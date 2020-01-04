Javon Swinton scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help the North Stafford boys basketball team defeat Nansemond River 63–51 at the Western Branch High School Basketball Showcase in Chesapeake on Saturday.
Swinton was named the game’s most valuable player.
Shawn Asbury scored 12 points, Isaiah Shaw scored 10 and both players grabbed seven rebounds for North Stafford, which travels to Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
|North Stafford
|14
|20
|18
|11
|—
|63
|Nansemond River
|7
|14
|18
|12
|—
|51
North Stafford (3-3): Aiden Pittman 2, Javon Swinton 23, Holt Egan 6, Shawn Asbury 12, Cole Maruchi 6, Isaiah Shaw 10, Hezekiah Brown 4. Totals: 28 2-9 63.
Nansemond River: L. Williamson 9, C. Chapman 3, J. Joy 0, K. Cobb 8, M. Brown 3, O. Williams 2, O. Branch 6, C. Pittman 2, J. Fatherly 18. Totals: 16 13-21 51.
3-pointers: North Stafford 5 (Swinton 2, Maruchi 2, Asbury). Nansemond River 6 (Fatherly 3, Cobb 2, Williamson).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COLONIAL BEACH 72,
H.D. WOODSON 63
Jace Jett and Corvion Davis found success on the scoring end, finishing with 24 and 21 points, respectively, as Colonial Beach earned a home victory over H.D. Woodson.
Tavares Lucas added 11 points, while MJ Virgil snatched 10 rebounds.
The Drifters will next open up Northern Neck District play by making a visit to Essex on Tuesday.
|H.D. Woodson
|19
|13
|17
|14
|—
|63
|Colonial Beach
|23
|18
|14
|18
|—
|72
H.D. Woodson: Cozart 20, Gliss 15, Ford 10, Jordan 10, Harper 6, Tate 2, McClain 0, Hunter 0, Shard 0. Totals: 27 3-11 63.
Colonial Beach (8-3): Jace Jett 24, Corvion Davis 21, Tavares Lucas 11, Tyson Lasse 7, MJ Virgil 4, Trey Pietras 3, Shaun Johnson 2. Totals: 23 24-48 72.
3-pointers: H.D. Woodson 6 (Gliss 4, Cozart 2). Colonial Beach 2 (Jett 2).
MARTINSBURG 107,
STAFFORD 78
Jacob Duniver exploded for a game-high 33 points, which included six makes from beyond the arc, but his Stafford Indians would fall to Martinsburg on the road.
Teammate Jalen Smith totaled 22 points and Adrian Penn had nine.
Stafford brings Brooke Point to their home court on Tuesday.
|Stafford
|7
|18
|24
|29
|—
|78
|Martinsburg
|30
|20
|33
|24
|—
|107
Stafford (3-4): Jacob Duniver 33, Jalen Smith 22, Adrian Penn 9, Tishawn Ellis 6, Nicholas Futrell 3, Joshua Wallace 3, James Robinson 2, Amari Moorer 0, Nicholas Belako 0. Totals: 28 16-25 78.
Martinsburg: Villa 24, Marshall 23, A. Smith 20, Stabb 13, Feather 7, Cadall 7, D. Smith 7, Norris 4, Cutherland 2. Totals: 39 19-24 107.
3-pointers: Stafford 7 (Duniver 6, Penn). Martinsburg 10 (Marshall 4, Stabb 3, Cadall, Villa, Feather).
ISLE OF WIGHT 50
FRED. CHRISTIAN 43
Josh Hill led all scorers with 23 points, including 10 rebounds to give himself a double-double, but Fredericksburg Christian would fall to Isle of Wight in a home contest.
Elijah Lambros added nine points for the Eagles, who host Heritage Christian on Monday.
|Isle of Wight
|11
|8
|17
|14
|—
|50
|FCS
|15
|7
|10
|11
|—
|43
Isle of Wight: Wells 18, Worthy 13, Thomas 12, William 4, Wooten 2, Holland 1, Willette 0. Totals: 15 16-25 50.
FCS (2-6, 0-3): Josh Hill 23, Elijah Lambros 9, Kaleb Van Hoven 5, Tyson Jones 3, Caleb DeVeau 3, Blake Johnson 0, Tyler Madison 0, Luke Chilton 0. Totals: 15 8-12 43.
