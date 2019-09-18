Grayson Wood shot a 38 to win medalist honors as James Monroe closed out Battlefield District regular-season play with a 180-196 victory over Chancellor at Fredericksburg Country Club on Wednesday.
The victory clinched a 12-0 regular season for the Yellow Jackets heading into Monday’s district championship at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club.
James Monroe (180): Grayson Wood 38, Noah Adams 43, Wiley Furner-Moore 49, Cooper Sims 50.
Chancellor (196): Kai Crockett 43, Mason Sheets 49, Nick Gregory 52, Will Earnesty 52.
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT AUGUSTINE
Andrew Watson carded a 38 to win medalist honors for Mountain View, but Colonial Forge edged the Wildcats and North Stafford for the team win at Augustine Golf Club.
Colonial Forge (180): Gabe Cook 43, Rhonan Muller 45, AJ Hartley 45, Eric Saether 47.
Mountain View (183): Andrew Watson 38, Aiven Thomas 47, Ryan Hall 49, Tucker Tidwell 49.
North Stafford (208): Lexie Gaston 48, Phoenix Rash 51, Kaiden Rash 52, Nate Lumpkins 57.
TRI-MATCH AT MEADOWS FARMS
Rachel Detore finished with a score of 39 to win medalist honors for Spotsylvania, but Eastern View topped the Knights and Massaponax on the Waterfall Nine at Meadows Farms Golf Course.
Spotsylvania takes on King George at Pendleton Golf Club on Thursday.
Eastern View (177): Robert Scott 40, Nathan Amos 44, Peter Scott 45, Gavin Utley 48.
Spotsylvania (189): Rachel Detore 39, Troy Moskowitz 49, Bryce Daltan 49, Jack DiFilippo 52.
Massaponax (192): Andrew Steis 46, Brooke Vaillancourt 46, Sydney Vaillancourt 47, Dylan Allen 53.
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, POTOMAC 0
Jianna Bautch had six kills, six aces and six digs to help Mountian View get a 25-21, 25-7, 25-20 nondistrict home win.
Callie Knight added four aces, while Nalani McDribe supplied 15 dimes for the Wildcats (5-7), who host Stafford on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
QUAD MEET AT SPOTSYLVANIA
James Monroe’s Alex Kolar won the boys races and Massaponax’ Kayl Kosco won the girls race, while the Yellow Jackets swept both ream races.
Boys team results: 1. James Monroe 40, 2. Massaponax (score n/a), 3. Chancellor 64, 4. Spotsylvania 68.
Boys individual results: 1. Alex Kolar (JM) 17:01, 2. Aiden Ridderhof (JM) 17:19, 3. Connor Adkins (Ch) 18:08, 4. Nathans Richardson (Ma) 18:25, 5. Ian Yansack (Ma) 18:30.
Girls team results: 1. James Monroe 27, 2. Chancellor 45, 3. Massaponax 54.
Girls individual results: 1. Kayl Kosco (Ma) 22:03, 2. Carrie Stinchcomb (JM) 22:21, 3. Ana Heller (JM) 22:34, 4. McLaren Reed (JM) 22:42, 5. Rebekah Bautista (Ma) 22:52.
