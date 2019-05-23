Britt Yount allowed only one run in a complete-game effort as visiting Mountain View defeated Potomac 2-1 in the Region 5D baseball quarterfinals on Thursday evening.
TJ Johnson and Evan Hamill each tallied an RBI for the Wildcats (10-11) who travel to Halifax in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.
BRITT YOUNT and Cameron Murray. BRADEN MACK and n/a.
BASEBALL
RIVERBEND 11,
THOMAS DALE 3
Tony Skinner had a stellar performance for the Riverbend Bears, going 4-for-4 and scoring three runs, while adding two doubles, a single and an RBI.
Fenix DiGiacomo belted a two-run homer and pitcher Aidan VanVickle caused seven strikeouts for the Bears.
AIDAN VANVICKLE and Ryan Swanson. KARSON JENNINGS and Cole Garrett.
SOFTBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 4,
STAFFORD 3
Teagan Levesque scored two runs and Caroline Pollock recorded two hits as Mountain View defeated visiting Stafford in the Region 5D quarterfinals.
The No. 1 seeded Wildcats (15-2) host Orange in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.
EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Bosket. JESSIE KANTOR and Annaliese Franklin.
RIVERBEND 7,
CLOVER HILL 0
Alexi Benson won the shutout as pitcher, striking out 12 and also tallying a double and RBI of her own as Riverbend defeated Clover Hill with relative ease in the Region 6B quarterfinal round.
Baylor Dunlap went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Courtney Jamison was 2-for-4 and had an RBI for the Bears, who will visit Cosby on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
H. Duncan, M. Williams (4), A. Latino (5) and S. Crafford. ALEXI BENSON and Kendall Jackson.
BOYS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 7,
KING GEORGE 0
Eli Carr tallied one goal and two assists as Chancellor defeated visiting King George in the Region 4B quarterfinals.
Rounding out the Chargers’ goal scorers were Jake Peterson, Josh Rasure, Anderson Vasquez, Jesse Ramirez, Dulier Caballero and Jack Grados. Andres Correa also had an assist.
Chancellor (18-0) hosts Hanover on Tuesday in the regional semifinal.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 10,
BROOKE POINT 0
Brooke Burzynski paced the offensive for Mountain View, totaling five goals and one assist as the Wildcats completed a shutout victory in the Region 5D quarterfinals.
Megan Watts scored three goals, while Cadee Hegarty and Marisol Zuniga chipped in two goals each for Mountain View. Morgan Dugan and Carly Lane had two assists apiece.
The Wildcats (15-2-2) host Harrisonburg in the region semifinal round next Tuesday.
RIVERBEND 7,
THOMAS DALE 1
Kenzie Burns totaled four goals and one assist to help visiting Riverbend roll to a 7-1 win in the Region 6B quarterfinals.
K.K. Butler, Aileen Garcia and Shelley Winebarger also scored, while Maddie Hummel, Jonna Berghoff and Madison Bauserman added assists for the Bears (9-5-3), who host Colonial Forge in Tuesday’s semifinals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BRENTSVILLE 13,
JAMES MONROE 12
Emma Delery and Liney Tirrell both had three goals and one assist for Brentsville, who narrowly defeated James Monroe in the 3B regional championship.
A Brentsville trio of Victoria Bruno, Sara Newlin, and Emily Lerch scored two goals each.
Caroline Wack and Carrie Stinchcomb led the way in James Monroe’s scoring, with five and three goals, respectively. Emma Kruss had two goals. Rosa Williams and Grace Marchosky each added one goal of their own. Rahkiya Lane completed 11 saves in goal.
BOYS TENNIS
ALBEMARLE 5,
MASSAPONAX 0
Singles: Zavan Fahim (A) d. Connor Hyldahl 6-1, 6-2; Lucas Balcells (A) d. Donny Brewster 6-1, 6-2; Kaleb Dougherty (Ma) & Jacob Edwards (A) split sets at 6-2 each; Benny Bigler-Wang (A) d. Nolan Brewster 6-1, 6-4; Henry Forsyth (A) d. Jacob Lohman 6-0, 6-2; Riley Hong (A) d. Harrison Gagnon 6-1, 6-0.
Note: Region 5D semifinal.
JAMES MONROE 5,
BRENTSVILLE 0
Singles: Adam Payne (JM) d. C. Newman, 6-7, 6-3, 2-1; Noah Adams (JM) d. J. Chismol, 6-2, 6-0; Nathan Payne (JM) d. M. White, 6-0, 6-3; Cooper Sims (JM) d. M. Bentes, 6-2, 6-1; Levin Hoffman (JM) d. B. Dalsymph, 6-3, 7-6; Micah Dornbush (JM) d. M. Arnold, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Adams/Sims (JM) d. Newman/White; A. Payne/Hoffman (JM) d. Chismol/Dalsymph; N. Payne/Dornbush (JM) d. Bentes/Arnold.
Note: Region 3B championship.
GIRLS TENNIS
MASSAPONAX 5,
HARRISONBURG 0
Singles: Alexa Brewster (Ma) d. Andrea Osinkosky, 6-0, 6-1; Katherine Sullivan (Ma) d. Sarah Earle, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Heather Whetzel, 6-2, 6-1; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Sabrina Gemld, 6-1, 6-0; Anna Wei (Ma) vs. Lucia Gabel, 6-2, 0-6, 2-1 (DNF); Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Jeslyn Liu, 6-2, 6-4.
Next Match: Massaponax will host Albemarle for the Region 5D title on Friday, at 2 p.m.