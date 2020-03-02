Culpeper’s Megan Heidebrecht placed second in the girls’ long jump (17–9) at Monday’s Class 4 state track meet in Lynchburg.

Courtland junior Jackson Vollbrecht placed third in the boys’ shot put (51–2.5). Caroline’s Chester Monroe was seventh (48–3.5). Louisa’s Isaac Haywood placed third in the boys’ triple jump (44–6.5).

Courtland’s Ian Richardson (12–6) and Eastern View’s Joseph Karstetter (12–0) placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the boys’ pole vault.

Louisa’s boys were seventh in the 3,200 relay (8:13.84), and Eastern View’s Kelly Doherty was eighth in the girls’ high jump (5–0).

James Monroe’s Isaiah Lawson placed eighth in the Class 3 boys’ shot put (44–10).

The meets continue on Tuesday.

