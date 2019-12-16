Emma Stalteri went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help Mountin View secure a 42–35 nondistrict girls basketball win over visiting Rappahannock on Monday night.

Stalteri finished 11 for 13 from the line for the game, totaling a game-high 19 points for the Wildcats.

Caroline Pollock, Taleah Gaither and Jasmine Alexander led a defensive effort that forced 18 turnovers for Mountain View (3–4), which takes on Louisa on Dec. 26 in the Cyclone Classic at Eastern View High School.

Rappahannock   68417   —35
Mountain View   6   10   13   13   —   42

Rappahannock: Nakiya West 3, Dayona Jackson 5, Jasmine Keylly 2, Candace Slaw 4, Demeriah Holmes 6, Brianna Rich 4, Natasia Fauntleroy 11, Reagan White 0. Totals: 14 5-13 35.

Mountain View (3–4): Emma Stalteri 19, Jasmine Alexander 12, Janelle Anderson 2, To’seana Hook 2, Nia St. Cyr 1, Taleah Gaither 6, Caroline Pollock 0, Tiara Bigelow 0, Zarai Marbra 0. Totals: 12 15-19 42.

3-pointers: Rappahannock 2 (West, Jackson). MV 2 (Stalteri, Alexander).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JAMES MONROE 71, ESSEX 31

Amath Chol led four double-figures scorers with 17 points and James Monroe raced to a 39–10 lead after the first quarter and won a non-district road game.

Isabel Whitman, Nia Bryant and ZaNiya Young scored 12 points each for the Yellow Jackets (3–2), who host Armstrong Thursday.

James Monroe      39   17   9   6   —   71
Essex10867   —31

James Monroe (3–2): Isabel Whitman 12, Nia Bryant 12, Harmoni Swain 9, Amath Chol 17, Tianna Firms 7, ZaNiya Young 12, Brianna Bracey 2, Torjhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 30 8–15 71.

Essex: D. Green 2, J. Studvent 4, S. Garnett 8, H. Mahan 5, T. Smith 0, H. Walker 0, S. Ross 12, J. Power 0. Totals: 11 8–14 31.

3-pointers: James Monroe 3 (Young 2, Whitman); Essex 1 (Garnett).

BOYS BASKETBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 89, KING GEORGE 69

Andrew Pitts had 21 points, including six 3-pointers, and Jack Harter added 19 to help visiting Mountain View run away from King George for a nondistrict win.

Joe Billingsly had 21 points to lead the Foxes, who host Hanover on Wednesday.

Mountain View   1936295   —89
King George   15   29   19   15   —   69

Mountain View: Will Hamill 6, Lawfler 0, Jack Harter 19, Andrew Pitts 21, Jabez Clark 4, Darius Crouch 6, Jackson 4, Hanny 0, Annor 0, Alex Davis 9, Jory 6, Derek Altstaetter 4, Carroll 0, Slater Sparks 4, Jerald 3. Totals: 34 6-15 89.

King George (0-3): Joe McDowney 12, Josh Fanif 0, Ron Whiting 4, Kyle Reviello 14, Mitchell Freitag 4, Conner Gray 5, Nehemiah Swann 7, Omar Cintron 0, Shunm Greshem 2, Joe Billingsly 21. Totals: 29 10-19 69.

3-pointers: MV 12 (Pitts 6, Harter 3, Jory 2, Crouch). KG 1 (Gray).

