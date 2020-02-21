Maya Taylor hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead North Stafford to a road 51-48 win at Brooke Point in the Region 5D girls basketball first round on Friday night.
Makayla Johnson added 12 and Desiree Roy contributed 10 in the win. The Wolverines will travel to Patrick Henry-Ashland on Tuesday.
Ayanna Parker paced Brooke Point with 13 points.
North Stafford (11-9): Makayla Johnson 12, Kaliyah Bradley 2, Maggy Duckett 3, Maya Taylor 21, Lauren Farace 0, Cayla Thomas 0, Noelia Cevalos 0, Desiree Roy 10, Olivia Mickins 0, Kendra Brooks 0, Erica Lee 0, Faliyah Opoku 0. Totals: 21 0-6 51.
Brooke Point (14-7): Kylie Thout 5, Alexis Cochran 2, Eryka Avery 5, Cadasia Hyslop 4, Ayanna Parker 13, Jaylin Pressley 8, Jaylyn Brown 2, Zamaria Hutchinson 9, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 0, Solaris Serrano 0. Totals: 19 5-7 48.
3-pointers: NS 9 (Taylor 5, Johnson 2, Cavalos, Duckett). BP 5 (Parker 3, Avery, Hutchinson).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
JAMES MONROE 61, INDEPENDENCE 46
Harmoni Swain’s game-high 20 points led four additional James Monroe double-digit scorers in the Yellow Jackets’ Region 3B first round win over Independence.
Nia Bryant and ZaNiya Young finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Amathy Chol added 11.
James Monroe travels to Maggie Walker on Tuesday for the region’s quarterfinal round.
Independence: Shackford 12, Timmons 8, Goukoye 8, Womack 8, Cline 5, Grimes 3, Gumaste 2, Patterson 0, Smith 0. Totals: 18 9-18 46.
James Monroe (11-12): Harmoni Swain 20, Nia Bryant 14, ZaNiya Young 12, Amathy Chol 11, Isabel Whitman 4, Tianna Firms 0, Torjhae Ferguson 0. Totals: 19 18-32 61.
3-pointers: Independence 1 (Grimes). JM 5 (Young 4, Bryant).
COLONIAL FORGE 63, PATRIOT 60
Despite a tough challenge from Patriot, the Eagles of Colonial Forge were able to advance into the Region 6B semifinals with a win on Friday night.
Cameron Downs led all scorers with 23 points. Le’Taysha Arrington added 14 for Colonial Forge.
Patriot: Kiley Smith 2, Nyah Prince 4, Elena Bertrand 5, Caitlin Blackman 19, Emily Casey 0, Mackenzie Banks 0, Addisyn Banks 3, Kayla Amoah 10, Malorie Upperman 0, Lauryn Moore 16, Briana Griffin 1. Totals: 60.
Colonial Forge (16-5): Isabella Wylie 0, Riley Morrison 9, Kelli Coleman 0, Avery Hartenstein 2, Brayla Bogier 6, Cameron Downs 23, Riley Delcore 0, Jenna Grey 9, Ashlee Fortier 0, Le’Taysha Arrington 14. Totals: 63.
3-pointers: Patriot 9 (Moore 4, Blackman 3, Prince, M. Banks). CF 7 (Downs 3, Grey 3, Morrison).
ALBEMARLE 60, MOUNTAIN VIEW 24
Emma Stalteri had a team-high seven points for Mountain View but the Wildcats fell to Albemarle in the Region 5D tournament’s first round.
Mountain View (9-14): Emma Stalteri 7, Jasmine Alexander 5, Janelle Anderson 4, Erica McBrayer 3, Caroline Pollock 2, Nia St Cyr 1, To’seana Hook 1, Taleah Gaither 1, Tiara Bigelow 0. Totals: 5 13-19 24.
Albemarle: Sylvie Jackson 18, Amaya Pendleton 17, MarQuelah Wilson 11, Amanda Warlick 4, Jamie Rademacher 4, Sanaa Wilson 2, Kaley Maynard 2, Erin Strider. Totals: 16 26-32 60.
3-pointers: Mountain View 1 (Alexander). Albemarle 2 (Jackson).
WRESTLING
CLASS 4 — DAY 1
Eastern View currently sits in fifth and Orange in sixth after the first day of the Class 4 VHSL state championships being held at Tuscarora High School in Lessburg.
Both the Cyclones and Hornets have three wrestlers alive in the Saturday’s championship semifinals. Culpeper (two), Spotsylvania, Caroline and Courtland also have wrestlers still in the hunt for state titles.
Team Standings: 1. Fauquier 78, 2. Great Bridge 76.5, 3. Liberty (Bealeton) 67.5, 4. Jefferson Forest, 5. Eastern View 58, 6. Orange 49, 16. Culpeper 22, t22. Caroline 14, t24. Louisa 13, t27. Spotsylvania 12.5, 29. King George 11, t31. Courtland 8.
