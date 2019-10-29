Fredericksburg Christian School senior Frankie Veale finished second in Tuesday’s Delaney Conference girls’ cross country meet, completing the 5,000-meter course in 22:53.3.
Fredericksburg Academy had three runners in the top 15: Parker Sims (fifth, 23:24.2), Annika Hall (seventh, 23:40.0) and Rachel Turman (13th, 24:04.8). FCS’s Victoria Reed (23:48.0) and Isabella Reed (23:51.2) finished ninth and 10th, respectively.
In the boys’ race, FCS senior Luke Smith finished fifth, in 19:16.9. Fredericksburg Academy junior Owen Geddes was eighth (19:30.5), followed by teammates Caleb Drape (12th, 20:06.1) and Devin Jackson (14th, 20:08.2).
FIELD HOCKEY
COURTLAND 5,
CAROLINE 0
Chloe Davis scored twice and Grace Mahon and and Markhiah Coleman each had a goal and an assist in the Cougars’ Region 4C first-round victory.
Caroline Slick also scored for Courtland, which visits Eastern View in next Tuesday’s semifinal round. Madison Shea added an assist.
FCS 5, TRINITY 0
Grayson Scott’s three goals and two assists The Fredericksburg Christian School over Trinity Christian School in the first round of the Delaney Athletic Conference playoffs.
Madison Leduc scored twice and Gracelin Flora added an assist for the Eagles, who visit Fredericksburg Academy Tuesday.