3-pointers: Isle of Wight 4 (Wells 2, Worthy, William). FCS 5 (Hill 2, DeVeau, Lambros, Van Hoven).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KING GEORGE 67,
DINWIDDIE 26
Oma Aguolu’s line of 16 points, eight rebounds, and four steals led the way in a selfless King George attack over Dinwddie.
Aiyanna Ellis contributed 13 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Brianna Ellis had 10 points and six rebounds.
The Foxes return to their home floor on Tuesday to face Eastern View.
|King George
|17
|14
|23
|13
|—
|67
|Dinwiddie
|6
|6
|9
|5
|—
|26
King George (6-1): Oma Aguolu 16, Aiyanna Ellis 13, Brianna Ellis 10, Amber McComber 8, Lauren McCall 6, Katherin Healey 6, Gabby Mack 4, Loren Tolliver 4, Latasha Johnson 0. Totals: 30 5-9 67.
Dinwiddie: Alayla Hayes 8, Bailey Taulor 3, Charisma Glass 3, Brittani Lee 3, Taylor Bracey 3, Kalizha Smith 2, Megan Hammond 2, Lauren Pasham 2, Faniece Giles 0. Totals: 7 8-16 26.
3-pointers: King George 2 (McComber 2). Dinwiddie 4 (Hayes 2, Traylor, Bracey).
H.D. WOODSON 38,
COLONIAL BEACH 36
Kennedy Muse scored 17 points for the Drifters, but miscues prevented Colonial Beach from earning the nonconference win.
The Drifters had the lead going into the final minute and 30 seconds of the fourth quarter. Turnovers led to Woodson taking the lead, the Drifters missed a layup and time ran out on Colonial Beach, which travels to Essex on Tuesday.
|H.D. Woodson
|7
|15
|5
|11
|—
|38
|Colonial Beach
|9
|4
|13
|10
|—
|36
H.D. Woodson: Y. Hall 9, L. Woodward 8, K. Brown 12, G. Tyler 0, D. Chapell 9, A. Murchison 0, J. Preddie 0. Totals: 15 7-16 38.
Colonial Beach (5-5): Leah Philips 1, Kennedy Muse 17, Cynari Davis 6, Cora Bowler 5, Jadyn McGinniss 4, Abby Michalicek 0, Lamiija Samuel 0, Camari Davis 3, McKenzie Quail 0. Totals: FG FTM-FTA Pts.
3-pointers: H.D. Woodson 1 (Woodward). Colonial Beach 3 (Muse 3).
Friday’s results
SWIMMING
JAMES MONROE
VS. SPOTSYLVANIA
Natalie Buchanan triumphed in two individual events to pace the Knights girls team to a 103–67 victory over the Yellow Jackets at the University of Mary Washington’s Goolrick Nanatorium. Rhianon Lott won two individual events for the James Monroe girls.
John Baroody won two individual events as the Yellow Jackets boys defeated the Knights 104– 64.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: Ryelan White, Paul Lucas, John Baroody, Jack Scharf (James Monroe) 1:56.01; 200 free: Tucker Hoben (Spotsylvania) 2:15.46; 200 IM: Baroody (JM) 2:07.23; 50 free: William Andrews (JM) 24.97; 100 fly: Baroody (JM) 55.44; 100 free: Scharf (JM) 57.11; 500 free: Nicholas Pacheck (Sp) 5:21.11; 200 free relay: Baroody, Williams, Lucas, Scharf (JM) 1:45.55; 100 back: White (JM) 1:06.05; 100 breast: Lucas (JM) 1:18.61; 400 free relay: Hoben, Ryan McCulloch, Bryce Daltan, Pacheck (Sp) 3:59.98.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: Sydney Jakubik, Elizabeth Schooley, Natalie Buchanan, Mia Nocco (Spotsylania) 2:20.22; 200 free: Mary Lamirata (Sp) 2:50.98; 200 IM: Ana Heller (JM) 2:54.38; 50 free: Rhianon Lott (JM) 29.60; 100 fly: Buchanan (Sp) 1:18.36; 100 free: Jakubik (Sp) 1:05.55; 500 free: Buchanan (Sp) 7:02.29; 200 free relay: Schooley, Savannah Hinson, Kayleigh Childress, Hannah Alfaro (Sp) 2:14.94; 100 back: Lott (JM) 1:14.39; 100 breast: Katie Fidler (JM) 1:28.72; 400 free relay: Alfaro, Nocco, Buchanan, Jakubik (Sp) 4:42.42.
