Cayla Thomas scored 18 points and North Stafford pulled away with a 26-4 run in the second quarter en route to a 50-25 girls basketball win at Hylton on Wednesday night.
The Wolverines host Stafford on Friday.
|North Stafford
|11
|26
|9
|4
|—
|50
|Hylton
|5
|4
|4
|12
|—
|25
North Stafford (3-0): Makayla Johnson 2, Kaliyah Bradley 0, Nyla Siler 0, Maggy Ducckett 0, Maya Taylor 13, Lauren Farace 0, Cayla Thomas 18, Brianna Savatino 0, Noelia Cezalos 0, Desiree Roy 14, Olivia Mickins 0, Kendra Brooks 0, Faliyah Opoku 3. Totals: 18 9-16 50.
Hylton: Demiah Banks 7, Victoria Aghanestom 0, Vanessa Messan 2, Trinity Mizzell 6, Ferrah Abdulo 2, Mikayla Moore 3, Abigail Compton 3, Olivia Richardson 2, Jasmine Garrido 0, Jordam Brown 0. Totals: 7 9-26 25.
3-pointers: NS 5 (Thomas 4, Taylor). Hylton 2 (Banks, Moore).
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 78, CARMEL 48
Maurice Vincent and Jedidiah Danaher each scored 12 points to lead Carmel, but St. Christopher’s took home the win.
The Wildcats take on Steward in the Atlantic Shores Christian Christmas Classic on Friday.
|St. Christopher's
|33
|23
|16
|6
|—
|78
|Carmel
|12
|14
|9
|13
|—
|48
St. Christopher’s (4-0): Keishawn Pulley 10, Andre Greene 9, Gill Williamson 11, Trent Hendrick 6, Nigel Green 15, Walker Wallace 14, Riley Wood 4, Harrison Wood 6, Mac Grant 3. Totals: 31 9-17 78.
Carmel (4-4): Kyle Williams 8, Maurice Vincent 12, Victory Johnson 4, Joshua Campbell 3, Jedidiah Danaher 12, Bou Bou khalil 0, Malakai Whittaker 6, Kenny Blaylock 3, Nathan Flaherty 0. Totals: 13 17-29 48.
3-pointers: SC 7 (Pulley 3, Green 2, Greene, H. Wood). Carmel 5 (Vincent 2, Campbell, Danaher, Whittaker).
