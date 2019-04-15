Michael Tolson’s three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday lifted Stafford to a 5–3 victory over Potomac in the Let’s Play Two baseball tournament in Dumfries.
Elijah Lambros singled and winning pitcher Tucker Sullivan walked before Tolson’s blast. Lambros and Sullivan each scored twice for the Indians (11–1), who face Brentsville Tuesday at 1:30 at Hylton High School. Tolson pitched the first five innings.
|R
|H
|E
|Potomac
|001
|011
|0
|—
|3
|5
|3
|Stafford
|001
|010
|3
|—
|5
|10
|1
B. Mack, Nate Saber (6), JACKSON LOWERY (7) and n/a. Michael Tolson, TUCKER SULLIVAN (6) and Joe Tolson.
NORTH STAFFORD 9, SWW 0
Mike Bennet pitched a three-hitter, striking out six, and the Wolverines beat the D.C.-based School Without Walls at the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Owen Ledford and Jacob Via each went 3 for 3 for North Stafford (8–4). Via drove in three runs and Ledford scored twice. Elmer Figuara and Colton Bates each had two hits.
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|310
|500
|0
|—
|9
|13
|2
|School Without Walls (D.C.)
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|3
|1
MIKE BENNET and Elmer Figuara. ROBERT KOVAR, n/a (6) and Edvin Leijon.
SPOTSYLVANIA 13, MASSAPONAX 8
Trevor Croson finished 3-for-4, reaching base five times, and knocking in two runs in visiting Spotsylvania’s nondistrict win.
Jonathan Olsberg (double) and Ethan Gallihugh had two hits apiece for the Knights (6-5). Brian Baker added a double.
Michael Shanahan had a hit and a RBI, and John Fartro also knocked in a run for Massaponax.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|802
|010
|2
|—
|13
|10
|4
|Massaponax
|403
|000
|1
|—
|8
|6
|4
BRIAN BAKER, Alex Boutchyard (7) and Jonathan Olsberg. MICHAEL SHANAHAN, John Fartro (1), Tanner Huffman (4), Matthew Dowdy (6) and John Lagana.
BOYS LACROSSE
RIVERBEND 17, MASSAPONAX 0
James Stewart had seven goals and four assists in the Bears’ Commonwealth District shutout win.
Daniel Weber added two goals and five assists for Riverbend (6–2), and Grant Messick had three goals and two assists. Austin Rodriguez and Jack Reeves each scored twice and Coy Mattson once. J.T. Harvey notched two assists, and Shane Hecht- posted seven saves for the shutout.
EASTERN VIEW 13, JAMES MONROE 7
Sam Dumont had three goals and Mac Holland two in a losing cause for James Monroe. Jared Kinnard and Paul Lucas also scored, and Jared Kinnard and Gabriel McLeod had assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
JAMES MONROE 14, EASTERN VIEW 6
Caroline Wack had four goals and two assists in James Monroe’s home win.
Carrie Stinchcomb added three goals and an assistm and Grace Marchosky and Taylor Hough each had two goals. Gina Elkin and Rosa Williams added a goal and an assist each, and Rahkiya Lane made four saves.
Morgan Tricarico had three goals and an assist for the Cyclones. Emma Haught scored twice and Christine Fettig once. Pippin Ward had 10 saves.
SOFTBALL
MASSAPONAX 10, SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Emily Collins and Payton Kilmer combined on a two-hit shutout and Emily Sowa had three hits and five RBIs in the Panthers’ six-inning non-district win.
Jessica Underwood added three hits, including a a solo home run for Massaponax (6–3), which visits Riverbend Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|Spotsylvania
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|3
|Massaponax
|010
|342
|—
|10
|11
|1
CARMEN RODGERS, Brandie Roberts (5) and Lillian Martinez. EMILY COLLINS, Payton Kilmer(4) and Brenna Morefield.
BOYS SOCCER
WASHINGTON & LEE 6, LANCASTER 2
Corey Mumford scored twice and four others scored once to help homestanding Washington & Lee get a Northern Neck District win.
Braulio Salcedro, Yahir Antunez, Eduardo Santiago and Margarito Monzo also scored for the Eagles (4–3, 1–0), who visit Northumberland on Wednesday.