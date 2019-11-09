Shymarr Wright ran for 271 yards and five touchdowns to help visiting St. Michael avenge an its only lose of the season with a 39-22 win over Fuqua in the VISAA Division III semifinals in Farmville on Friday night.
Wright also was a standout defensively helping the Warriors (9-1) contain Falcons’ all-state quarterback Elijah Miller with nine tackles.
St. Michael’s senior quarterback Jalen Smith finished with 202 all purpose yards and the team’s remaining touchdown.
On defense, Matthew Brown recorded 16 tackles for the Warriors, who will visit Roanoke Catholic in Friday’s state championship game, at 7 p.m.
|St. Michael
|7
|7
|12
|13
|—
|39
|Fuqua
|7
|7
|0
|8
|—
|22
First Quarter
Fq—5-yard run (kick good)
SM—Shymarr Wright 5-yard run (Colton Bubar kick)
Second Quarter
SM—Shymarr Wright 10-yard run (Colton Bubar kick)
Fq—69-yard pass (kick good)
Third Quarter
SM—Shymarr Wright 50-yard run (kick failed)
SM—Shymarr Wright 35-yard run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
SM—Jalen Smith 20-yard run (Colton Bubar kick)
SM—Shymarr Wright 1-yard run (kick failed)
Fq—10-yard run (pass good)
|SM
|Fq
|First downs
|13
|14
|Rushes-yards
|37-348
|34-204
|Passing yards
|125
|143
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-13-1
|8-18-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|—
|Penalties-yards
|7-60
|5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: St. Michael—Shymarr Wright 23-271, 5TD; Jalen Smith 5-47, TD; Melvin Spriggs 7-24; Garret Baker 1-8; Hunter Showers 1-(-4).
PASSING: St. Michael—Jalen Smith 6-12-1, 125 yards.
RECEIVING: St. Michael—Chase Wormley 2-40; Melvin Spriggs 1-43; Colton Bubar 1-25; Garret Baker 1-11; Shymarr Wright 1-6.
FIELD HOCKEY
CAPE HENRY COLLEGIATE 2, FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY 0
Cameron Dodzik scored twice to to help Cape Henry Collegiate its third straight VISAA Division II championship 2-0 over Fredericksburg Academy on Saturday at Evergreen Sportsplex in Leesburg.
The Delaney Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament champions Falcons finished their season with a 17-2 record.
