Thursday's results
GIRLS TENNIS
RIVERBEND 9, CULPEPER 0
Singles: Kiersten Chang (Rb) d. Candilla Secade, 8-0; Caroline Patton (Rb) d. Lauren Bates, 8-5; Grace Long (Rb) d. Zoe Harrington, 8-4; Sarah Statler (Rb) d. Muritza Lopez, 8-1; Mallory Muilenburg (Rb) d. Jenny Perez, 8-0; Amelia DeDecker (Rb) d. Vanessa Vanburen, 8-0.
Doubles: Chang/Patton (Rb) d. Secade/Bates, 8-2; Long/Statler (Rb) d. Harrington/Lopez, 8-1; Muilenburg/DeDecker (Rb) d. Perez/Vanburen, 8-0.
JAMES MONROE 6, COURTLAND 3
Singles: Haley Casperson (JM) d. Lauren Michaud, 8-3; Winnie Hall (JM) d. Rebecca Smith, 8-2; Kelsey DuPuy (JM) d. Emma Flowers, 8-4; Clare Kingsley (JM) d. Abbey Flowers, 8-3; Bella McDermott (JM) d. Allison Lake, 8-0; Amanda Lin (JM) d. Charlotte Smith 8-1.
Doubles: Michaud/E. Flowers (Ct) d. Gabby Minonne/Hollis Glancy 6-1 R; Smith/A. Flowers (Ct) d. Madalyn Weber/Olivia Adams 6-4; Ellie Holt/Allison Lake (Ct) d. Anna Heller/Nicole Weber 7-6 (2).
JAMES MONROE 5, COURTLAND 1
Singles: Lauren Michaud (Ct) d. Haley Casperson 9-8 (5); Winnie Hall (JM) d. Rebecca Smith, 8-0; Kelsey DuPuy (JM) d. Emma Flowers, 8-0; Clare Kingsley (JM) d. Abbey Flowers, 8-2; Bella McDermott (JM) d. Charlotte Smith, 8-2; Amanda Lin (JM) d. Mac Watkins, 8-2.
Doubles: Did not play.