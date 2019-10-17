Jianna Bautch helped lead the charge on her Senior Night with seven kills, 11 aces and six digs to lift Mountain View over Brooke Point, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20, in Commonwealth District volleyball action on Thursday night.
Brenna Futrell posted four kills, three aces and eight digs. Nella Bayard had seven kills, while Nalani McBride secured eight dimes and 20 digs. Isa Diaz and Lorin Ceser finished with 15 and 11 assists, respectively.
Mountain View will play at Colonial Forge in the Commonwealth District Tournament on a Wednesday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3,
STAFFORD 2
Battling through a five-set match would ultimately end in Colonial Forge’s favor, 25-22, 18-25, 25-7, 21-25, 15-11, and the Eagles clinched the top seed in the upcoming Commonwealth District tournament.
Haley Smalls led the way with 17 kills, Kailey Schoolfield had 12 and Joselyn Jones added 10 for the Eagles. Paityn Walker finished with 40 assists, 15 digs and three aces. Lauren Hyman and Sydney Clarke totaled 12 and eight digs, respectively.
Ina Aoelua’s 16 kills and Kylee Thomas’ 11 paced Stafford’s offense, while Addie Harding pitched in nine digs.
Colonial Forge hosts Mountain View in Wednesday’s district tournament’s opening round.
KING GEORGE 3, JM 0
Several contributions helped give King George secure a 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 Battlefield District win.
Emma Birkitt had 28 assists, 2 kills and six digs for the Foxes (14-9, 7-2). Jaylin Washington added seven aces, with Kellie Bentz totaling 14 kills and seven digs. Megan Andrews racked up seven kills and Jenah Deike chipped in four of her own. Lauren Wentzel led the defense with two aces, 22 digs and 17 dimes.
On James Monroe’s side, Staci Tate notched 13 assists, four blocks and five digs. Virginia Howard went for seven kills and 15 digs. Scarlett Allen finished with a line of five blocks, two kills and six digs.
FCS 3, WAKEFIELD 0
Sydney Whittaker and Paige Bachman led the Eagles’ offense with 10 and nine kills, respectively, in a three-set Delaney Athletic Conference win (25-14, 25-13, 25-17).
Emma Shaeffer collected 30 assists for Fredericksburg Christian. The team combined for 15 aces total.
The Eagles (15-8) bring Collegiate to their home floor on Tuesday.
RAPPAHANNOCK 3,
COLONIAL BEACH 0
Cynari Davis had two kills and one block for Colonial Beach, but Rappahannock would pick up a 25-8, 25-22, 25-20.
Katelyn Franks and Taylor Moss both tallied two aces and one kill each the Drifters (7-9).
MASSAPONAX 3,
COURTLAND 1
After dropping the first set, Massaponax would turn things around and find a spark from Mackenzie Green’s 22 kills and 19 digs, en route to a 23-25, 29-27, 25-22, 25-20 nondistrict win.
Kimberly Dishman and Makayla Wonpat both notched 18 digs for the Panthers, while Wonpat also added 11 dimes. Caroline Thomas had four kills and two blocks. Mya Green distributed 32 assists.
Olivia Haynes led Courtland’s attack with 17 kills and 17 digs. Amanda Trapp posted 11 kills and 17 digs. Macy Burnette chipped in 25 digs and Alexa Walsh tallied 42 assists.
Massaponax (13-3) will start up Commonwealth District tournament play next week.
RAPPAHANNOCK 3,
COLONIAL BEACH 0
Cynari Davis had two kills and one block for Colonial Beach but Rappahannock got the 25-8, 25-22, 25-20 Northern Neck District win.
Katelyn Franks and Taylor Moss both tallied two aces and one kill each for the Drifters (7-9).
CHANCELLOR 3,
EASTERN VIEW 0
Anna Anderson’s nine kills, Mary Fisher’s 10 digs and M’laya Ainsworth’s 24 assists all stood out for the Chargers’ 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 Battlefield District win.
Chancellor (10-8, 8-1) heads to King George on Tuesday.
NORTH STAFFORD 3,
RIVERBEND 1
Victoria Barrett had 28 kills, 23 digs, three aces and two blocks, while Aubrey Lynch and Izabella Allen combined for 36 assists to help North Stafford earn a 25-18, 30-28, 23-25, 25-17 Commonwealth District volleyball win at Riverbend on Thursday night.
Gabby Figueroa added 10 kills, four blocks and two aces; Alayna Woodall 17 digs and three aces; and Xianna Dixon six kills for the Wolverines (11-3 district), who play in the district tournament on Wednesday.
Zoe Topper and Mallory Burns led Riverbend in kills with 12 and 11, respectively. Cassiday Plucker directed the attack with 35 assists, while Sarah Statler (21 digs) and Jordan O’Dell (17 digs) led the defensive effort.
SPOTSYLVANIA 3,
CAROLINE 1
Nhiya Dewer performed well offensively for Caroline with eight kills and six digs, but the Cavaliers would suffer a defeat in four sets to Spotsylvania (25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22).
Teammate Holly Trout added two aces and 34 digs. Lydia Tillapaugh had three aces and five kills.
FIELD HOCKEY
CAROLINE 2,
SPOTSYLVANIA 0
Madalyn Smith and Jayla Hill each netted a goal, with the latter coming off of a stroke, to give Caroline a Battlefield District field hockey win over visiting Spotsylvania on Thursday night.
The Cavaliers visit James Monroe on Tuesday.
RIVERBEND 4,
NORTH STAFFORD 0
Jayden Moon exploded for a hat trick, Gabby Delcoco added a goal of her own, and the Riverbend Bears ended their regular season with a dominant Commonwealth District win over North Stafford.
Rachel Izy and Carolina Dedecker both chipped in an assist for Riverbend (6-9, 4-8). Goalie Kierra Byrd won the shutout.
STAFFORD 2,
COLONIAL FORGE 1
Lexi Bove and Alaina McCoy totaled a goal and an assist apiece to lead the Indians in their Commonwealth District victory.
Aaryn Boatwright scored the lone goal for Colonial Forge.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3,
BROOKE POINT 0
Lizzie Ranberger, Madi Hyatt and Mackenzie Proffitt all tallied one goal apiece, boosting the Wildcats to a shutout win in the Commonwealth District.
Mountain View next hosts Massaponax in the district semifinals Wednesday.
