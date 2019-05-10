Friday was a special night for Mountain View, which earned a 5-0 girls soccer win over visiting Riverbend to clinched first place in the Commonwealth District
Senior Megan Watts scored four goals pushing her to 100 so far in her career.
Brooke Burzynski notched the other score and Lacey Winkels had the shutout in goale for Mountain View (12-2-2, 11-1-2), which will make the short trip to Colonial Forge next Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
COURTLAND 4,
CHANCELLOR 1
Kate Ignudo led the way by netting two goals for the Cougars en route to a 4-1 Battlefield District win.
Madison McDermott and Amanda Trapp totaled a goal apiece. Kylie Reid, Suriah Abud and Rachael Low each added an assist.
Freshman Ella Newman scored the lone goal for Chancellor.
Courtland (11-4, 8-3), will conclude its regular season on Monday at Spotsylvania.
COLONIAL FORGE 3,
MANCHESTER 0
On a Senior Night that was cut short in the second half due to severe weather, the homestanding Eagles captured a Commonwealth District win led by Jaelei Spears’ two goals.
Sasha Fields netted the other goal for Colonial Forge. Lexi Lewis, Elena Beasley and Riley Morrison added an assist each. Beasley, a senior keeper, finished with the shuout.
MASSAPONAX 4,
STAFFORD 0
Four different players scored for the Panthers, as sisters Alexa and Suzanna Stohr, Kaitlyn Venzen and Dominique Cunningham all totaled a single goal in a Commonwealth District win on Senior Night.
Taryn Saunders had two assists and senior Abby Delellis did well in controlling the midfield for Massaponax (12-4-1), which will visit Mountain View next Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 5,
COURTLAND 0
Eli Carr finished with three goals and one assist, and Chancellor set the school record for shutouts with its 14th of the season in a Battlefield District home win.
The Chargers (15-0, 12-0) did not allow a goal against a district opponent this season.
Anderson Vasquez and Josh Rasure also scored, with Andrew Correa and Alejandro Gonzalez drawing assists for the Chargers, who host a district tournament game on Wednesday.
Courtland (6-8-1, 5-6) entertains Spotsylvania to close out the regular season on Monday.
MASSAPONAX 4,
STAFFORD 0
Tareq Al Jumaili scored two goals, while Gadsoni Abel and Godfrey Abel tallied a goal each for Massaponax in a Commonwealth District shutout win.
Lincoln Graham, Gabe Bailey and Julius Williams all finished with assists for the Panthers. Jacob Montgomery made three saves.
Next, Massaponax will have Mountain View arriving to their home field on Friday.
BASEBALL
CHANCELLOR 10,
COURTLAND 3
George Aste pitched a complete game, striking out four, and added a hit, three RBIs and a run scored to lead Chancellor to a Senior Night win.
Kyle Kaiser (three RBIs) and Mike Adams (two RBIs) added two hits each for the Chargers.
Trevor Ferares, Ty Lowe and Owen Reilly had two hits each for Courtland.
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|000
|111
|0
|—
|3
|6
|5
|Chancellor
|003
|520
|x
|—
|10
|7
|2
Ct—n/a. GEORGE ASTE and Kyle Kaiser.
NORTH STAFFORD 8,
BROOKE POINT 4
Micah Kruzel drove home three runs on two hits, Mike Bennett picked up his fifth win of the season on the mound, and North Stafford defeated visiting Brooke Point in Commonwealth District action.
Owen Ledford had two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Wolverines (13-8, 5-5), and Jake Via pitched two scoreless frames in relief.
Ryan Bellamy had two RBIs on two hits for the Black-Hawks.
North Stafford hosts Riverbend on Tuesday on Senior Night.
|R
|H
|E
|Brooke Point
|001
|120
|0
|—
|4
|8
|2
|North Stafford
|121
|202
|x
|—
|8
|8
|3
RYAN BELLAMY, Kevin Haynes (4), Jason Kaiser (5) Jaden Isidro (6) and Dillon Taylor. MIKE BENNETT, Jake Via (6), and Elmer Figueroa.
STAFFORD 7,
MASSAPONAX 6
Robert Baker pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win as Stafford scored two in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat visiting Massaponax in Commowealth District play.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|001
|104
|0
|—
|6
|4
|2
|Stafford
|030
|112
|x
|—
|7
|7
|3
Jack Clements, JOHN FANTRO (6) and n/a. Helmuth Braendael, Grant Fuller (5), ROBERT BAKER (6) and n/a.
COLONIAL BEACH 6,
WEST POINT 3
David Cable had a two-RBI single during the Drifters’ 6-3 nondistrict road win.
Colonial Beach wraps up its regular season at 9-11 overall.
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|050
|010
|0
|—
|6
|7
|1
|West Point
|000
|230
|0
|—
|3
|4
|1
GARRETT MOTHERSHEAD, Stephen Lilley (7) and Cole Setliff. ROWE and Uzel.
SOFTBALL
KING GEORGE 4,
COLONIAL FORGE 3
Mya Lyburn had two RBIs,Lauren Sheehan tripled and scored twice, and King George defeated host Colonial Forge in a rain-shortened nondistrict game.
Aliyah Smith singled in all three of her plate appearances, and Amber Hunte doubled and scored for the Eagles, who visit Mountain View on Tuesday.
|R
|H
|E
|King George
|101
|11
|—
|4
|6
|3
|Colonial Forge
|200
|01
|—
|3
|6
|6
PAIGE BAKER and Mya Lyburn. KAYLA STEPHENSON and Tessa Genovese.