Local championship semifinalists: 120—Moses Wilson (Sp); 126—Blake Wilson (Or); 132—Johnny Laird (EV); 145—David Steigler (Or), James Dosado (Ca); 152—AJ Marshall (Cu); 160—Drew Shurina (EV); 170—Cris Reynoso (Ct); 195—CJ Taylor (EV), Truth Wilson (Or); 285—Bracken Hibbert (Cu).
CLASS 5 — DAY 1
Brooke Point holds a 18.5 point lead over Nansemond River after thr first day of the VHSL Class 5 state championships being held at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn.
The Black–Hawks have five wrestlers still in contention for individual state titles. Mountain View, currently in third place as a team has three wrestlers still vying for state titles.
The meet concludes Saturday.
Team Standings: 1. Brooke Point 89, 2. Nansemond River 70.5, 3. Mountain View 62, 4. J.R. Tucker 52.5, 5. Frank Cox 51.5, t14. North Stafford 29.
Local championship semifinalists: 106—Parker Trahan (BP); 120—Bruno Alves (BP); 126—Christopher Lee (BP); 132—Travis Harris (BP); 145—Elijah White (MV); 152—Brenden Olszta (BP); 170—Joel Garza (MV); 220—Stone Summers (MV).
CLASS 6 — DAY 1
No Fredericksburg-area school is in contention for the team title, but four wrestlers are still vying for individual titles after Friday’s action in the VHSL Class 6 Championships at Robinson High School in Fairfax.
Riverbend has two athletes still alive heading into Saturday’s matches, while Colonial Forge and Massaponax each have one.
Team Standings: 1. Oscar Smith 82, 2. Kellam 65, 3. Forest Park 51.5, 4. Woodbridge 47.5, 5. Robinson 35.5, 7. Riverbend, 28. Colonial Forge 10, t31. Massaponax 8.
Local championship semifinalists: 113—Austin Pollard (CF); 138—Nathaniel Taylor (Rb); 160—Lennon Soaper (Rb); 220—Brian Jackson (Ma).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 49, BATTLEFIELD 48
Dorion Staples tallied a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds to spark Massaponax to a thrilling 49-48 overtime win against visiting Battlefield in the Region 6B boys basketball quarterfinals on Friday night.
Arkese Claiborne had 10 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. Alphonzo Williams added seven rebounds for the Panthers, who visit Patriot on Tuesday for the tournament’s semifinal round.
Battlefield (13-12): Radford 13, Bounds 12, Stenson 12, Olds 3, Tennant 3, Yumul 3, Williams 2. Totals: 17 9-13 48.
Massaponax (18-5): Arkese Claiborne 18, Dorion Staples 15, Alphonzo Williams 10, Carlton Jacobs 4, Amenique Roberts 2, Noryen Lasley 0, Lanxton Athy 0, Tyheem Kimble 0. Totals: 17 13-24 49.
3-pointers: Battlefield 5 (Bounds 2, Yumul, Tennant, Stenson). Massaponax 2 (Staples, Jacobs).
COLONIAL BEACH 40, LANCASTER 37
Tavares Lucas had a team-high 10 points and Corvion Davis chipped in nine points and seven rebounds to help Colonial Beach edge Lancaster for the Northern Neck District tournament championship.
Zaccheus Courtney contributed eight points for the Drifters, who host Rappahannock on Monday for the Region 1A quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
Colonial Beach (19-5): Tavares Lucas 10, Corion Davis 9, Zaccheus Courtney 8, Jace Jett 6, Trey Pietras 5, Tyson Lasse 2, MJ Virgil 0, Seth Jewell 0. Totals: 18 0-2 40.
Lancaster (16-6): Curry 11, Moody 11, Lee 4, Smith 3, Lee 3, Davenport 3, Wilson 2, Sutton 0. Totals: 13 3-6 37.
3-pointers: Colonial Beach 4 (Jett 2, Pietras, Davis). Lancaster 8 (Moody 3, Curry 3, Lee, Davenport).
CHURCH HILL 70, CARMEL 60
The balanced scoring attack from Church Hill proved to be to much for Carmel as they dropped a crucial game on the road last night.
Four players were in double figures for Church Hill.
Joshua Campbell had 24 points for Carmel to lead all scorers.
Carmel (14-11): Kyle Williams 2, Maurice Vincent 7, Devawn White 9, Joshua Campbell 24, Elijah Roye 7, Jedidiah Danaher 2, Philip Bou khalil 4, Malakai Whittaker 5. Totals: 22 10-14 60.
Church Hill: Hicks 2, Wilson 17, Bracey 12, Jackson 17, Tuell 22. Totals: 28 4-16 70.
3-pointers: Carmel 5 (Campbell 3, Vincent, Whittaker). Church Hill 10 (Bracey 4, Tuell 3, Jackson 2, Wilson).
