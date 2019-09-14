Nathan Notgrass and Justin Polcha earned top-five finishes to help the Stafford boys cross country team take second place in the varsity race at the King of the Hill Invitational at King George High School on Saturday.

Notgrass crossed the finish line in 18 minutes and 11 seconds to take second place while teammate Polcha (18:25) claimed fourth. The Indians totaled 53 points, nine behing winner James River. Matt Rose (19:05, sixth place) helped King George (71) to a third-place finish while Kyle Ernandes (18.21, third) lifted Courtland (128) to fifth place.

In the girls varsity race, Ashley Perminter (23.20, eighth place) and Norah Sutton (23.40, 10th) helped the Indians (88 points) to a third-place finish, well behind champion Osbourn Park (19). Courtland (139 points) finishid fifth.

Massaponax’s Kayla Kosco was the top local girls finisher, placing third (22.30).

Friday’s late results

FOOTBALL

COLONIAL BEACH 32,

FRANKLIN 24

After being down by as many as 18 points at the halftime break, Colonial Beach scored 24 unasnwered points en route to a 32-24 win over Franklin on Friday night.

Trey Allison and Corvion Davis of the Drifters both ran in two touchdowns each. Randall Annino added one of his own.

The trio combined for over 250 rushing yards.

Franklin   8   16   0   0 —   24
Colonial Beach        6   0   8   18 —   32

First Quarter

CB—Corvion Davis 1-yard run (kick failed).

Third Quarter

CB—Randall Annino 9-yard run (Garrett Mothershead pass from Davis).

Fourth Quarter

CB—Davis 1-yard run (run failed).

CB—Trey Allison 5-yard run (pass failed).

CB—Allison 15-yard run (kick failed).

MOUNTAIN VIEW 35,

POTOMAC 0

Edward Ware enjoyed a stellar night for Mountain View, running in three touchdowns on 14 carries for 128 yards, and the Wildcats easily took a 35-0 shutout win at Potomac on Friday night.

Mark Shelton had two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries for 152 yards. Ware also threw for 51 yards on 11 attempts.

Mountain View        14   7   14   0 —   35
Potomac   0   0   0   0 —   0

First Quarter

MV—Mark Shelton 13-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).

MV—Edward Ware 8-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).

Second Quarter

MV—Edward Ware 13-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).

Third Quarter

MV—Edward Ware 52-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).

MV—Mark Shelton 3-yard run (Alex Solorzano kick).

