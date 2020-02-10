Senior Shay Walker won the girls’ 100-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke to help Mountain View finish second in Monday’s Region 5D swimming championships in Christiansburg.
Teammates Georgia Johnson (200 IM) and Lena Steckler (100 backstroke) also won events for the Wildcats, who finished 12 points behind team champion Albemarle. Mountain View also won the 200 medley relay, and Brooke Point’s Natalie Hidrobo claimed the 50 free.
Stafford’s boys finished second behind Albemarle, thanks to event wins from Ben Eichberg (100 breast) and the 200 free relay team. Brooke Point’s Colin Feliciano claimed the 200 IM.
The Class 5 state meet will be held Feb. 21 at George Mason University.
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. Albemarle 482; 2. Stafford 383; 3. Brooke Point 321; 4. Mountain View 209; 5. Patrick Henry 200; 6. North Stafford 163; 7. Harrisonburg 100.
200 medley relay: 1. Albemarle 1:38.06, 2. Stafford 1:39.65, 3. Brooke Point 1:41.47.
200 free: 1. Kastra (Alb) 1:49.07, 2. Jonah Unruh (St) 1:52.48, 3. Pilkey (Alb) 1:55.71.
200 IM: 1. Colin Feliciano (BP) 1:56.50, 2. Ben Eichberg (St) 1:57.12; 3. Cross (Alb) 2:00.64.
50 free: 1. Davis (Hbg) 21.43, 2. Micah Hunt (BP) 23.03, 3. Luke Osleger (Staf) 25.05.
100 butterfly: 1. Teixeira (Alb) 53.55, 2. Smith (Alb) 53.78, 3. Devin Bateman (St) 54.51.
100 freestyle: 1. Davis (Alb) 46.50, 2. Cross (Alb) 48.39, 3. Osleger (St) 50.05.
500 freestyle: 1. Katstra (Alb) 4:59.12, 2. Unruh (St) 5:04.48, 3. Peyton Meyer (MV) 5:13.43.
200 free relay: 1. Stafford 1:30.41, 2. Albemarle 1:31.44, 3. Brooke Point 1:32.87.
100 backstroke: 1. Cross (Alb) 55.07, 2. Teixeira (Alb) 56.09, 3. Jack Spinnanger (St) 56.36.
100 breaststroke: 1. Eichberg (St) 58.77, 2. Feliciano (BP) 1:00.29, 3. Cross (Alb) 1:01.17.
400 free relay: 1. Albemarle 3:20.29, 2. Brooke Point 3:28.08, 3. Stafford 3:32.06.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Albemarle 437, 2. Mountain View 425, 3. Patrick Henry 384, 4. Brooke Point 195, 5. Harrisonburg 174, 6. Stafford 150, 7. North Stafford 69.
200 medley relay: 1. Mountain View 1:48.89, 2. Patrick Henry 1:48.95, 3. Albemarle 1:52.98.
200 free: 1. Isbell (PH) 1:54.90, 2. Anka Whelan (MV) 1:57.15, 3. Wells (Alb) 1:59.29.
200 IM: 1. Georgia Johnson (MV) 2:05.98, 2. Moody (Alb) 2:11.66, 3. McCay (Hbg) 2:14.63.
50 free: 1. Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 24.40, 2. Chloe Schmitz (MV) 25.67; 3. O’Reilly (MV) 25.83.
100 butterfly: 1. John (PH) 57.55, 2. Wells (Alb) 1:00.02, 3. Shay Walker (MV) 1:00.60.
100 freestyle: 1. Walker (MV) 54.08, 2. Johnson (MV) 54.16, 3. Sikman (Alb) 55.38.
500 freestyle: 1. Knisely (PH) 4:55.94, 2. Whelan (MV) 5:14.25, 3. Huang (Alb) 5:15.36.
200 free relay: 1. Albemarle 1:43.12, 2. Harrisonburg 1:43.22, 3. Mountain View 1:44.80.
100 backstroke: 1. Lena Steckler (MV) 58.09, 2. John (PH) 58.59, 3. Knisely (PH) 58.67.
100 breaststroke: 1. Walker (MV) 1:07.07, 2. Constantin (Hbg) 1:08.47, 3. Summerlin (PH) 1:10.24.
400 free relay: 1. Albemarle 3:36.87, 2. Mountain View 3:39.04, 3. Patrick Henry 3:43.35.
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVERBEND 48, BROOKE POINT 43
Marquees Foster scored 10 of his 13 points as the visiting Bears held off the Black-Hawks.
Andy Castillo had 16 points for Riverbend (6–5, 9–11), which closes its regular season on Tuesday at home against North Stafford.
Deshaun Myers had 15 for Brooke Point (2–9, 5–15), which visits Mountain View Tuesday.
|Riverbend
|14
|8
|13
|13
|—
|48
|Brooke Point
|10
|15
|10
|8
|—
|43
Riverbend (6–5, 9–11): Andy Castillo 16, Darrell Coleman 9, Jalen Suber 19, Nate Sherman 2, Logan Suber 3, Marquees Foster 13, Quan Johnson 0, Tajae Moore 4. Totals: 18 5–10 48.
