.99; 200: 1. Yasmin Deane (JM) 25.96; 400: 1. Yasmin Dean (JM) 59.98; 800: 1. Lila Cobey (JM) 2:38.77; 1600: 1. Eva Kerr (JM) 5:37.13; 3200: 1. Skye Brown (KG) 12:41.19; 100 hurdles: 1. Keierrah Crutchfield (Ca) 18.40; 300 hurdles: 1. Akeila Edwards (Ch) 46.53; 400 relay: 1. Eastern View 51.06; 1600 relay: 1. Eastern View 4:22.42; 3200 relay: 1. Caroline 11:37.07.
High jump: 1. Madelyn Miller (Ch) 4-8; Pole vault: 1. Savannah Beilein (EV) 8-6; Long jump: 1. Makayla Grant (Ca) 15-0; Triple jump: 1. Makayla Grant (Ca) 32-9.5; Shot put: 1. Tykia Cottoms (EV) 34-3; Discus: 1. Jaliyah Hull (EV) 97-4.