Melody Washington totalled 43 assists, 14 digs and six kills to help Chancellor earn a 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-28, 16-14 over King George in the Battlefield District volleyball semifinals at Courtland on Wednesday night.
Alexa Walsh had 33 assists, 14 digs and three aces to help the Courgars prevailed 26-24, 25-14, 25-14 over Spotsylvania in the other semifinal.
The Chargers will visit the Cougars for tonight’s championship game.
Other leaders for Chancellor (13-9) were Taylor Collins (18 kills), Olivia Byram (four aces) and Rachel Margelor (23 digs).
King George (15-12) was led by Emma Birkitt with 33 assists and 12 digs, and Lauren Wentzel with 38 digs.
In Courtland’s win, Emily Flamm Courtland had 15 kills, while Amanda Trapp (12 digs), Olivia Haynes and Bella Caudill added seven kills each.
VOLLEYBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 3, HIGHLAND 0
Fredericksburg Christian swept Highland 25-14, 25-13, 25-21 in the Delaney Athletic Conference semifinal.
For the Eagles (17-10), Emma Shaeffer supplied 30 assists and Paige Bachman had 11 kills. Sydney Whittaker added 10 kills.
FCS will play at Trinity Christian in Fairfax in Friday’s championship game.
FIELD HOCKEY
FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 8, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 0
Grace Norair had three goals and three assists for Fredericksburg Academy in a Delaney Athletic Conference semifinal win.
Izzy Larimore (two), Hope Amberger, Kylie Amberger and Avery Brightly also scored, while Brooke Sims and Annika Luce added assists for the Falcons, who host John Paul the Great in Friday’s final.
MASSAPONAX 2, PATRIOT 0
Grace Pietro scored both goals in the second half, with assists coming from Taryn Saunders and Mollie McGann in Massaponax’s Region 6B quarterfinal win.
Natalie LaFleur, and Kaitlyn and Kristian Venzen helped secure the win for the Panthers, who advance to Tuesday’s semifinals.
