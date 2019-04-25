Noelle Sterner struck out eight in a complete-game win and knocked in both Brooke Point runs at the plate in a 2-0 Commonwealth District victory over visiting Colonial Forge on Thursday.
Jenna Marsden and Brooke Shelton added two hits for the Black–Hawks, who visit Massaponax on Monday.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Forge
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Brooke Point
|100
|001
|x
|—
|2
|7
|2
KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese. NOELLE STERNER and Kylie Thuot.
SOFTBALL
MASSAPONAX 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 3
Rachel Foster had three hits and three RBIs to help visiting Massaponax get a nondistrict win.
Brenna Morefield, Brooke Vaillancourt, Jessica Underwood and Emily Sowa added two hits each for the Panthers (7-4), who host North Stafford on Friday.
Taylor Boggs doubled and Jordan Shelton singled for Spotsylvania (5-8), which visits Chancellor on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|203
|002
|0
|—
|7
|14
|2
|Spotsylvania
|000
|021
|0
|—
|3
|2
|2
EMILY COLLINS, Abby Berg (6) and Rachel Foster. CARMEN RODGERS and Lilly Martinez.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 1, KING GEORGE 0
Jessie Kantor struck out 13 in a complete game effort and Felicia Preston doubled and came around to score on an error for the only run Preston needed in Mountain View’s nondistrict victory.
Paige Baker struck out six and allowed no earned runs for King George.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Mountain View
|010
|000
|x
|—
|1
|5
|0
PAIGE BAKERS and Mya Lyburn. JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin.
BASEBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 18, WASHINGTON & LEE 11
Cole Setliff tallied three hits, including a double and a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored to pace the Drifters in their Northern Neck District victory.
Trevor Smith notched a double, triple, and four RBIs, while David Cable had an RBI single, one hit, and two runs scored.
Trey Pietras added two hits, three RBIs, and two runs scored for Colonial Beach, who currently stands at 4-9 (2-4) and will host Chincoteague High School on Saturday at 2 p.m.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|204
|208
|2
|—
|18
|12
|5
|Washington & Lee
|451
|100
|0
|—
|11
|11
|1
TREVOR SMITH and Cole Setliff. Nick Balderson, JIMMY MCINTOSH (6) and DJ Miner.
GIRLS LACROSSE
NORTH STAFFORD 16, STAFFORD 12
Victoria Ublies scored seven goals in the Wolverines’ victory, including her 100th career goal and being the first player in program history to land the achievement. The senior also contributed two assists.
Also for North Stafford, Peyton Neville had three goals, while Kai McGhee posted two goals and three assists. Goalie Amy Duenas finished with 12 saves.
Kinsley Greenlaw and Sydney Ulmer led Stafford with four and three goals, respectively.
North Stafford will visit Mountain View next Thursday and currently holds a 5-3 overall record.
COLONIAL FORGE 18, BROOKE POINT 1
Kailey Clasen had three goals and five assists, and Kadence Stanton and Anne Marie Hanville also tallied three goals each in a convincing Commonwealth District win.
Annamarita Sofix (two), Maggie Hatton, Faith Piser, Jessie Sigmon, Kayla Stone, Addy Talkington, Destiny Watts and Malia Patton also scored for the Eagles. Hatton (three), Stanton, Sofis and Talkington each added assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 17, BROOKE POINT 7
Christian Leap led the scoring for Brooke Point with three goals, while Kuane Vila chipped in two goals and two assists.
Andrew Sammel and Nathan Turner both finished with one goal and one assist. Matthew Stoecker added an assist of his own.
BOYS SOCCER
GRAFTON 1, KING GEORGE 0
Gabe Murphy scored on one of visiting Grafton’s two shots in the game to snap King George’s four-game winning streak.
The Foxes (5-5-1, 4-2-1) visit Caroline on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
CAROLINE 5, HERMITAGE 2
Taylor Brooks had three goals, and Brianna Machado totaled a goal and two assists to help Caroline get a nondistrict win.
Teyah Driver also scored for the Cavaliers (3-6-1), who visit King George on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
STAFFORD 6, MOUNTAIN VIEW 3
Singles: Casey Jackson (MV) d. Sara Shelby 10-8; Sydney Selby (St) d. Taylor Larned 10-8; Priya Singh (MV) d. Lauren Sisson 10-1; Maria Wiss (St) d. Kate Sportsman 10-3; Kameryn Daniels (St) d. Maya Madore 10-1; Junga Steves (St) d. Jordan Pearson 10-8.
Doubles: Selby/Selby (St) d. Jackson/Larned 10-4; Sportsman/Madore (MV) d. Sisson/Wiss 11-9; Daniels/Steves (St) d. Pearson/Calvert 10-2.
BOYS TENNIS
BROOKE POINT 5, COLONIAL FORGE 4
Singles: Will Russell (CF) d. Trey Williams 10-0; Gabe Gillespie (CF) d. Xander Boit 10-5; Nhue Everson (BP) d. Boone Orton 10-4; Michael Hatfield (BP) def Josh Addis 10-1; Michael Foley (BP) d. Jake Porzeinski 10-4; Nick Hoang (BP) def CJ Kilgore 10-4.
Doubles: Russell/Gillespie (CF) d. Boit/Everson 10-2; Hatfield/Hoang (BP) d. Porzeinski/ Addis 10-5; Orton/Kilgore (CF) d. Foley/Yoo 10-8.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 8, STAFFORD 1
Singles: Mark Shelton (MV) d. Zach Allen 10-2; Lucas West (MV) d. Nesta Fletcher 10-5; Cole McCommons (MV) d. Eric Ngo 10-4; Michael Shelton (MV) d. Luke Osleger 10-3; Zane Ballister (MV) d. Henry Nelson 10-8; Henry Counsel (S) d. Jarod Auletti 10-4.
Doubles: Mark Shelton/West (MV) d. Fletcher/Allen 10-7; McCommons/Michael Shelton (MV) d. Nelson/Counsel 10-8; Ballister/Auletti (MV) d. Ngo/Osleger 11-9.
Wednesday’s result
BOYS SOCCER
WASHINGTON & LEE 4, ESSEX 0
Eduardo Santiago had two goals and an assist, and Yahir Antunez supplied a goal and two assists to help Washington & Lee get a Northern Neck District win.
Braulio Salcedro also scored for the Eagles (6-3-1, 2-1), who visit Mathews on Friday.