COURTLAND 8,
CHANCELLOR 5
Ronni Howard had four hits, including a triple, and four stolen bases to lead the Cougars in their Battlefield District road victory.
Alana Tilden and Hailey Bruce also had multiple hits for Courtland.
For Chancellor, Sam Tillman went 3-for-4 and Kaitlyn Bestick added multiple hits.
Courtland (11-5, 7-3) will host Spotsylvania on Monday afternoon for its Senior Day.
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|230
|111
|0
|—
|8
|11
|1
|Chancellor
|200
|011
|1
|—
|5
|6
|1
CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux. REGAN BESTICK and Sarah Tiller.
MASSAPONAX 4,
STAFFORD 0
Massaponax catcher Rachel Foster went 3-for-3 with two homers and four RBIs in a 4-0 Commonwealth District victory at Stafford.
Brenna Morefield had two hits for the Panthers, who will return to their home field on Monday to face off against North Stafford.
Caroline Adams had two hits for Stafford.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|102
|010
|0
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Stafford
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|5
|0
PAYTON KILMER and Rachel Foster.EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Bosket.
GIRLS LACROSSE
MASSAPONAX 15,
BROOKE POINT 2
Olivia Berg paced the Panthers’ stellar offense with three goals and two assists as Massaponax comfortably took down Brooke Point 15-2 in a Commonwealth District matchup.
Ellie Butler had four goals and Grace Pietro added three. Rounding out the scoring was Jadynn Miller, Micaela Newton, Savannah Jaworski, Myah Berkley and Lizzie Denecke with one goal apiece.
GIRLS TENNIS
JAMES MONROE 5,
COURTLAND 1
Singles: Haley Caspersen (JM) d. Laureen Michaud, 6-1, 6-2; Winnie Hall (JM) d. Rebecca Smith, 6-1, 6-0; Angel Williams (Ct) d. Kelsey Duprey, 6-4, 2-6, 2-6; Clare Kingsley (JM) d. Emma Flowers 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Gabby Manning (JM) d. Ellie Holt, 6-2, 6-2.
BOYS TENNIS
JAMES MONROE 5,
COURTLAND 0
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. Matthew Leonard, 6-0, 6-1; Noah Adams (JM) d. John Freemyers, 6-3, 7-5; Nathan Payne (JM) d. Will Sides, 6-1, 6-1; Cooper Sims (JM) d. Makeen Sprinkle, 6-4, 6-1; Levi Hoffman (JM) d. David Ruiz-Rivera, 6-1, 6-0; Billy Virganic (Ct) leading Micah Dornbusch, 6-4, 2-5 (DNF).
Thursday’s results
GOLF
DAC CHAMPIONSHIP
Trinity Christian’s Jenna Gibson won the individual Delaney Athletic Conference title on Thursday at Fauquier Spring Country Club.
Callum McDaniel, Fredericksburg Christian’s lone entrant, carded a 54 to finish in a tie for eighth.
Results: 1. Jenna Gibson (Trinity Christian) 40, 2. Luke Rodgers (Highland) 42, t3. Thomas Mossburg (Wakefield) 43, t3. Connor Gamma (Randolph-Macon) 43, 5. Carson Buss (Hi) 44, 6. Grayson Thornhill (Hi) 48, 7. Ian Mounts (R-M) 49, t8. Callum McDaniel (FCS) 54, t8. Reagan Dupler (TC) 54, 10. Max You (Wa) 57, 11. Luke Stern (Hi) 58, 12. Hailey Bulmer (Hi) 59.
BOYS TENNIS
JAMES MONROE 9,
CAROLINE 0
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. Chandler Morris 10-2; Noah Adams (JM) d. Kyle Lloyd 10-0; Cooper Sims (JM) d. Andrew Parker 10-1; Levi Hoffman (JM) d. Regan Brown 10-1; Micah Dornbush (JM) d. Christian Celestino 10-0; Will Rowe (JM) d. Aidan Huff 10-0.
Doubles: Adams/Sims (JM) d. Morris/Parker 10-0; Marcus Larme/Mike Montere (JM) d.Lloyd/Brown 10-0; Grey Dameron/Chris Sniffen (JM) d. Celestino/Huff 8-5.
MASSAPONAX 7,
STAFFORD 2
Singles: Connor Hyldahl (Ma) d. Luke Osleger, 10-1; Donny Brewster (Ma) d. Eric Ngo, 10-0; Kaleb Dougherty (Ma) d. Nesta Fletcher, 10-2; Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Zach Allen, 10-0; Jacob Lohman (Ma) d. Henry Melson, 10-3; Henry Counsell (St) d. Harrison Gagnon, 10-4.
Doubles: Hyldahl/D. Brewster (Ma) d. Osleger/Ngo, 10-1; Dougherty/N. Brewster (Ma) d. Fletcher/Allen, 10-5; Melson/Counsell (St) d. Lohman/Gagnon, 10-2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BRENTSVILLE 15,
JAMES MONROE 14
Caroline Wack accumulated seven goals, while Morgan Rigual totaled three goals and one assist for James Monroe, but visiting Brentsville escaped with an Evergreen District win.
Carrie Stinchcomb added two scores, and Taylor Hough and Rosa Williams each scored once for the Yellow Jackets.
Gina Elkin added an assists and goalie Rahkiya Lane accounted for eight saves for JM.