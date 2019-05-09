FLS Nightly Scoreboard Graphic - Spring Sports

Schedules are subject to change and we will update when we are made aware of changes due to any current or impending weather or other reasons.

 

Thursday, May 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

King George 3, Courtland 0

Eastern View 4, Spotsylvania 3, OT

Chancellor 10, Caroline 0

Louisa at Orange, 7

Warren County at Culpeper, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

St. Michael at Carmel, 4

Fredericksburg Christian at Highland, 4:30 (DAC semis)

Essex at Washington & Lee, 5:30

Eastern View 2, Spotsylvania 0

Chancellor 4, Caroline 1

Orange at Louisa, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Eastern View 3, Spotsylvania 2, 9 innings

Trinity Christian vs. Fredericksburg Christian, 3:30 (at Va. Sports Complex)

Washington & Lee at Essex, 5

Colonial Beach 6, Rappahannock 5

King George 6, Courtland 4

Culpeper at Manassas Park, 6

Caroline 2, Chancellor 0

Louisa at Orange, 7:30

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Spotsylvania 1, Eastern View 0

Washington & Lee at Essex, 5

Rappahannock at Colonial Beach, 5

Chancellor 14, Caroline 7

King George 4, Courtland 3, 8 innings

Louisa at Orange, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

Brentsville 11, James Monroe 5

Brooke Point 7, Stafford 5

Mountain View 7, Colonial Forge 6

Stafford at Brooke Point, 7

Eastern View at Fauquier, 7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

DH—Riverbend 14, North Stafford 13, first game

DH—North Stafford 9, Riverbend 7, second game

Fredericksburg Academy vs. TBA (DAC semis)

Colonial Forge 13, Mountain View 11

Stafford 16, Brooke Point 5

Brentsville at James Monroe, 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Massaponax at Stafford, 3:30

Riverbend 5, Mountain View 4

Brooke Point at North Stafford, 3:30

Chancellor at Eastern View, 4

James Monroe at Caroline, 4

Courtland 9, Spotsylvania 0

Louisa at Orange, 5

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Massaponax 6, Stafford 3

Mountain View at Riverbend, 3:30

Brooke Point 8, North Stafford 1

Eastern View at Chancellor, 4

Caroline at James Monroe, 4

Courtland 8, Spotsylvania 1

Orange at Louisa, 5

