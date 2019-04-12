Sam Tillman had three hits and Tessa Dodson added two triples and a double to pace Chancellor’s softball team to an 8-6 win over homestanding Massaponax on Friday.
Faith Remick hit a solo homer for the Chargers, while teammates Sarah Tiller and Erin Dameron collected two hits apiece.
For Massponax, Brenna Morefield and Emily Collins finished with three hits each, with Rachel Foster, Jessica Underwood, Emily Sowa and Lauren Rinker all getting two hits of their own.
|R
|H
|E
|Chancellor
|002
|012
|3
|—
|8
|13
|0
|Massaponax
|130
|020
|0
|—
|6
|16
|4
DEJA DORSEY, Mary Fisher (5) and Erin Dameron. Emily Collins and Rachel Foster.
BASEBALL
MASSAPONAX 11,
CHANCELLOR 1
Jack Clements struck out five and allowed four hits, and added two RBIs at the plate to lead Massaponax to a six-inning win over Chancellor.
Mike Shanahan had two hits and three RBIs and Aaron Leinenbach added a three-run triple for the Panthers. Leinenbach finished with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Jeremy Klezcowski lead the Chargers with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate.
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 4,
CHANCELLOR 1
After Kaitlyn Venzen opened up the scoring for Massaponax, Alexa Stohr followed it up with three consecutive goals of her own, pacing the Panthers to a 4-1 nondistrict victory.
Taryn Saunders, Abby Delellis and Kendal Smith all chipped in assists for Massponax, while Gabby Spears led things defensively.
The Panthers now sit at 8-2-1 and will host Riverbend opn Tuesday.
TRACK & FIELD
STAFFORD TRACK &
FIELD INVITE
Riverbend’s Jaren Holmes won both the 110-meter hurdles and triple jump competitions at the Stafford Track & Field Invite on Friday at Stafford High School.
Mountain View boys’ and girls’ teams were the overall winners. The rest of Friday’s winners follow.
BOYS
Team results: 1. Mountain View 84; 3. Stafford 75.5; 5. King George 53.5; 6. Brooke Point 52.33; 7. Chancellor 44; 8. James Monroe 38; 9. North Stafford 30; 11. Riverbend 26.
100 meters: 1. Curtis Borden (St. Stephen’s) 10.90. 200: 1. Curtis Borden (SS) 21.88. 400: 1. Ronald Gaymon (St) 50.24. 800: 1. Paul Speulveda (St) 1:59.84. 1600: 1. Bryce Lentz (Colgan) 4:33.32. 3200: 1. Mitch Dolby (JM) 9:54.36. 110 hurdles: 1. Jaren Holmes (Ri) 15.37. 400 hurdles: 1. Jordan Osbourne (St) 43.98; 400 relay: 1. Freedom-Woodbridge 42.84. 1600 relay: 1. Stafford 3:34.81. 3200 relay: 1. Chancellor 8:20.97.
High jump: 1. Briton Boiardi (Langley) 6-00.00; Pole vault: 1. Camden Hao (La) 13-03.00; Long jump: 1. Christian Borden (SS) 20-07.00. Triple jump: 1. Holmes (Ri) 46-07.50. Shot put: 1. Holadem Siladin (BP) 40-09.00. Discus: 1. Andrew Williams (JM) 123-03.50.
GIRLS
Team results: 1. Mountain View 107; 3. James Monroe 65; 4. Brooke Point 60; 5. Chancellor 52; 7. North Stafford 51; 8. King George 49; 9. Stafford 41; 12. Riverbend 9.
100 meters: 1. Morgan Snow (NS) 12.31. 200: 1. Jordan Burzynski (MV) 25.65. 400: 1. Karrington Owens (MV) 59.72. 800: 1. Virginia Beringer (JM) 2:13.17. 1600: 1. Emily Treacy (Langley) 5:36.67. 3200: 1. Eva Kerr (JM) 12:13.13. 100 hurdles: 1. Lauren Yeboah-Kodie (Colgan) 14.54. 400 hurdles: 1. Alisha Yarbrough (F-W) 47.22. 400 relay: 1. Brooke Point 50.42 1600 relay: 1. James Monroe 4:01.41. 3200 relay: 1. Colgan 10:11.95.
High jump: 1. Emily Smith (SS) 5-00.00; Pole vault: 1. Hannah Richardson (La) 10-06.00; Long jump: 1. Victoria Barrett (NS) 17-06.00. Triple jump: 1. Jordan Venning (MV) 35-00.00. Shot put: 1. Kendra Williams (MV) 29-01.00. Discus: 1. Makeda Melkie (SS) 85-00.
Thursday’s games
BASEBALL
EASTERN VIEW 12,
CHANCELLOR 9
Kaitlin Hasse had three hits, three RBIs, and scored four times in Eastern View’s win over Chancellor in a slugfest.
Taylor Norris tallied three hits, three RBIs, and two runs for the Cyclones.
Sam Tillman scored three times and drove in a run for the Chargers. Regan Bestick had two hits and two RBIs for Chancellor (2-6) who travel to Massaponax on Friday.
|R
|H
|E
|Eastern View
|320
|060
|1
|—
|12
|13
|2
|Chancellor
|005
|220
|0
|—
|9
|9
|7
KATIE SCOTT, Desi Scott (5) and Macey Moore. REGAN BESTICK and Sarah Tiller.
GIRLS SOCCER
JAMES MONROE 1,
CAROLINE 1
The Yellow Jackets and the Cavaliers played to a Battlefield District draw.
Trailing 1-0 on a breakaway Cavaliers’ goal from Teyah Driver in the first half, the Yellow Jackets responded in the second half with Nelley Hale’s header for a goal.
GOLF
STEWARD 159,
FRED. CHRISTIAN 238
Tommy Garloch fired a 54, but the Eagles still fell to Steward School in Delaney Athletic Conference play.
Fredericksburg Christian next faces Randolph-Macon Academy on Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Fredericksburg Christian (238): Tommy Garloch 54, Cal McDaniel 57, Owen Morris 63, Daniel Li 64.
Steward (159): T. Watkins 37, T. Ernst 37, C. Hade 42, J. Ludwin 43.