Brooke Point (2–9, 5–15): Deshaun Myers 13, Christian Taylor 5, Ty Wright 0, Gary Moran 0, DeShawn Henderson 0, Xavier Purnell 10, Avante Nation 3, Eric Mason 3, Matt Harris 6, Michael Hammond 2. Totals: 12 12–13 43.
3-pointers: Riverbend 7 (Castillo 2, J. Suber 2, Foster 2, L. Suber); Brooke Point 7 (Myers 2, Harris 2, Taylor, Mason, Nation).
COLONIAL BEACH 60, NORTHUMBERLAND 45
Tavares Lucas had13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help lead visiting Colonial Beach to a Northern Neck District win.
Corvion Davis added 17 points for the Drifters, who visit Rappahannock on Thursday.
|Colonial Beach
|8
|24
|15
|13
|—
|60
|Northumberland
|11
|12
|11
|11
|—
|45
Colonial Beach (16-5, 7-2): Corvion Davis 17, Tavares Lucas 13, Charles Pietras 3, Zaccheus Courtney 5, MJ Virgil 3, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 11, Trey Pietras 5, Tyson Lasse 0, Shaun Johnson 0, Seth Jewell 3. Totals: 24 6-11 60.
Northumberland: D. Palmer 4, D. Kelly 3, M. Walker 15, L. Churchill 3, J. Morris 7, J. Toulson 6, J. Norris 1, M. Carter 6. Totals: 16 7-14 45.
3-pointers: CB 6 (Davis, Lucas, C. Pietras, Jett, T. Pietras, Jewell). Northumberland 6 (Walker 4, Kelly, Carter).
CHRISTCHURCH 60, FREDERICSKBURG CHRISTIAN 41
Caleb Deveau had 12 points and Elijah Lambros grabbed 12 rebounds, but Fredericksburg Christian fell nonconference road action.
Luke Chilton block five shots for the Eagles, who host Trinity Christian on Thursday.
|Fredericksburg Christian
|7
|6
|13
|15
|—
|41
|Christchurch
|13
|16
|19
|12
|—
|60
Fredericksburg Christian (8-13): John Varlas 4, Caleb Deveau 12, Elijah Lambros 3, Tyler Madison 4, Joshua Hill 7, Blake Johnson 7, Nick Miller 0, Luke Chilton 2, Tyson Jones 0, Kaleb Van Hoven 2. Totals: 15 4-7 41.
Christchurch (5-13): DJ Sims 15, Jaden Baker 21, Cooper Leeman 2, Andrew Jones 2, Jaylen Wood 5, Maurice Hudgins 2, Jack Barker 3, Antonio Bagby 6, Mikie Lawson 2, Jackson Tao 2. Totals: 24 9-12 60.
3-pointers: FCS 7 (Deveau 4, Varlas, Lambros, Hill). Christchurch 3 (Baker 2, Barker).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTHUMBERLAND 50, COLONIAL BEACH 46
Colonial Beach mounted a second half comeback attempt, but came up just short in a Northern Neck District home loss.
Kennedy Muse had 20 points to lead the Drifters, who visit Washington & Lee on Tuesday.
|Northumberland
|9
|18
|9
|14
|—
|50
|Colonial Beach
|5
|11
|12
|18
|—
|46
Northumberland (7-11): Baker 1, Drake 4, Thompson 2, Feldon 29, Johnson 13, Morris 1. Totals: 15 17-30 50.
Colonial Beach (9-11, 2-6): Leah Phillips 4, Kennedy Muse 20, Ragen Gibson 0, Litany Hostler 4, Cora Bowler 5, Jadyn McGinniss 0, Lamiija Samuel 4, Camari Davis 9, McKenzie Quail 0. Totals: 16 10-21 46.
3-pointers: Northumberland 3 (Feldon 3). CB 4 (Muse 4).
Saturday’s result
BOYS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 63, NORTHUMBERLAND 58 (OT)
Andrew Pitts scored seven of his game-high 20 points, including 5-for-6 effort from the free throw line, in overtime to help Mountain View escape with a nondistrict road win.
|Mountain View
|18
|12
|15
|6
|12
|—
|63
|Northumberland
|17
|9
|15
|10
|7
|—
|58
Mountain View (8-13): Will Hamill 4, Duncan Beaumont 5, Andrew Pitts 20, Jabez Clark 12, Darius Crouch 2, Jordan Jackson 0, Braden Jory 15, Derek Altstaetter 5, Slater Sparks 0. Totals: FG FTM-FTA Pts.
Nortumberland: D. Palmer 2, D. Keily 9, M. Walker 10, L. Churchill 11, J. Morris 10, A. West 2, J. Toulson 11, J. Norris 3. Totals: 23 9-19 58.
3-pointers: MV 8 (Clark 3, Jory 3, Beaumont, Pitts). Nortumberland 3 (Walker 2, Keily).
