James Monroe golfer Grayson Wood shot a 76 to finish sixth at the Region 3B championship held at Greene Hills Country Club in Stanardsville on Wednesday.
By virtue of his finish, Wood earned an individual spot in the Class 3 state tournament to be played at Williamsburg National Golf Course on Oct. 15.
The Yellow Jackets finished in fifth as a team with a score of 357.
Mehrbaan Singh carded a 70 to win the individual title for team champion Independence (286). William Monroe (323) finished second.
James Monroe (357): Grayson Wood 76, Noah Adams 90, Gray Dameron 92, Wiley Furner-Moore 99.
FOOTBALL
ST. MICHAEL 28,
BLESSED SACRAMENT-HUGUENOT 13
St. Michael overcame seven turnovers behind a solid passing night from quarterback Jalen Smith, who threw two touchdown passes, to get a 28-13 football win at Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot on Friday night.
Shymarr Wright stood out rushing and receiving, while Hunter Showers had eight receptions and a score for the Warriors (4-1).
Defensively, Matthew Brown caused two fumbles, Colton Bubar had multiple sacks, and Melvin Spriggs and Jacob Baker dominated from their defensive line positions for St. Michael, which host the Virginia Spartans next Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
FRED. CHRISTIAN 3,
HIGHLAND 1
Taylor Thomas’ nine kills and 22 digs helped pave the way for Fredericksburg Christian to get a 25-7, 19-25, 25-14, 27-25 Delaney Athletic Conference win over Highland.
Sydney Whittaker had 17 kills and three aces, while Emma Shaeffer contributed 34 assists for the Eagles (11-7), travel north on Monday to take on Saint John Paul the Great.
FIELD HOCKEY
FRED. ACADEMY 3,
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 1
Sheridan Simes scored two goals and assisted on another, leading the Falcons to a home victory over Saint John Paul the Great.
Hope Amberger and Kylie Amberger each recorded an assist for Fredericksburg Academy. Riley Zuniga had six saves, with Emma Clements getting 10, including a saved stroke with a minute left in the game.
The Falcons (9-1) will next host St. Anne’s-Belfield on Tuesday.
