SWIMMING

FIVE-TEAM MEET AT FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY

The James Monroe boys finished 4-0, getting wins over Randolph-Macon Academy, Trinity Christian, Caroline and host Fredericksburg Academy.

On the girls side, Fredericksburg Academy closed the night with going 3-1 with wins over JM, Randolph-Macon and Caroline. Trinity Christian lead the way with four wins.

The following are the top Fredericksburg-area finishers in each event.

BOYS

Team results: JM 165 TC 87; JM 173, R-MA 77; JM 172, FA 82; JM 194, Caroline 54; FA 132, Caroline 89; TC 134, FA 96; R-MA 126, FA 109; TC 156, Caroline 71; R-MA 161, Caroline 67; TC 130, R-MA 107.

200 meter medley relay: 1. James Monroe (Ryelan White, Aidan Conway, John Baroody, Andrew Williams) 2:02.20; 200 free: 2. Ashton Bishop (FA) 2:20.37; 200 IM: 1. Henry Millar (FA) 2:33.33; 50 Free: 2. Andrew Williams (JM) 27.82; 100 Fly: 1. John Baroody (JM) 1:02.54; 100 Free: 4. Jack Scharf (JM) 1:04.64; 400 Free: 1. Owen Geddes (FA) 4:31.15; 200 Free relay: 1. James Monroe (Paul Lucas, Jack Scharf, Ryelan White, Andrew Williams) 1:53.23; 100 Back: 1. John Baroody (JM) 1:04.92; 100 Breast: 1. Owen Geddes (FA) 1:15.25; 400 Free relay: 1. James Monroe (John Baroody, Carter Haid, Paul Lucas, Jack Scharf) 4:14.24.

GIRLS

Team results: FA 160, JM 120; FA 217, R-MA 24; FA 200, Caroline 76; JM 197, Caroline 78; JM 210, R-MA 27; Caroline 166, R-MA 42; TC 190, Caroline 76; TC 149, FA 127; TC 200, R-MA 24; TC 164, JM 111.

200 meter medley relay: 2. Fredericksburg Academy (Marissa Woodworth, Saba Azimipour, Anna Smith, Annika Luce) 2:23.71; 200 free: 3. Caroline Hale (Ca) 2:30.21; 200 IM: 2. Izzie Crampton (FA) 2:58.69; 50 Free: 2. Annika Luce (FA) 29.42; 100 Fly: 1. Anna Smith (FA) 1:18.55; 100 Free: 2. Emily Drape (FA) 1:09.06; 400 Free: 1. Izzie Crampton (FA) 5:23.55; 200 Free relay: 2. Fredericksburg Academy (Emily Drape, Shelby Bryant, Anna Smith, Annika Luce) 2:04.22; 100 Back: 2. Marissa Woodworth (FA) 1:15.15; 100 Breast: 1. Annika Luce (FA) 1:22.82; 400 Free relay: 1. Fredericksburg Academy (Izzie Crampton, Victoria Davis, Emily Drape, Marissa Woodworth) 4:39.85.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments